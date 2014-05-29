20 movies coming out this year that aren’t on your radar yet

05.29.14

Sure, “Interstellar” is sitting at the top of the November calendar as bright as the North star, but did you know “Birdman,” “A Most Violent Year,” “Theory of Everything” or “Dracula: Untold” were on the way?  Did you know “Hot Tub Time Machine 2” will take you back to the future this Christmas?  I'd guess not.

To remind everyone there are all sorts of non-summer blockbusters on the way, we've complied 20 titles you should be on the lookout for past Labor Day.  There may be more than a surprise or two in the mix.

Which of these twenty movies are you most looking forward to? Share your thoughts in the comments below and vote in our poll.

