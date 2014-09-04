15 witty words of wisdom from the late, great Joan Rivers

Joan Rivers passed away on September 4, 2014. Depending on your age, who that person was varies. To those who grew up in the 1960s, she was a funny, acerbic comic who guest starred on Johnny Carson and Ed Sullivan. If you grew up in the 1980s, she was the funny talk show host with huge shoulder pads who said, “Can we talk?” For the Millennials she was the host of “Fashion Police” and the foul-mouthed Grandma we kind of wish we had.

But whether you first saw her on a black and white television or on her Comedy Central Roast, she didn't care. She passed out hard life lessons tempered with humor to everyone, including these gems: