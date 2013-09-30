15 best TV finales of all time

With “Breaking Bad” officially coming to an end on Sunday night with one of the most talked-about series finales in years (you can read Alan’s review here), we thought it’d be fun to see how the episode stacked up against other stellar TV denouements from years past by putting it to a vote among the HitFix staff. So which series finale came out on top? And where did “Felina” come in? Find out by clicking on the gallery below, then vote for your favorite in the poll further down.
Laughed out loud at the Sopranos entry. Very clever.
LOL I thought it was a mistake, and then I literally lol’ed.
Well sopranos final was better then breaking bad. And to not include seinfeld is this a joke ? These fanboys stating breaking bad is the godfather of TV or the standard… Retards it is sopranos, the wire & bit of OZ that made the Television.
@MS, “Seinfeld” wasn’t included because it was terrible.
I agree, “Seinfield” should have been near, if not at the top of the worst finales. It was just horrible.
I was also not a fan of “LOST”s finale. Too many years of build up for it to end as it did. (I don’t want to give anything away incase the 2 people who haven’t seen it yet come cross this), but that ending was a bit too easy and lacked the imagination we had come to expect from the writers.
It’s kind of unbelievable just how good FNL really was, given that for me, its actual finale is only behind The Shield for the best drama finale of all time, and as Dan rightly pointed out, it was the third best finale they did. Season 2 will always keep it out of the discussion with The Wire, Breaking Bad, The Sopranos, and Deadwood in the pantheon, but given how excellent the rest was, that’s a bit of a shame. It also has to hold the distinction for best pilot-finale combination average in television history, with the possible exception of Cheers.
I agree with almost everything you say here. I haven’t finished The Shield but until then, the series finale of FNL remains the standard-bearer in my mind. And you and Dan are right: it’s incredible how those writers were able to write three different GREAT finales.
My heart has always wanted to include FNL in the pantheon with The Wire, Breaking Bad, The Sopranos and Deadwood but my mind always tells me that I can’t because of season 2. I guess I’ll just have to settle for considering it the best network drama I’ve ever watched.
I picked other.
Because the omission of the Office finale is nothing short of blasphemous.
What on that list would you have replaced with it?
To me, while The Office finale was good, it was also hamstrung by a couple or seasons or so of which I did not care, and a Jim & Pam wrap-up that I flat-out never truly bought. Plus, what was the deal with Erin and Pete(?) her boyfriend, or everything with Andy, Pam and the documentary filmer that had a crush on her, etc., etc. It was still good, yet I have not missed the show and have not really thought of the finale since. When I do, what floods back to me? All the stuff they did not bother wrapping up, and how much I really did not care for it being there in the first place. It just hung around for too long.
-Cheers
I’d replace either St. Elsewhere, Friday Night Lights or 30 Rock.
The latter two because FNL did have better finales and 30 Rock because The penultimate episode wrapped up so much that the last episode felt rather superfluous.
I also picked ‘Other’ – for the same reason. I regard The Office finale to be the best ever. It provided closure/resolution in such an endearingly heartwarming manner, it was truly touching.
It was great because it meant Steve Carrell was off TV. Unfortunately he didn’t entirely go away.
And where is the series finale of FRASIER, Hmmm?
“Welcome to Chicago”
“Wish me luck”
Perfection.
That’s my number one. I loved it!
The dinner scene at the end of Sopranos was over onion rings, not french fries.
MitFan3 – True dat… Off to fix…
-Daniel
That list suffers from a serious lack of Spartacus, and I assume that’s because it wasn’t followed by any writer on this site, I believe. At least I can’t think of any write ups of the show at any point after the (admiteddly rough) beginning.
Anyway, while I was on the minority that voted for the Galactica finale in the poll, I have to say that any finale moved me like Spartacus. After a rousing final season it was a perfect ending that played with both our knowledge of history (for all its aestethic flights of fancy the show never strayed far from historical record)and our bond with the doomed characters. It was an epic, tragic triumph to a story that everyone knows how ends but took the biggest advantege tv has: we invite these people to our houses week after week, so the bond we built with them is unlike any other.
So if that ending hurt you that good, you can put hands in keyboard and “vote” here.
As a curious aside, that ending was also, indirectly, an interesting proof of the cultural impact the ending of “Inglorious Basterds” had. After that movie and the ripples its ending caused nobody assumes automatically that an stylized narrative will necesarilly follow history to the end.
I’m with you on Spartacus. Definitely needed to be on the list
Yeah, Spartacus did have any amazing end. I wish Andy Whitfield would’ve been able to be in it till the end. He was such a great actor & really embodied the character. Liam did a great job picking up, but Andy will always be Spartacus in my mind. #RIPAndy
Spartacus #1
The Wonder Years.
I loved the series as a whole & the finale was just perfection.
I was surprised to see BSG, considering all the fanboy hate the finale gets, but after reading that I kind of agree. It did hit the right notes, but I still thought what happened to everyone was a bit far fetched.
It amused me that, of all characters, Baltar ended up with the happiest ending.
Given the rest of the series with Baltar always somehow, someway skating by that does that really surprise you? Saying he had nine lives is an understatement.
Any hate of the BSG finale revolving around the proof of a God or a divine power is the most false b.s. that I keep coming up against.
For all of the people raging about “God did it,” 1. What frakking show were you watching?
2. No, God didn’t do it. THEY did it… THEY broke the cycle of violence.
In Home, Part 2, Baltar makes it clear to himself that Head Six can’t possibly be a part of his psyche or a Cylon implanted chip in his brain, because she knows FAR too much about what he doesn’t, and about what the Cylons couldn’t.
So she tells him, straight up, “I am an Angel of God sent to protect you.”
And he replies, “To what end?”
To which she replies, “The end of the human race.”
In this, “end” doesn’t mean destruction or extinction, as we may think then, but the end of their journey, and perhaps, the actual end of the human race as it was through the last few cycles of violence, a human race whose common ancestor is half human and half cylon.
As for the “God did it,” idiots… yes, there is some fatalistic, or destiny-type qualities for some of the characters, Starbuck in particular, whose very life is set up to deliver humanity to their new home.
But characters like both Adamas, Gaeta, Roslin, the Final Five… they make choices throughout the series that could take humanity and destroy it once and for all, or help humanity carry on.
I’m just sick of the particular bitching that goes along with the BSG finale.
Because, again… what show do these people think they were watching???
The show TELLS you there’s a divine force at play. They do nothing to hide it. They do nothing to try and trick you.
And then at the end, you act offended that the show didn’t pull out the rug and say, “Yeah, there’s no God, we were just fucking with you.”
You’re actually angry that the show had the balls to admit, in its story, that there is a divine power greater than us, with an interest in us, and stick with that message and story.
Don’t blame BSG for being what it always was.
Blame yourself for being too stupid to realize that way before the series finale.
I think it’s sort of interesting how often people write scenarios of “what would happen if we lost all out technology?” and it usually ends up being the worst case scenario of people becoming savages and all kinds of desolation. It’s funny that Galactica kind of went in the other direction, trying to depict no tech as a good thing. I don’t really buy it, but it was interesting.
^^^That was really the only thing I didn’t like about the finale. It just seemed preachy and highly unlikely they would let go of their technology like that. Everything else was awesome though.
I love the BSG finale so much because it hit the exact notes, for me. I wanted nothing else, it was as if Ron D. Moore made it for me. Haha. But yeah, it’s a controversial ending, so it all depends on the individual.
No LOST? Silly.
Yeah. I disliked the final season overall, but though the final episode was beautiful.
LOST was too polarizing. I went from being angry at it to appreciating it to still feeling like it was kind of a reach at points and that some things were never wrapped up, or done unsatisfactorily, not to leave it open to the fans but because the writers did not truly know what to do with all of it.
So, coming from somebody who actually liked the ending of LOST, I still found it frustrating and polarizing, and really do not think it belongs on this list.
