15 of the unlikeliest action heroes in movie history

Hollywood action movies have long been a place where comedians can go to mix things up and “serious” performers can go to have a little fun and kick a little ass. But for every Bruce Willis and Will Smith — whose move into action territory seemed like a natural career transformation — there’s a Jonah HIll or a Helen Mirren, whose presence in a shoot-’em-up makes audience do a double-take. Here are 15 unexpected action stars that tried to prove the naysayers wrong.
Great list! What about James McAvoy in WANTED?
Billy Crystal in Running Scared?
Daniel Day Lewis in LOTM, coming off of The Unbearable Lightness of Being and My Left Foot.
You forgot Duncan Mac cleod
By the time of Highlander: Endgame, Adrian Paul had established himself as an action star on the Highlander TV show…
Unless you’re referring to Christopher Lambert as Connor MacLeod in the original 1986 “Highlander” movie that spawned the TV series… I’d agree that Lambert was/is an unlikely action star.
Duncan Mac Leod!
Even though the movie was a major flop, Geena Davis in Cutthroat Island.
Several of those are far from iconic performances. But Die Hard created Bruce Willis. He was only known for Honeymooners, I believe, and was so unmarketable as an action star that they didn’t even put his name on the posters.
Don’t you mean “Moonlighting?” “Honeymooners” was the 50s sitcom with Jackie Gleason and Art Carney. “Moonlighting” was an 80s crime dramedy with Cybill Shepherd and Bruce Willis.
joseph gordon-levitt would definitely be in this list now after inception and Looper
Seems like Keaton got all the credits of playing Batman and all his stunt doubles, the belly dancer, martial artists etc. are all forgotten. Behind the scenes, he’s usually in the suit when he’s reading a dialogue.
It may not seem like it now, but David Addison seemed an awfully strange choice for Die Hard at the time.