162 days until Star Wars: Latest tie-in novel has a familiar ship on the cover

Between the fall of Emperor Palpatine in Return of the Jedi and the rise of the First Order in The Force Awakens, a lot happened in the Star Wars universe. Neither the heroes, villains, or scoundrels were sitting on their laurels for three decades. Nothing encompasses how many chunks of galactic history audiences are missing like the downed Star Destroyer on Jakku. Here was a whole battle that took place off-screen, with nary a hint as to what happened.

Until now.

In ‘Aftermath: Empire”s End” – the second* novel in a new Star Wars trilogy by Chuck Wendig – fans will finally learn how that fateful battle over the desert planet played out. The ‘Aftermath” series bridges the gap years between the end of Jedi and the beginning of Force Awakens. Yesterday Wendig shared the cover for ‘Empire”s End” on his blog, Terrible Minds , and it looks appropriately catastrophic:

*UPDATE: Haha! Just kidding 'Empire's End' is the final novel! 'Life Debt' is the second installment and will be out July 12, 2016.

Image Credit: Lucasbooks/Del Rey

The novel will be available wherever books are sold on January 31, 2017.