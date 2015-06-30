171 days until Star Wars: Han Solo gets clocked in the face in STAR WARS #8

Let”s see you talk your way out of THIS one, flyboy.

In issue #8 of STAR WARS, Stuart Immonen (ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN) takes over as the regular artist for a departing John Cassaday. While the issue doesn”t have a solid street date yet – a stand-alone issue about Ben Kenobi is next on deck – Immonen is hard at work picking up where Cassaday left off. Particularly with Han Solo.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR STAR WARS #6 BEYOND THIS POINT!

When we last left Han and Leia, they”d just been joined by a third party: Han”s wife Sana . While the details of their relationship are still under wraps, these pencils from Immonen indicate the Solo spouses are definitely not on the best terms.

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment. Art by Stuart Immonen

Sana doesn”t seem to take much of a shine to Leia either. Fed up with this lover”s quarrel – and no doubt feeling duped – the Princess of Alderaan beats a hasty retreat. Only to get a blaster aimed at her receding back. Good luck to Han sorting this one out without anyone opening fire. He”s gonna need it.

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment. Art by Stuart Immonen