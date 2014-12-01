13 stunning pieces of ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ fan art

Over the holiday weekend, Americans were thankful for friends, family, and “The Force Awakens”* trailer. In a mere 88 seconds, J.J. Abrams and company resuscitated the sleeping giant that is the Star Wars fandom. Suddenly, a galaxy far, far away was rife with new content. Content like cross guards on lightsabers, and new droid types, and a smorgasbord of unknown characters who could be anyone and play any part in this new trilogy.

So fans did what any sane person would do. They churned out tons of high quality fan art with a preternatural quickness. From serious attempts to mimic past poster styles, to funny doodles about what Soccer Droids do in their downtime, dozens of artists put pen to paper (or Wacom pen to tablet).

Below, we”ve collect a baker”s dozen of the best!