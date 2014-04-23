14 ‘Daily Show’ correspondents who rock our world

Thank god for Jon Stewart. Over his 16 years as host of Comedy Central's “The Daily Show,” America's favorite pundit has helped launch the careers of a slew of talented comedians, from now-established A-list stars like Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert to promising up-and-comers like Kristen Schaal and Josh Gad. So which of these LOL-worthy men and women are our favorites of the bunch?
Check out our 14 picks in the gallery below, then vote for your favorites in the poll further down.
Limiting us to 3 isn’t fair. I’d like to add Sam Bee, Ed Helms and Rob Corddry to Oliver, Colbert and Carell. And then there are those who aren’t on the list, like Wyatt Cenac.
“Veep” is on HBO, not Showtime
What about Aasif Mandvi? Why not allow people to vote based on the full list of Daily Show correspondents?
The fact that Jason Jones isn’t on here is a travesty of justice. Just this year he did some of the best pieces in Russia I’ve ever seen.
What about Jason Jones, morons? He was on the show for years and did some of the best and most original bits.