17th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Nominations

MOVIES

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

“Black Swan”

“The Fighter”

“The Kids Are Alright”

“The King’s Speech”

“The Social Network”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Jesse Eisenberg, “The Social Network”

Colin Firth, “The King’s Speech”

James Franco, “127 Hours”

Jeff Bridges, “True Grit”

Robert Duvall, “Get Low”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Annette Benning, “The Kids Are Alright”

Nicole Kidman, “The Rabbit Hole”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Winter’s Bone”

Natalie Portman, “Black Swan”

Hilary Swank, “Conviction”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Christian Bale, “The Fighter”

Mark Ruffalo, “The Kids Are Alright”

John Hawkes, “Winter’s Bone”

Jeremy Renner, “The Town”

Geoffrey Rush, “The King’s Speech”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Amy Adams, “The Fighter”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The King’s Speech”

Mila Kunis, “Black Swan”

Melissa Leo, “The Fighter”

Hailee Steinfeld, “True Grit”

TELEVISION

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES

“Boardwalk Empire”

“Dexter”

“The Good Wife”

“Mad Men”

“The Closer”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES

“30 Rock”

“The Office”

“Glee”

“Modern Family”

“Hot in Cleveland”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire”

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Michael C. Hall, “Dexter”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Hugh Laurie, “House”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife”

Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”

Glenn Close, “Damages”

Mariska Hargitay, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

Kyra Sedgwick, “The Closer”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock”

Steve Carell, “The Office”

Chris Colfer, “Glee”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Betty White, “Hot in Cleveland”

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

Edie Falco “Nurse Jackie”

Jane Lynch, “Glee”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINISERIES

John Goodman, “You Don’t Know Jack”

Al Pacino, “You Don’t Know Jack”

Dennis Quaid, “The Special Relationship”

Edgar Ramirez, “Carlos”

Patrick Stewart, “MacBeth”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Claire Danes, “Temple Grandin”

Catherine O’Hara, “Temple Grandin”

Julia Ormond, “Temple Grandin”

Winona Ryder, “When Love Is Not Enough”

Susan Sarandon, “You Don’t Know Jack”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

“Green Zone”

“Inception”

“Robin Hood”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A TELEVISION SERIES

“Burn Notice”

“CSI: NY”

“Dexter”

“Southland”

“True Blood”

