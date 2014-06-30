17 July TV events we’re looking forward to: ‘Masters of Sex,’ ‘The Strain,’ World Cup

Remember when summer TV used to suck? Well, those days are long gone, as evidenced by the plethora of new and returning shows we're looking forward to over the coming month. From Guillermo del Toro's highly-anticipated new vampire series “The Strain” to the return of Showtime's acclaimed “Masters of Sex” to camp sequel “Sharknado 2: The Second One” to the World Cup finals, the small-screen is heating up in a big way this July. Here's our list of 17 TV events we can't wait to see.
After checking out the full list in the gallery below, vote for which shows you're looking forward to by voting in the poll further down the page.
How in the world did you all miss the funniest show on TV, “Nathan For You”?!?
I was hoping to see a write up on Running Wild. Channing Tatum and Zac Efron with their own eps? I’m intrigued.
I’ll just repeat what was said on Sports Night about soccer. They either need to make the goals bigger, or make the goals smaller and get rid of the goalie.
Although I generally think the reason many Americans don’t like watching soccer is because they didn’t grow up playing it.
“Soccer” (it’s really football as it’s you know, played by foot) is the biggest sport on the planet. A lot of americans just live in their bubble and think rugby and basketball are everything. They think the rest of the world is wrong and they’re right that “soccer is boring”. Please. *eye roll*
Anyway, it’s a great World Cup. Dramatic and unpredictable with Spain, Portugal and other favorites not advancing. Anything can happen.
LI67 – Nobody in America thinks rugby is anything.
-Daniel
Rugby is what non americans call your football, the one played in Friday Night Lights. It sure as hell is not football, it’s an appropriated name that i’m sure americans think it’s original.
Don’t get me wrong, I like american culture (at least the cable dramas are better than any other country’s television), but the snobbery against “soccer” is simply dumb.
@LI67:
If I had to make a theory about the US and it’s relationship with soccer/futbol, this would be it: Not enough scoring and too many ties. In 2013, the average score for NFL teams was 23. In the NBA, it’s around 100 points. In soccer, you can watch for 90 minutes plus penalty time and still end in a tie. That happens quite a bit…which bores the hell out of many Americans (not all, but many). Plus, networks hate showing soccer in a prime time spot because compared to other sports, there’s not enough time for advertisements, which pays their bills.
The Honourable Woman starts Thursday in the UK; I’m really looking forward to it. I loved The Shadow Line, even if it was incredibly unsubtle at times.
I guess I need to lower my expectations for “The Divide” if it doesn’t even deserve its own slide…
Moo Talaei – That just means that nobody on our staff said, “Yeah! I wanna write a slide for that.” Just because it hasn’t piqued our interest especially doesn’t mean it one pleased somebody else (especially since none of us have watched it yet).
So… It could be great!
-Daniel
Good to know. I figured you’ve already seen it, because how can a show with Clarke Peters not pique your interest?!?
Anyway, it certainly looks interesting on paper, so I hope we’ll get a podcast review at some point.