-Cheers
LOST was the one finale I was happy to see not included. I felt like the finale cheapened the rest of the show, even if there were satisfying emotional moments during the first 90 mins of it.
It was really good but didn’t hit all the perfect notes as it went from A+ to B a numurous times and it finally settling on a A-.
I felt massively betrayed by the LOST finale – like the show’s writers had essentially conned me with the promise of finally providing some answers to long running questions, and ‘stolen’ six years of my dedication to the show due to their pathetically dismal lack of delivery. It probably tops the list of worst finales ever!
Lost does not deserve to be in the top 15 because the writers screwed with audience way too many times and never really gave an answer to all the questions that were posed in the first season.. the show was a perfect example of not knowing how to end. I knew they were all DEAD! from the beginning…
Andria,
They weren’t all dead from the beginning, I thought that was made pretty clear. **SPOILER ALERT** They all died at different times, the flash sideways world was the afterlife where time was no longer linear. Everything on the island happened.
I’ve always thought it interesting that the people who hated the finale did so because it didn’t answer all their questions. As if, that’s all the finale was supposed to do. If you were actually watching the show closely you would have seen that a great deal of the mysteries and questions were answered BEFORE the finale. The finale was really meant to simply tie up the story of the final season and resolve the stories of the characters. I’m not commenting on the episode’s quality. It’s fine with me if you hated it. But just as long as you get that it never promised you the thing that makes you hate it.
Actually, I have yet to see Six Feet Under and Friday Night Lights, so I don’t think I’ll vote here. If I did, it would be “The Shield”.
Why isn’t lost on the list?
Personally, I believe that Six Feet Under had an AMAZING ending. It perfectly fits into the whole theme of the show, which I won’t spoil.
I absolutely loved the Six Feet Under finale. It haunted me for months. Best series ending ever.
Lost?
Worst. Finale. Ever.
LOST – best finale EVER!!!!! anyone who can’t understand that is dead inside, most likely has an attention span of a sock, and the intelligence of a rock.
Awwwwwww, I see ‘MRJ’ is a another Lost fanboy.
The general consensus among this lot is that the only way viewers couldn’t like the Lost finale is if they didn’t understand it. What a ridiculously asinine proposition! I understood it perfectly . . . and I also just happen to think it sucked.
I’ve read many comments from Lost fanboys elsewhere, and the almost religious fervour with which they desperately defend that lazy excuse for an ending is truly pathetic.
My personal favorite was Lost, though China Beach was very good too. Cheers and Mash are too far in the past for me to remember well. Voted for Friday Night Lights because of how dark the Shield’s ending was though it was the only ending that made me think more highly of an entire series.
China Beach ended two years before Cheers.
Really? Seemed earlier. Guess I liked the China Beach finale better (but not the rest of the show.)
Battlestar?! No. Years of the opera house dream culminate in Hera being picked up and carried into the next room… they break their long-established canon just to allow Roslin to see the new world and have her weepy goodbye… and what was the deal with Starbuck again? Oh, who cares. Just take it on faith that she’s another angel of you-know-he-doesn’t-like-to-be-called-that. And then there were the major characters killed just because nobody knew what else to do with them.
Terrible, lazy ending to a great show.
No… terrible, lazy watching of the show.
The show, for years, gave you all you needed to know about what it was about and where it was going.
You just weren’t observant enough, or actually believed that they were going actually go through with the fact that there is a divine force at play in the show’s universe.
It’s on YOU.
I agree that the Opera House revelation was a bit underwhelming, but it seems as if you watched the show just to get a clear picture of the opera house visions. Wrong dude, wrong.
The ending to Battlestar Galactica was famously bad; most of the fans didn’t care much for it, myself included.
It left too many loose ends, and some things just plain didn’t make sense. It turns out, the creators didn’t actually have a long term plan for all of the plots they opened up, despite what some may believe. The opera house, what Starbuck was, you name it, they were just hoping to come up with a final outcome in time.
Unfortunately, this lack of actual planning shows in one of the most rushed, poorly thought out endings in television history.
A whole civilization being ok with abandoning their ships and technology to start over because one person wanted to? Yeah right. Starbuck poofing into thin air? Whateves, time to explore!
At least Roslin finally dies.
“The ending to Battlestar Galactica was famously bad; most of the fans didn’t care much for it, myself included.”
Funny, The Crof… you offer no proof of your claim. Actually, you come off as a guy who yeah, is too dense to understand the series finale of BSG that you make erroneously claims that the majority of other people feel the same as you do.
I’m sick of people stating, “They had no plan! Waah, waah, waah!!!”
Guess what, besides Babylon 5… NO ONE HAS A PLAN for an entire series.
Do you think Whedon had a “plan” for Buffy?
RDM and Eick had a plan in that they would reach Earth. And by keeping everything else open to new, fresh ideas as they went along, we got episodes like Hand of God, Home, Pegasus, Resurrection Ship, Lay Down Your Burdens, Eye of Jupiter, Maelstrom, Crossroads, Revelations, Sometimes a Great Notion, The Oath, Blood on the Scales, and yes, the FANTASTIC Daybreak.
“They didn’t have a plan… boo-hoo-hoo!”
Please.
As for the Opera House, it’s important not for what it IS, but for what it leads to… which is the end of everything that was and the beginning of everything that will be, including, dummy, FINDING EARTH.
And Starbuck, if you’re really that dense… is Jesus. Her whole life was suffering. She died, going willingly to her death. She was resurrected with a flesh and blood body, like Jesus, and unlike the Six and Baltar who are Angels. Then, after her completing her life’s purpose, she ascended to “the other side,” body and soul, just like Jesus.
Again… just because you an unable to connect the dots and understand what the show was telling you FROM THE VERY BEGINNING… that it’s as much about technology, creation, and SPIRITUALITY… that’s not the show’s problem.
That’s YOUR problem.
People like you are the worst. You’re the Britta of BSG fans. The show answered every question perfectly and held to everything it always was. It never lied to you, it never tricked you. If you’re too dumb to understand these things, again, that’s a YOU problem.
Wow, HoM, you seem very agitated that other people don’t like your show. I for one thought the ending was pretty bad. Going with spirituality seems like a bit of a cop out to me. And the Starbuck thing went a little overboard. I would have liked for Lee to have been the only one to have really interacted with her when she came back and for her to be a figment of his imagination. It would have worked for his character in that he was very emotionally insecure and needed her to guide him.
Either way, people take shows how they want to and no one has to interpret what’s on the screen the same way. Enjoy it or don’t and get on with it.
Sparticus gets my vote. AMAZING finale. Funny, because I quit the show a few episodes into the first season…but later gave it a second try…thank god
*SpartAcus
Out of the shows actually listed…Angel gets my vote for the best finale.
Twin Peaks. Just like Bob (so creepy!) was ultimately unleashed in good guy Coop’s doppleganger, David Lynch really was unleashed on prime time tv for a spectacular send off. Epic. Deeply disturbing and totally unhinged. “Where’s Annie?” I don’t know but don’t you think it is about time for Twin Peaks 2.0 ?
Ack! That is “How’s Annie?”
My top five (okay, eight) would be:
1. Angel
2. LOST
3. Breaking Bad
4. The Shield
5. Buffy the Vampire Slayer
6. Six Feet Under
7. Friday Night Lights
8. The Sopranos
Agree on the #1 for sure.
OK, I finally registered, just because someone had to say this:
– I know this is a US site (though thanks for including The Prisoner), but no list of greatest endings can possibly be complete without the final episode of Blackadder.
The whole of the fourth season is about life in the trenches of WWI, but the setting is for the most part played for laughs, as previous seasons had been – sure, it’s some of the darkest humour ever, with a lot of jokes about mass slaughter*, but for the most part the war is just a backdrop. In the final episode, “Goodbyeee”, the reality of the war is hammered home, as the heroes learn that they’re due for ‘the big push’ (i.e. Passchendaele), and only have hours to live. It remains bitterly funny through discussions of history, geopolitical theory and personal tragedy, as it becomes more and more obvious that there’s no way out for any of them. It ends with Blackadder leading his men over the top in slow motion, charging into heavy machine gun fire, and gradually fading from view as they collapse into the flying mud and debris. Everybody dies, and the screen fades to a field of poppies and the sound of birdsong.
