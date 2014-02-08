15 toys we’d like to see follow ‘The Lego Movie’ to the big screen

Legos aren’t the first toys to be turned into movie stars. “Transformers,” “G.I. Joe,” “Clue,” “Battleship” and even “The Garbage Pail Kids” all beat the little building blocks to the big screen. But with “The Lego Movie” dominating the box office this weekend, we thought it was the perfect time to make a list of some of our favorite childhood toys we want to see made into movies.
Check out our choices below. What did we forget?
‘My Buddy’ has been done! It’s Kazuo Umezu’s Horror Theater, ‘The Wish’…
“M.A.S.K. Do they know, command doesn’t start with a ‘k'”?
Stacy Keach IS Miles Mayhem!
Alright, in all seriousness – I *must* see this:
“When he gets separated from the family at the top of the ruins, he has to make his way down 1500 crumbling steps. Along the way, he meets an assortment of crazy toys and is shocked to know that not *everybody* knows that the marvelous spring that walks down stairs and makes a slinkity sound is a Slinky.”
Noooo… Not *howlers* speaking chimpanzese! GAH!
Every Adam Sandler movie is essentially Silly Putty.
No bull, The Operation Movie sounds like it could be a lot of fun. Sort of like a take off of Speed.
Totally aagree.,I can see a movie like that being made. Speed meets saw actually. Awesome! I would watch that on opening day
This list couldn’t be more lame…
yes you got M.A.S.K but how the hell can you forget Thundercats
yes you got M.A.S.K but how the hell can you forget about the Thundercats
Jem and the Holograms!!!
Please don’t give Adam Sandler any more ideas
I think that 15 toys are very useful to follow it movie.
