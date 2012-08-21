13 pop stars who deserve to be bigger

For every mega-star like Lady Gaga, there are dozens of pop singers who occupy the fringes of the music world, struggling for recognition in a media culture that tends to focus on the same few artists over and over again. As a result, even the most legitimately talented of these lesser-known acts are drowned out by the constant attention afforded to the heavily-rotated likes of Beyonce, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber and Rihanna.
With that in mind, we decided to highlight 13 pop stars who deserve far more respect than they currently receive – artists who may not be likely to crack the Top 40 anytime soon, but who nevertheless merit a bigger platform to share their underrated musical goodness with the world.
You can check out all our picks in the gallery below. Once you’ve finished, let us know who you think we missed in the comments.
Australian artist Vanessa Amorosi has one of the best voices in the world. #1 single in Australia but deserves to be a mega international star. Check her out because her time is coming and she will be the next big thing around the world.
was thinking about her, and Missy Higgins. the latter’s tried a couple times here and it’s like, come on.
Where’s Lana Del Rey?!! :( she’s so underrated!
She is not underrated, she is everywhere and she is totally overrated.
Especially overrated if you’ve heard her sing live.
One correction: Emeli Sande’s album may have returned to the #1 spot in the UK following her Olympics performance, but it had already spent four weeks at the top upon its release back in February. The Brits were onto her already.
I agree about Adam Lambert, the media focus so much on his sexual orientation that his massive talent is forgotten, and radio ignores him for no reason whatsoever, even though he bends over backwards for them and his songs are requested all the time and he wins most of the radio show polls he’s put in for. it’s amazing he got a No 1 album in spite of lack of Radio play and any time he sings live he sells out in minutes.
I agree – I am a huge Adam Lambert fan and it hurts me seeing him virtually ignored by mainstream radio (in USA – he is doing great in many other countries). He is a phenomenal talent, works so hard and I believe, a great human being. I think a US tour with Queen, just a couple dozen major cities could help turn some heads?
Adam Lambert is quite possibly THE BEST singer in pop/rock today. He is SO VERY underrated. Yes,the media should stop focusing on his sexual orientation and promote probably the best music and vice out there! The band Queen would have never asked Adam Lambert to front them if he weren`t at least as good as Freddie Mercury.
I’m going to piggy-back onto what Mags said also. It should be ILLEGAL for radio to blatantly ignore a talent as HUGE and extremely hard/impossible to find in the industry today. Lambert has the BEST voice of any male singer alive.Not just MY opinion but that of many/most vocal and pop/rock music experts.Wake UP radio! smh…
Radio needs to turn up the volume. Adam is by far the best live performer today. Why is it so much harder for a male singer? I wonder about mainstream pop.is it money, politics WHAT?
I’ve seen Adam Lambert perform *Live* 7 times, as well as listened to every song from his For Your Entertainment & Trespassing albums (on repeat!) daily since each one came out. Mainstream Radio stations are dealing themselves a bad blow by not playing his songs nearly enough, as he is only going to get more popular and they will be left in the dust. How many other singers, besides Adam Lambert, do you know who sound even better live than on their studio recordings, NONE! Adam is by far the most versatile, talented, artistic, charismatic male singer/songwriter/entertainer/performer on the pop-rock scene today and he certainly deserves major airplay!
The only two “pop” albums i’ve bought in the last ten years were his and Adele. He was amazing with Queen. This guy is Freddie’s long last son :P
I totally agree with you all! Not only is radio ignoring him but also VH1s top 20!We jump through all the hoops they tell us are needed to get his videos played then they don’t do it!I just don’t get it! There is no one like him, his voice is not to be believed! I dare you to go see him live just once, i promise it won’t be the last time, he is like a drug, the best kind ever!
I have to agree with all of these comments. It is just a pathetic shame that radio/VH1/MTV, etc totally ignore Adam Lambert. THE BEST MALE voice around…no, correct that, the BEST VOICE around. period. Altho I do like Janelle Monaie (sp?) & Sia, I have to say listening to a great male voice goes right to that “happy place” in my brain!
I am livid over the music world’s obvious snubbing of Adam Lambert. He was out of this world with Queen. He learned all those songs and did such a great job singing them without mimicking Freddie. His album is fabulous and he incredible live. I don’t think I’ll forgive the music industry and radio anytime soon. I’m depressed having to listen to talk radio while I’m driving in my car (if I don’t have my IPOD). I refuse to listen to top 40 radio. The biggest insult of all….Scotty McCreery’s success. I know Country and nice religious boys attrack Americans, but he is pathetic.
Leona Lewis should have made your list. Can’t for the life of me understand why she isn’t bigger than she is…
I can agree. She is very good. So let’s have Leona and Adam Lambert, two snubbees, do a duet or a concert at Royal Albert Hall.
