17 Movie Characters Taking Hilariously Timed Selfies

Today's social media saturation has meant many things but the most annoyingly prevalent of which is the uprising of the selfie. Whether we're just hanging out in exotic locales with friends or saving the entirety of the universe from an ancient evil, everything we do has to be recorded in real time or did it really even happen?

Imgur user Yeseren took this culture to its logical conclusion. Using photoshop witchcraft, they took some of the most iconic characters from recent movies – both heroes and villains – and gave them the chance to immortalize themselves with selfies.

The results are priceless.