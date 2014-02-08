15 toys we’d like to see follow ‘The Lego Movie’ to the big screen

Legos aren’t the first toys to be turned into movie stars. “Transformers,” “G.I. Joe,” “Clue,” “Battleship” and even “The Garbage Pail Kids” all beat the little building blocks to the big screen. But with “The Lego Movie” dominating the box office this weekend, we thought it was the perfect time to make a list of some of our favorite childhood toys we want to see made into movies.

Check out our choices below. What did we forget?