…now THAT’S comedy!
However, the best of all has to be Six Feet Under – a good final episode, followed by the greatest five minutes ever filmed.
[Breaking Bad was solid but cautious, very much a low-risk approach, which ensured that the ending didn’t flop but in my mind precluded the chance of greatness. Run this poll again in ten years when it’s a little less fresh in our minds, and Breaking Bad probably won’t even make this list.]
[[Then again, you included Battlestar Galactica on this list, so either there’s something funny in your water or you’re living in an alternate dimension of some sort from me…]]
*Melchett: Field Marshal Haig has formulated a brilliant new tactical plan to ensure final victory in the field.
Blackadder: Ah. Would this brilliant plan involve us climbing out of our trenches and walking very slowly towards the enemy?
Captain Darling: How could you possibly know that, Blackadder? It’s classified information!
Blackadder: It’s the same plan that we used last time… and the seventeen times before that.
Melchett: Exactly! And that is what is so brilliant about it! It will catch the watchful Hun totally off guard! Doing precisely what we’ve done eighteen times before is exactly the last thing they’ll expect us to do this time! There is, however, one small problem.
Blackadder: That everyone always gets slaughtered in the first ten seconds.
Melchett: That’s right. And Field Marshal Haig is worried this may be depressing the men a tad. So he’s looking for a way to cheer them up.
Blackadder: Well, his resignation and suicide seems the obvious choice.
Well said. Blackadder season 4 is one of my absolute favorite comedy seasons of all time, and its finale is truly great. That final scene still gives me chills to this day, and the show manages to earn that moment while still never once losing the comedic thread in any of those episodes.
I think with Breaking Bad, you’re probably right but I think that’s largely just because finales in general tend to be somewhat overrated in my mind.
The Shield’s finale, for instance, was definitely better, but does that really matter? Breaking Bad was a better show throughout, and as good as the Shield’s finale was, Ozymandias is still the best individual episode either show ever produced so I think it will resemble The Wire in how people remember it, talking about how phenomenal the series was as a whole, while having a polarizing ending.
While I have not seen Blackadder, it sounds intriguing (I stopped reading a bit before your synopsis of the finale).
I actually think Breaking Bad’s finale will hold up pretty well over time. I an a big fan of it because of how I view it as a coda to the series, and it feels like karma, God, a/o fate working to let Walt somehow make whatever amends he can the first time he is completely honest with himself and does something truly selfless. I find if fitting this is the first time things actually work out as-planned without eventually unraveling. It also helps that I view Granite State and Felina as fallout from Ozymandias so that whole arc is kind of linked together in my mind.
-Cheers
The improvised last moments of the Cosby Show is one of the most touching and beautiful moments in TV history. I still get misty eyed when I watch it.
I agree 100%
Fringe may have had its ups (seasons 2 and 3) and downs (season 1, season 4, much of season 5), but I thought the finale was excellent.
1. Fringe
2. Breaking Bad
3. BSG
4. Six Feet Under
5. Lost
I’m a HUGE Fringe Fan but the last season basically ruined the show and the finale was a letdown and just a mess in general.
and the correct answer was
1. Lost
2. Lost
3. Lost
4. Lost
5. Lost
This was a good list overall. Some comments:
-I’d put Angel at Number 1. No series finale encapsulated the meaning of its series more. The ending feels absolutely perfect and causes you, like with The Shield, to look back and realize everything built to this. Its also the only classic series I can think of where its final episode was its best one. And lastly, with several thrilling moments throughout and the incredibly unique Wesley dies while Illyria lies to him scene, it’s the best individual episode of television on the list. Maybe the best TV episode ever. Obviously, all that is my opinion and one need not feel as strongly as I do, but all of what I said is in contention.
-I’m not a fan of The Sopranos ending, and it’s not because of the final scene at all (although I don’t like that much either). I personally just found that episode to be unbearably boring, and my problem with stunt endings like that is that they overshadow and overwhelm everything that came before it in the episode. It has to be a masterful episode for the first 97% (see Angel, The Shield, FNL) before that stunt ending can drive the opinion and analysis of it. That said, I understand its inclusion on a list like this, but would have been more comfortable if it finished around 10th. Props to Dan on an excellent write-up.
-Kick that damn, atrociously paced, sloppily edited and poorly plotted BSG finale off the list. And I’m someone who has no issue with the resolutions to its mysteries. and even if the construction of the episode hadn’t been awful, those last five minutes of the finale were a heavy handed, unnecessary, on the nose abomination. If you’re going to include the BSG finale, then there should be room for the Lost finale.
-Breaking Bad had a good finale, but I wouldn’t rank it as high as 4. Like Dan said, it’s too soon anyway.
Other shows I would have personally included:
-24: In the spirit of the show and thrilling to the very last scene. Great closing scene and nice meta touch with the video screen dissolving, which was noticeable without being stunt-y.
-The OC: I know it’s not an all time great series, but its ending was perfection.
-Arrested Development: I’m talking about the original ending (Season 3), so I don’t know if it’s eligible anymore due to the meh-tastic Netflix season. If it’s ineligible, that’s fine.
Lastly, I assume we had to leave Dexter out of the running because it’s just so much better than all of these other endings, right? Joking.
Very good list overall.
Personal picks of the shows on the list:
3. The Shield
2. Friday Night Lights
1. Angel
Angel had a fantastic ending – it would be second on my list. You nail it when you say that everything built to that finale. Six Feet Under did the same, only the connection was even stronger because all through the series you have the backstory of how the people who came to the Fisher family rest home died, so the tie in with the eventual deaths of the main characters was perfect. Can’t imagine another finale equaling it
You forgot Lost.
I can’t be the only one that thought The Wire’s finale was fantastic. The last season had its issues, but that last episode was the perfect emotional rollercoaster on which to end one of the greatest series ever.
Yeah, I think the last episode of The Wire was pretty great. Certainly better than the rest of season 5. I don’t know if I would consider it among the best finales of all time but I’d argue that it is on the same level as the finale of, say, Battlestar Galactica. I wouldn’t have put BSG in contention here but since it is, I’d agree that The Wire is also a worthy candidate.
You’re certainly not the only one, but I can recall at the time a lot of people feeling underwhelmed by the Wire’s finale given that the season as a whole is the weakest in the run (particularly because people always remember the weakest spots like the Fake Serial Killer arc, and yet seem to ignore that “Clarifications” and particularly “Late Editions” are two of the best episodes they’ve ever done) and many people not feeling that the full circle ending was earned or felt it was too on the nose and/or cheesy.
As much as I love the Wire, I don’t have a clear memory of the finale, except for Bubbles coming up the basement stairs and Valchek becoming the chief. For those two moments alone–supremely wonderful and supremely awful–I’d have included it on this list.
The issue comes in for people I think with that ending with the idea that Sydnor as McNulty didn’t have enough set up to be earned, and they didn’t buy the Michael as Omar angle; both of which I can understand. Michael aping someone else didn’t really fit with his character, and Sydnor, while always game for what the ops needed done, did not seem to have the same self-destructive streak or obsessive desire to be seen as the smartest man in the room that would make him sabotage his career like that.
I agree! I was waiting for the Wire to come up on the list. People rag on season 5 for the newspaper, and McNulty plot–but the last three episodes of that season are as good as any from its run. The final montage is so satisfying. My favorite finale.
The Wire’s my pick if my personal choice (“My Finale” from Scrubs) is ruled ineligible.