In my opinion: Emeli Sande is overrated, Ed Sheeran is not underrated, Robyn is underrated, Adam Lambert is extremely underrated.
Adam Lambert is the best male singer ever and the most attractive, He also has a very sweet personality but I do not see him perform anywhere. Why???He is really very good and deserves every opportunity. the whole family loves him but to me he is very special.
I can’t understand why Adam Lambert isn’t more popular as a singer. He has an amazing voice and sings beautifully live. For some reason the radio stations give him a hard time about playing his music and this is very unfair. The media should ignore his personal life and concentrate on his extraordinary talent. And he should front Queen again as their lead singer and tour the U.S.
To prove your point, I haven’t heard of many of these pop stars. Agree about Leaona Lewis should be on this list. Adam Lambert is a phenominal talent, I am a big fan, and it’s a shame how he is treated by top 40 when he works so hard trying to prompte his outstaanding sophomore effort, Trespassing.
Adam Lambert ROCKS. Period. As far as underrated and left out, check out Paloma Faith y’all … big talent, big voice, I don’t remember the name of her new album, but the song that caught my attention was called “Picking Up the Pieces”
Paloma hasn’t gotten the big push yet in the U.S., but it’s coming.
I agree with everything said about Adam Lambert. He has the most amazing voice ever, but I guess stations would rather play the same old autotuned junk over and over.
He has stage presence, is hugely talented and his new album “TRESPASSING” is one of those you will listen to every song on it albums.
My goodness Whataya What From me was a great song for him and he was nominated for a Grammy for it.
I truly believe that if people could just hear his new songs on the radio they would love them.
I had the privilege of seeing him perform live with Queen in London for 3 shows. This young man is a natural born performer and can sing anything from Opera to Pop with out EVER hitting a bad note.
Something fishy is going on with radio for not playing his music. It is a disgrace. He’s the best POP singer of all right now.
I hope he tours with Queen in US so people can see this amazing entertaining talent.
What about Beverley knight? One of UK’s classiest soul singers
Chester French should be on the list as well. Had some great pop hits on their debut and continued that slightly differently on the sophomore effort.
I actually dig Chester French. good one!
I’ve written several blogs on why Adam Lambert isn’t being played on Top 40 radio. One of them is “Candyland vs. Chess: Is Adam Lambert too good for radio?” [lol-psychic.com] This blog was written in June. I’ve since watched a “movie” of Adam’s journey on Idol and have come to some new conclusions as to why he’s not played. I’ll write that blog over the weekend.
I always love to read your posts Lauriellen. You are spot on. Some day I hope us Glamberts get our revenge! When Katy, Taylor, Justin, Britney, and Rhianna have tons of hits and #1 albums, there can’t be a god in the music industry. It is a disgrace.
Love all these comments– keep them coming. I’d also include Fitz & The Tantrums if we’d made the list longer… @GuyLodge-thanks. I should have made it clearer that she was going BACK to No. 1. We need to catch up with the Brits on Emeli.
Demi Lavato? Seriously? She’s just another generic disney princess. Coked out and all. Her voice is nothing special.
no actually she has a strong voice.
not the best at controlling but neither is xtina and people cream over hers
Adam Lambert is here as it should be. His voice is better than ever, has matured as a performer, feels more confident and free on stage. I have never seen a better entertainer in my life.
Adam is the best there is and drop dead gorgeous. He is so sweet and looks like the son of Elvis Presley.NO one can sing like him. I am a fan forever and by the way it has nothing to do with his life style.
Adam Lambert’s new album TRESPASSING is hands down the best album of 2012!! Yet radio is denying people the chance to hear these incredible songs–far better than what is currently being played on radio!
Adam Lambert!! no doubt this man is an incredible talent!! the only reason he is not doing as well as he should- is just because of his sexuality. what a sad world.
Excuse my momentary flail of agreement, but YOU LITERALLY NAILED EVERY SINGLE ONE OF THESE. Finally, some one who gets it. :)
Seriously, you’ve named all my favorites & the ones I would’ve picked; plus you’ve even introduced me to 3 new artists. Thank for a great post. :)
glad we could help :)
ADAM LAMBERT NEEDS TO BE BIGGER!!!!!!
ed sheeran is not underrated LOL.
most of these people have boring music and/or are ugly so why would they be more famous/loved?
lady gaga rules evry pop stuff ok justin biber is the poo
Natalia Kills definitely needs to be on this list!!!! Especially after that sophmore album.
I’m glad to see Marina and the Diamonds on this list. Definitely one of the more underrated pop artists.
I personally think Melanie Martinez should be listed here.