171 days until Star Wars: Han Solo gets clocked in the face in STAR WARS #8

Let”s see you talk your way out of THIS one, flyboy.
In issue #8 of STAR WARS, Stuart Immonen (ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN) takes over as the regular artist for a departing John Cassaday. While the issue doesn”t have a solid street date yet – a stand-alone issue about Ben Kenobi is next on deck – Immonen is hard at work picking up where Cassaday left off. Particularly with Han Solo.
WARNING: SPOILERS FOR STAR WARS #6 BEYOND THIS POINT!
When we last left Han and Leia, they”d just been joined by a third party: Han”s wife Sana. While the details of their relationship are still under wraps, these pencils from Immonen indicate the Solo spouses are definitely not on the best terms.
Sana doesn”t seem to take much of a shine to Leia either. Fed up with this lover”s quarrel – and no doubt feeling duped – the Princess of Alderaan beats a hasty retreat. Only to get a blaster aimed at her receding back. Good luck to Han sorting this one out without anyone opening fire. He”s gonna need it.
You can read the whole interview with Immonon on Marvel”s webiste!