I rewatched the fifth season recently, and I have to say, it held up way better than I remembered. The silliness of the serial killer plot is vastly overstated, and the last three episodes in particular are absolutely fantastic. The finale has three of my favorite scenes in the series–Bubs on the stairs, Marlo out alone in the night, and Slim Charles’ reaction to Cheese. Great stuff. I’ll respect people not thinking it’s the best ever (unlike with the show itself), but I was pretty shocked it didn’t even make this list.
I didn’t like where the plot went that season, especially with the Homicide unit. But the montage was excellent.
Twin Peaks!
Putting BREAKING BAD on this list is ridiculous. It just happened. Of course it will get voted as the #1.
Mongo – It didn’t get voted No.1 in our gallery. Not sure why you’d think people voting in the poll would be any different…
-Daniel
Dan: to get technical, it’s called the rece…. oh, OK, I see I’ve been beaten to it below.
It’s really a double effect here, both psychological and statistical. Psychologically, people tend to have exaggerated and polarised opinions about things that have just happened to them. Statistically, more people will have seen and remember the Breaking Bad finale than, say, Six Feet Under, let alone St Elsewhere or MASH or the like.
I’d certainly hope that a poll among a small group of ‘experts’ would have a different result from a general public poll – I expect you to have watched more widely and analysed more critically than I have, that’s why I read you!
Wastrel – I just don’t think the result is as inevitable as Mongo’s comment suggestions.
In our own polling, I think the Recency Effect most benefited “30 Rock,” honestly. Much moreso than “Breaking Bad.”
-Daniel
Oh, while we’re talking psephology, I don’t normally do this (because I’d have to be doing it 24/7…), but as a former political science student I really feel the need to point out here that taking the results of a poll and putting them into a ranked order is essentially meaningless unless we know the electoral method.
And in a Single Non-Transferrable Vote poll like the public one here, all it tells us is the most popular candidate – any attempt to form a ranked outcome, or to gauge relative popularity of non-winners, from an SNTV poll is meaningless. I assume you didn’t use SNTV for your internal poll, though – I’m guessing some sort of ranking system, but the results of those are often purely just artifacts of the method you choose for aggregating the individual preferences.
Oooookaaay. Electoral systems geeking over, it’s safe to come on out now and continue about your day, everybody…
Well, ‘inevitable’? Probably not, no. Overwhelmingly likely, yes, probably. Because this is almost always what happens – take something people love and have it happen yesterday, and they’ll tell you it’s the greatest thing ever.
Recency effect.
I liked the BB ending, but as far as “serious” show goes, Six Feet Under cannot be topped. Comedy–a different animal–it is all Newhart.
Why are Buffy and Angel referred to as CW Shows in the blurbs? The CW didn’t exist when both of them ended. Buffy started on the WB and ended on UPN. Angel was WB for its whole run.
I thought the Scrubs season 8 finale (I tend to consider Season 9 as a separate spin-off show as originally intended) was incredibly well done. It really tied up the show in a wonderful way, and satisfied almost every desire a long time fan could have had, while being an incredibly touching and still funny episode in its own right.
Agreed! It’s my pick. Just a sublime episode. In fact…screw it, let’s get hyperbolic: The last bit, where JD Watches his imaginary future play out on the canvas, is probably my single favorite scene in the history of television.
Love Breaking Bad as a series, one of the best. As a finale, no way it deserves a spot that high on the list, if at all. 50 years from now we’ll all still be talking about The Sopranos and The Shield finales, Breaking Bad won’t even appear on the radar when discussing the ends of a show. I’d be interested to see if this list comes out again in a few years, when the hype over the end of Breaking Bad has had time to settle.
I feel like I can’t really say much about this whole poll because I’ve only seen two of these series to the very end (30 Rock & Breaking Bad), but that doesn’t mean I don’t watch a lot of series. And out of all the shows I’ve seen, I would probably put Breaking Bad’s finale at the very top. I think the entire final episode is fantastic. And I’m not even a big fan of the series as a whole.
Thanks for including Buffy and Angel in this list. Even though I prefer Buffy as a series, the Angel series finale is perfection. The final scene between Wesley and Illyria/Fred gives me chills just thinking about it, and Lorne’s final moment of the series is probably my favorite character sendoff of all time.
