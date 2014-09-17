17 one-hit wonders in music, movies and TV who deserve our appreciation

#Tom Hanks #That Thing You Do #Friends #Seinfeld
, , , , and 09.17.14 4 years ago

One-hit wonders are often the subject of scorn in the media, which feels a little unfair – particularly when the one-hit wonder in question actually put out something good. Whether it be a blockbuster song or an award-winning performance or a charming turn on the small screen, their contributions to the popular culture remain timeless and endlessly relistenable/watchable long after the careers themselves have faded.

To celebrate these individuals, we've put together a list of 17 such entertainers and artists who made an indelible mark despite enjoying only a brief run at the top of their respective fields – from an Oscar-winning actress to a shortlived R&B star to a comedian who parlayed his gift for physical comedy into a turn as one of the most well-loved TV characters of the 1990s.

Check out our picks in the gallery below, then let us know which one-hit wonders are your personal favorites in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tom Hanks#That Thing You Do#Friends#Seinfeld
TAGSALICIA SILVERSTONECharles LaughtonChildren of a Lesser GodCITY OF GODCLUELESSDionne FarrisFountains of WayneFreaks and GeeksFriendsJaye DavidsonMarlee MatlinMATTHEW PERRYMICHAEL RICHARDSNew RadicalsNight of the HunterNu ShoozOnehit wondersPaul BrickmanRisky BusinessSeinfeldStacys MomTerriersThat Thing You DoThe Crying GameTOM HANKSTWEETTweet singerWARREN ZEVON

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP