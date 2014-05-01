15 amazing women who would be great to replace Craig Ferguson

Now that Craig Ferguson is the latest host to be leaving late night, having announced his plans to “consciously uncouple” from his CBS show, a lot of names are already being bandied about to replace him. Oddly enough, not many of them are women — a phenomenon we most recently saw when David Letterman announced his retirement last month.
Even though we're seeing plenty of funny women in scripted TV and in Web series, network late night hasn't had as much change behind the desk — it's been a long time since Joan Rivers' ill-fated talk show on Fox, after all. Just in case someone at CBS is scratching his (or her) head about who could possibly take over “The Late Late Show” from Ferguson (not that anyone, male or female, could replicate his loopy, shaggy dog charm), here are 14 funny women (and one wild card rocker) who could definitely do the job. You're welcome, CBS.
I don’t understand why these late night shows are still considered prestigious back in the day before cable, internet, and DVR, but I just don’t see why we need these shows with rigid, safe formats.
I like “Inside Amy Shumer” but I don’t want her to make an hour-long talk show every night. If she has to make a monologue every night in which she makes a bunch of safe and obvious jokes about current events, I will be super sad.
Sigh. The first sentence should say “I understand why these late night shows were considered prestigious back in the day before cable, internet, and DVRs, but I just don’t see why we need these shows with rigid, safe formats.
I don’t really think Craig Ferguson stuck to a traditional format at all, though — his monologues weren’t joke-driven at all. Interviews were more like playtime, which is why his show was genuinely entertaining. This is a slot where someone like Amy Schumer could do whatever she wanted, I think. But I wouldn’t want “Inside Amy Schumer” to be back burnered in any case.
Gift in the form of Flowers and Chocolates which are actually very captivating. There are various types of present available in the website for all occasions. Just let your fingers click on the online shopping website and Send Flowers to Bangalore. Visit Us: [www.bangaloreonlineflorists.com]
Kathy Griffin could be great in a gig like this. A lot of her humor is reactive to pop culture so she’s probably the best suited to deliver a topical monologue. I think she’d also be a fearless interviewer.
I love Sarah Silverman and think that she might do something different and off-format if she got the job.
Some others on this list are really funny comics who probably are better suited to free stand up than hosting a talk show. Tig Notaro for instance (don’t call me sexist — I say the same thing about Louis CK; I’d watch him do stand up all day long but have no interest in watching him interview a sitcom star).
I just hope they don’t give it to Chelsea Handler because she’s the worst.
Even having a few of these smart, talented women be part of the “who gets the job” conversation would be a good thing. Kathy Griffin would definitely be fearless, and I can’t believe Sarah Silverman hasn’t gotten a shot at one yet.
You broke my heart by putting both Amy Sedaris and Aisha Tyler on there and making me choose. Can it be both? Trading weeks? Oh please oh please oh please!
I see no reason why Carson Daly should have a job, so talk shows for everyone!
Flipping Courtney Love, is that a joke? Live thru This is a helluvan album, but who on Earth would seriously consider her to host a late night talk show? However witty she may be, that doesn’t overshadow her cultural rep as a trainwreck.