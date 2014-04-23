14 ‘Daily Show’ correspondents who rock our world

#Samantha Bee #John Oliver #Stephen Colbert #The Daily Show
, , , , and 04.24.14 4 years ago 5 Comments

Thank god for Jon Stewart. Over his 16 years as host of Comedy Central's “The Daily Show,” America's favorite pundit has helped launch the careers of a slew of talented comedians, from now-established A-list stars like Steve Carell and Stephen Colbert to promising up-and-comers like Kristen Schaal and Josh Gad. So which of these LOL-worthy men and women are our favorites of the bunch?

Check out our 14 picks in the gallery below, then vote for your favorites in the poll further down.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Samantha Bee#John Oliver#Stephen Colbert#The Daily Show
TAGSBeth LittlefordED HELMSjessica williamsJOHN OLIVERJOSH GADKRISTEN SCHAALlewis blackMATT WALSHMO ROCCAROB CORDDRYROB RIGGLESAMANTHA BEESTEPHEN COLBERTSTEVE CARELLTHE DAILY SHOW

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP