17 Hollywood movie villains that just weren’t scary enough

Hollywood has had its fair share of great villains through the years; Darth Vader, The Joker, The Wicked Witch of the West, Loki, Norman Bates, Jaws, Agent Smith, and many others come to mind. But for every truly frightening or memorable antagonist, there's a baddie that's just not bad enough — or bad in all the wrong ways. Sometimes the performer's just not right for the character, while other times a bad script or bad visual effects turn a villain from intimidating to laughable.
Check out our list of some of the the worst villains in movie history in the embedded gallery at the bottom of this article.
Do you agree with our picks? Who did we forget? Share your thoughts in the comments section.
Interesting list.
Drew, I’m not sure in Blade Trinity that Dracula is facing-off against the greatest Vampire Hunter ever.
I mean, before this film, a much more charismatic version of the dear Count faced-off against the greatest Vampire SLAYER ever.
And he lost.
And the poncy bugger never did pay Spike back those 11 pounds. :-)
The depiction of Goblin is actually my favorite comic book villain adaptation in movie history. Why? Because he is the perfect 80s cartoon/ 60s comic book villain. A mix of sinister plans and silly antics.
Literally a walking, talking, comic book character. And Dafoe kills it.
And he laid a serious beat down on Spidey, he was merciless.
Goblin’s dead was the biggest mistake in the Raimi’s Spiderman trilogy.
I mean ‘death’. Sorry.
Signs isn’t about an alien invasion. The monsters are demons that are dispatched with holy water and a preacher of lapsed faith armed with a baseball bat. – Kal
Wow. That’s the most direct and simple explanation as to why this movie is so fucking awful I’ve ever heard.
How is Loki not on this list?
He got his butt whipped constantly often in a buffoonish way for jokes, all he really does is smirk, smile and monologue all the time.
Least threatening villain of the modern age
word.
I believe he’s currently King of Asgard. That’s not too shabby.
Not too shabby, but not too scary either. Loki’s certainly powerful, but as good as Tom Hiddleston is Loki’s kind of hard to take seriously as a villain.
The site whatculture.com has a list of 10 reasons why Loki’s kind of a lame villain. Worth checking out.
SFSekaran – Iago’s a villain. That his villainy has very human justification doesn’t take away from the fact that he’s a villain. Totally and completely. A villain can have rational reasons for their villain and still be… a villain. Sorry. I just can’t let that go. Yes, he was passed over for a promotion. But… He orchestrates a bloodbath. There’s no gray.
-Daniel
I think this King of Asgard is a great point because it shows Loki didn’t become remotely credible as a threat until they made him a hero. In THOR 1 and AVENGERS he is laughably campy, comically shallow, and not at all menacing. In THE DARK WORLD, he is a good guy, and that’s when he starts becoming kind of interesting (and actually gets to be king).
As a villain, he sucks.
SFSekaran – *That* I can agree with. Iago’s a fascinating character and much more interesting than Othello in nearly every way. He’s still evil as [bleep].
-Daniel
If you’re gonna put Galactus on here, where the hell is the giant, yellow shit monster from “Green Lantern”? Also, you missed a few in general: How about “Superman 4”, “Batman Forever”, “Superman Returns”, “Attack of the Clones”, “Revenge of the Sith”, “Critters”, “Troll”, “Godzilla” (1998), “Jaws 3”, “Jaws 4”, “Beastmaster”, “The Last Starfighter”, “Buckaroo Banzai”, “Spawn”, “Underworld 1-I forget”, Absolutely ANY of the found footage movies from the past decade and pretty much every horror movie from the past decade.
This list could literally go on for over a hundred pages since 2005. As a click through article that really only exists for hits and really nothing else at all, you guys really dropped the ball on this one.
Damn you are so mad huh?
Don’t be dissin’ the critters! Little hairballs with glowing eyes, that shoot needles out of their back and can gnaw your flesh from your bones faster than a piranha, are damn scary!
Interesting list. I disagree about Green Goblin, but couldn’t agree more with the I Am Legend villains.
I’d even throw Bane from The Dark Knight Rises up there. His escape from the plane is pretty cool, but he never beats the holy hell out of anyone tough. He fights security guards, overweight cops, and a partially crippled Batman who’s been out of the game for eight years. Part of what made him interesting in the comic was that he beat the hell out of some impressive villains that Batman struggled with, namely Killer Croc. Oh well, it doesn’t exactly kill the movie for me.
DIdn’t see your comment before I posted mine (below). Total agreement about Bane. The voice, and trying to make out what the hell he was actually saying, was bad enough, but he looked more fat than he did powerful.
Even with Batman being out of the game for eight years (a decision I hated, and part of why I despised TDKR so much) he didn’t seem to have any problem taking out Bane’s just men prior to their first showdown. Unlike the comics, I didn’t believe this Bane would be able to break Batman’s back like that.
Can someone source the Christopher Walken interview where he talks about Max Zorin’s hair? Because that’s magnificent if true.
Walken as a villain in Batman Returns is another good (by which I mean “lame villain”) for this list. Then again, Danny Devito’s Penguin wasn’t scary either. Just gross. Not to mention Jim Carrey’s goofy Riddler and Tommy Lee Jones’ cry-baby Two Face in Batman Forever. They were all just terrible.
personally, Penguin scared the crap out of me.
Green Goblin’s costume and mask are pretty stupid, sure, but Dafoe was great. Just the right amount of both menacing and silly. Instead, I’d put the laughable casting of Topher Grace as Venom in Spider-Man 3 on this list.
Likewise, the casting of Hackman as Luthor from the old Superman movies, as well as Spacey as Luthor in Superman Returns should be on this list. Sadly, I think history will repeat itself again with Eisenberg (we said “Heisenberg!”) in that so-called Man of Steel “sequel” and we may end up with yet another goofball Luthor.
And how about Bane? Forgetting how lousy I found the conculsion to Nolan’s Bat-trilogy (for a variety of script-related reasons), I found Bane more cringeworthy than scary. Partly because of his voice, partly because I never really believed that was the juiced-up threat Bane was in the comics. It was more like Batman vs. Fatman, and I found it hard to believe Batman had such difficulty in fighting him.
Actually the whole Nolan run of Batman lacked some good villains, if you think about it.
The Joker from THE DARK KNIGHT. A guy with smeared panda make up, who talks in a silly voice, turns his origin story into a running gag, never really does anything else than blowing shit up every 10 minutes* and is all around more a string of nervous ticks, that are constantly yelling at you “LOOK AT WHAT A MANIAC I AM! CAN YOU BELIEVE IT? LOOK AT HOW I RANDOMLY LICK MY LIPS OR WAVE MY HANDS LIKE JACK SPARROW! MANIAC! BE SCARED!!” is more annoying than scary.
*Which is in the real world damn scary, I admit that. But for a movie? Nah, not so much.
You’re not being fair by saying all he did was blow up buildings. He also murdered a whole bunch of people, including many cops, gangsters (a blade through the mouth is a particularly nasty way to die) and Rachel Dawes.
How about the orcs in The Hobbit? Many other overly-CGI villains also don’t fair well.
I liked the albino twins in Matrix while they were on screen. Yes, they wound up being poor, but they were pretty good for their duration.
The Z zombies were ok for me…
Agree big time on Dracula. He looked like he should have been wearing an Armani X t-shirt, and too much Acqua di Gio.
gotta disagree with a few the green goblin was vicious, zombies from WWZ were definitely beast, Vamps from i am legend were pretty nasty and smart. Those three shouldnt be anywhere near this list