The Buffy finale also has that perfect moment between the main four scoobies (Buffy, Willow, Xander and Giles) casually talking about what they’re planning on doing after they save the world. Made me nostalgic about them hanging out in the library.
And I know it’s not how this works, but I feel like Breaking Bad’s finale was Ozymandias-Felina.
Ashes to Ashes
Babylon 5 – Sleeping in Light
“Sleeping in Light”, the series finale of Babylon 5.
I’m sorry. The correct answer was The Fugitive. But you all get some lovely parting gifts. Johnny, tell them what they’ve won…..
For me, I think Bob Newhart and Mash had these endings that were just so amazing, everything else pales in comparison. But, trying to decide which finale was the best out of this list (most were amazing), I think Six Feet Under was the best because you literally get to see what happens to every single character and that ending was so poetic that I cried after watching it and it stuck with me for a very long time.
Most obvious and unforgivable omission: Twin Peaks.
Nothing comes even close.
I know season five of the wire was generally considered to be weak, but where is -30- on this list? Such powerful statements to conclude (or actually allude to the continuation of) the best series of all time.
Rescue Me has the greatest finale ever
Sleeping in Light, Babylon 5.
The Sopranos #2? Balderdash.
Six Feet Under is #1.
My personal favorite is Spartacus, it was a truly great ending to an epic story that made us desperatly wish that the writers would not follow history. Its also one of the only TV endings I can think of where the bad guys win. As a close second, I would put Smallville. As a show it had its ups and downs, but ending a 10 year show is no small task and they did it incredibly.
Lost, of course.
I guess you’ve never heard of a tiny series called the X-files that had the best finale ever.
No Rome?, Man that finale was perfect considering it was never actually suppose to be the final episode but it gave us a very very satifying conclussion. I have not seen Breaking Bad’s [seeing it with a couple of mates who are still catching up so I have to wait],Six Feet Under’s[watched first episode and thought it was great but never got a chance to watch it all], The Shield’s[never watched the show], The Sopranos’ [saw first season, great], Cheers [never watched Cheers’ but I do love Fraiser as I’ve seen a handful of episodes and think it’s gold as Kelsey Grammer is awesome.], Friday Night Lights’ [saw first episode and thought it was very good but like Six Feet Under didnt watch the rest yet] final episodes. I have seen Battlestar’s and while it’s satisfying it could have been a lot better as there are parts that dragged in the middle but overall was satisfyed but wanted more and I’ve seen Lost’s which isn’t on this list and also thought it was satisfying but again with Battlestar wanted more. Rome and Angel are the only 2 perfect final episodes I’ve seen so far as they hit all the right notes and never did I question the decisions the writers took like I did with Battlestar and Lost which as I said were satisfying but could have been more satisfying but they did give us emotional moments but still Ronald and Damien could have put more into them. I would replace Battlestar with Lost as there finale’s both have problems and are satisfying but the actual ending of Lost was much more satisfying than Battlestar’s actual ending.
Why isn’t Prison Break in the list?? The best show ever made!
Star Trek TNG, Freaks and Geeks, and Newhart are worth a mention.
Lost. That’s why I voted Other. And Lost.. I mean “other” is 2nd in the race. Not bad :)
I think Six Feet Under was the best. I was left satisfied & not wondering or wanting more. You know how all the characters lives ended & there was nothing left to desire. It was just great to me. Still one of my favorite shows of all time.
Why not add Veronica mars.
Hahaha at Battlestar Galactica being in over The Wire, Spartacus, Party Down, Fringe, Dollhouse (which had a FAR superior ending than Buffy), Futurama, The Office…honestly I could go on forever. BSG had the worst finale of any consistently decent show ever, and it gets listed over some genuinely amazing finales?
My favorite might not count, but I choose to believe that weird final Scrubs…thing…never happened, so I’m going with what I consider the Scrubs series finale, “My Finale”. The last five minutes are just sublime.
If you’re mean and rule that ineligible, then I’ll go with The Wire.