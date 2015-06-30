171 days until Star Wars: Han Solo gets clocked in the face in STAR WARS #8

#Star Wars #Marvel
06.30.15

Let”s see you talk your way out of THIS one, flyboy.

In issue #8 of STAR WARS, Stuart Immonen (ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN) takes over as the regular artist for a departing John Cassaday. While the issue doesn”t have a solid street date yet – a stand-alone issue about Ben Kenobi is next on deck – Immonen is hard at work picking up where Cassaday left off. Particularly with Han Solo.

WARNING: SPOILERS FOR STAR WARS #6 BEYOND THIS POINT!

.

.

.

When we last left Han and Leia, they”d just been joined by a third party: Han”s wife Sana. While the details of their relationship are still under wraps, these pencils from Immonen indicate the Solo spouses are definitely not on the best terms.

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment. Art by Stuart Immonen

Sana doesn”t seem to take much of a shine to Leia either. Fed up with this lover”s quarrel – and no doubt feeling duped – the Princess of Alderaan beats a hasty retreat. Only to get a blaster aimed at her receding back. Good luck to Han sorting this one out without anyone opening fire. He”s gonna need it.

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment. Art by Stuart Immonen

You can read the whole interview with Immonon on Marvel”s webiste!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars#Marvel
TAGScomic bookCountdownMarvelStar Warsstarwarscountdown

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 16 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP