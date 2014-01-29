’12 Years a Slave’ tops UK Regional Critics’ vote

01.29.14 5 years ago 2 Comments

A reader asked me the other day if the UK has county-divided critics’ awards to match the multitude of local US groups. The answer is no — the nation isn’t quite big enough for such madness — but while the London Critics’ Circle (which hands out its awards on Sunday) remains the highest-profile British critics’ award, other UK critics and bloggers have banded together to form the UK Regional Critics’ Awards, also known as the Richard Attenborough Awards. Despite the “regional” remit, their awards were presented in London last night, and also included a number of public-voted categories. No big surprises, and more good news for “12 Years a Slave”; check out the list after the jump, and keep up with the season at The Circuit.

Best Film: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity”

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Best Screenplay: Spike Jonze, “Her”

Best British Breakthrough: George Mackay, “How I Live Now” and “Sunshine on Leith”

Public vote:

Best British Film: “Philomena”

Best Onscreen Duo: Emma Thompson and Tom Hanks, “Saving Mr. Banks”

Best Visual Effects: “Gravity”

Best Film Blog: “Den of Geek”

TAGS12 YEARS A SLAVEACADEMY AWARDSCATE BLANCHETTCHIWETEL EJIOFORIn ContentionUK Regional Critics Awards

