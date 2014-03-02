’12 Years a Slave’ star Lupita Nyong’o holds off Jennifer Lawrence to win the Best Supporting Actress Oscar

03.02.14 4 years ago

Ending months of tense debate as to whether “American Hustle” star Jennifer Lawrence would be a back-to-back Oscar winner or whether lovely “12 Years a Slave” ingenue Lupita Nyong'o would complete her Cinderella story on the Academy's stage, it was the former taking home the Best Supporting Actress Oscar, and on her first major film, no less.

Nyong'o's performance as Patsey in Steve McQueen's gripping slavery drama has captured the industry's heart for much of the season. She also won the Screen Actors Guild and Critics' Choice awards for her work.

“Thank you to the Academy for this incredible recognition,” Nyong'o said in acceptance. “It doesn't escape me for one moment that so much joy in my life is thanks to so much pain in someone else's, and so I want to salute the spirit of Patsey for her guidance. And to Solomon, thanks for telling her story.”

Clutching her prize emotionally, clad in a beautiful baby blue gown for the evening that is just one in a line of eye-popping colorful ensembles for the actress, she continued: “When I look down at this golden statue, may it remind me of every little child that no matter where you're from, your dreams are valid.”

“12 Years a Slave” is nominated for nine Oscars total, including Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Director and Best Picture.

Around The Web

TAGS12 YEARS A SLAVEACADEMY AWARDSIn ContentionLUPITA NYONGOOSCARSOSCARS 2014

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 12 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP