10 Real Housewives’ stars who need to go, now

As new versions of “The Real Housewives” franchise come and go, so do cast members. New cast members bring new perspectives, new clothes and, most importantly, new drama. The problem comes when cast members overstay their welcome.

Fights get rehashed over and over, drama becomes stale and we, as viewers, start looking for other guilty pleasure TV shows to watch or, like, books to read or something. While none of the franchises are limping along as badly as, say, the achingly dull “The Real Housewives of Washington D.C.,” that doesn’t mean a few gals wouldn’t be better served moving on to other activities, like shopping and getting spray tans. Here’s a round-up of who might need to go (and why) from New Jersey, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Orange County and Beverly Hills.

Who do you think needs to be dumped from “The Real Housewives”?