17 most memorable ‘Mad Men’ moments

“Mad Men” fans have six full seasons of memory to jog in time for the Season 7 premiere of the AMC series on Sunday (April 13).
And what memories. From Betty's air rifle outing, to Sally's discovery of Don's, erm, uncovered indiscretions, to jolting loss of Lane, HitFix has outlines what we think are some of the most memorable scenes, sayings and moments in the show's history.
What were some of your favorites? Better yet, are there any you wish you could forget?
I know there was a lot of Season 6 stuff in there already, but…
Ken tap dancing.
I’m sure many were either missed or left out the most egregious probably being Peggy’s Basket of Kisses moment, also “My name is Peggy Olson and I..”
To continue, no mention of anything from any of Don’s california trips, they were among my favourite. Also Adam.The montages from Babylon or the Phantom
To me the most egregious is a general lack of Roger Sterling, particularly him puking in season 1 after Don makes him run up every flight of stairs or him tripping out on LSD in season 5. This list is way too season 6-heavy.
Son -We definitely should have included the staircase or the heart attack. But then people wouldn’t have anything to argue about…
-Daniel
There’s too many, really, for a single list, but I would have included the moment that Peggy gives notice to Don that she’s leaving. It’s ugly, and then he kisses her hand, and they get one last nice moment.
My favorite Roger moment was the speech he gave at his daughter’s wedding. My favorite Betty moment was last season when she talked to Don after she slept with him at Bobby’s camp. My favorite Joan and Peggy moment will always be them discussing Don’s engagement at end of season four.