17 most memorable ‘Mad Men’ moments

“Mad Men” fans have six full seasons of memory to jog in time for the Season 7 premiere of the AMC series on Sunday (April 13).

And what memories. From Betty's air rifle outing, to Sally's discovery of Don's, erm, uncovered indiscretions, to jolting loss of Lane, HitFix has outlines what we think are some of the most memorable scenes, sayings and moments in the show's history.

What were some of your favorites? Better yet, are there any you wish you could forget?