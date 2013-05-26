10 Real Housewives’ stars who need to go, now

As new versions of “The Real Housewives” franchise come and go, so do cast members. New cast members bring new perspectives, new clothes and, most importantly, new drama. The problem comes when cast members overstay their welcome.
Fights get rehashed over and over, drama becomes stale and we, as viewers, start looking for other guilty pleasure TV shows to watch or, like, books to read or something. While none of the franchises are limping along as badly as, say, the achingly dull “The Real Housewives of Washington D.C.,” that doesn’t mean a few gals wouldn’t be better served moving on to other activities, like shopping and getting spray tans. Here’s a round-up of who might need to go (and why) from New Jersey, New York, Atlanta, Miami, Orange County and Beverly Hills.
Who do you think needs to be dumped from “The Real Housewives”?
Ok let’s start with Ramona singer, the countess , Vicki gunvason, Alexis, Teresa guidice, lea black, Kenya Moore, , nene leakes, Kim Richards, Anna (Miami) and the dark haired girl who slapped Joanna, Joanna Krupa….
Ramona,drinks to much.i know longer watch.OC and BH i am down 2.Gretchen and Lydia,they are both followers,Gretchen lies alot.Lydia,stirs the pot.they can go.Alexis,Vicki and Heather i like.Tamra needs to be kinder like season 3 and stop with the vile behavior,or go.on BH! i like Lisa and Kyle both!
Vicki,Ramona,Teresa,Kenya,Nene,Faye,Kim R,Adrienne,Jody,Mia and Ronnie
Every one. Every single one.
I have only watched RHOA so, all the ladies were great this past season. Drama as usual but, Porsha’s marriage was going through changes so, she needs to work on that if there still together. Leave the show if there’s still tensions of working out their differences. NeNe & Greg are the oldest on the show they keep RHOA alive. Phaedra is living her family life she’s cool it would be a new baby on the show of course parenting is important. Kenya wasn’t married but, she showed being single was not how she wanted her life but, the wrong man just happen to lead her on. Kenya was on the show not married but, she kept the ratings up with Porscha drama & Phedra’s two faced ways but, I realize Apollo
was willing to step out on Phedra but, he covered her by getting her pregnant. Lol it’s hilarious Kenya wasn’t as bad as she was made to seem their younger woman throwing venom on her and she was well experienced a little emotional it needs meditation & yoga classes to stay calm & relaxed. Cynthia was awesome bringing style enjoying life coming from NYC she’s a tough cookie with style much calmer demeanor. Kandi was the newest bride on the scene showing you her multi-tasking style of business. Kandi is rounded and very much in love I would love to see her get married on the RHOA show bring it on. Only two ladies may need to step back but, to give them a second run it would be exciting to watch.
Did you even bother watching this past season of Miami to form that opinion? If that was “absence of drama,” then I really have no clue what your colossal expectations are.
Let’s get to real issue here. They need to recast the entire cast of OC except for Heather (and I guess Vicky), because they’re all poor …and trying to seem like they have these glamour-filled lives. Also that boring housewife (Teresa’s cousin or whatever) from Jersey.
Completely agree with this statement for the RHOM cast. That season was full of drama and definitely delivered amazing episodes! Ana and Marysol could go cause they were boring during the season, but the rest were great!