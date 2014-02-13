20 Mind-Blowing 3D Cinema GIFS: No Glasses Required

#Tumblr #GIFs
02.13.14 2 Comments

The popularity of 3D film comes in waves. Every few years, someone decides to take up the mantle once more and subject audiences to silver screen dioramas. But there’s always a draw back – blue and red glasses that make you look like a dork, or trying to wear glasses on top of glasses, or the percent of the population who just can’t make their eyes see 3D because genetics. 

But while Hollywood has been perfecting the technological advances during this latest 3D craze, the people of Tumblr had a different idea. White lines. Yep. That’s it. Just white lines. So simple. But adding them in to a GIF transforms it from a looping clip to an amazing optical illusion.

#1 – Merida – ‘Brave’

Via Tumblr

#2 – Astronauts – ‘Gravity’

Via Tumblr

#3 – Sherlock Holmes – ‘Sherlock’

Via Tumblr

Okay that last one was clearly made by a wizard. Need to see more? Of course you do! After the jump behold the best that mortal man and eternal GIF wizards can create for our amusement.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Tumblr#GIFs
TAGS3D GIFSgifsmovie GIFSoptical illusiontelevision GIFSTUMBLR

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP