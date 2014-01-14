13 movies to watch for at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival

In the middle of this month’s entertainment avalanche there is a magical place where Hollywood’s dreams come true. No, it’s not Disneyland, it’s the Sundance Film Festival. Although, if you immediately thought the former you certainly made Disney stockholders happy.

Beginning Thursday night America’s most prestigious film festival will begin unveiling new works that will end up making an impact on the moviegoing public. Every year, without fail, a “Blair Witch Project,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” “March of the Penguins,” “Precious,” “Beasts of the Southern Wild” or “Fruitvale Station” are discovered in Park City.  That is one reason Sundance has transformed from an independent film powerhouse into arguably something more important: America’s most prestigious film festival (and you could argue its in the top three worldwide with Cannes and Venice).  

With that in mind, the HitFix team journeying to the snow mountains of Utah have selected the 13 titles we think you’ll want the inside scoop from this year’s festival. Check out the story gallery embedded in this post and then vote in the poll below for the movie you’re most interested in. Or, if you think we’ve missed a big one, let us know.

Look for reviews, interviews and commentary from the 2014 Sundance Film Festival beginning Thursday afternoon through Saturday, Jan. 25.
 

