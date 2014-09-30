16 times the cast of ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’ outdid themselves

The joy of improv is that anything can – and usually does – happen. But trying to bring that spontaneity to television should be impossible, what with the gatekeepers known collectively as “Council of Censorship.” Yet somehow, “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” has been sneaking under the radar for years.

That's not to say the cast of “Whose Line” will turn everything into a dirty joke! Such a versatile group of improv actors would never be so one-note. Why make a double entendre when you could rob a corpse? Or disembowel a dude as a Clever Girl? Or make a pointed political statement?

With over a decade of footage, there's been hundreds of hilarious bits. Here are 16 of them!

#1 – When Ryan gave us TMI about his relationship with his partner.

Via KrabatsRaven

#2 – When everyone knew what to do here without being asked.

Via TheLonelyLoner

After the jump, see 14 more times the cast of “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” could not find a single care to give.