2010 American Music Awards Winners

Nominees and winners for the 2010 American Music Awards handed out on Sunday, Nov, 21, 2010.

Favorite Male Artist, Pop or Rock

**Justin Bieber — WINNER**

Eminem

Usher



Favorite Female Artist, Pop or Rock

Ke$ha

Lady Gaga

Katy Perry

Favorite Band, Duo or Group, Pop or Rock

The Black Eyed Peas

Lady Antebellum

Train

Favorite Album, Pop or Rock

**Justin Bieber – My World 2.0 — WINNER**

Eminem – Recovery

Katy Perry – Teenage Dream

Favorite Male Artist, Country

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

**Brad Paisley — WINNER**

Favorite Female Artist, Country

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift

**Carrie Underwood — WINNER**

Favorite Band, Duo or Group, Country

Zac Brown Band

**Lady Antebellum — WINNER**

Rascal Flatts

Favorite Album, Country

Jason Aldean – Wide Open

Lady Antebellum – Need You Now

**Carrie Underwood – Play On — WINNER**

Favorite Male Artist, Rap/Hip-Hop

B.o.B.

Drake

**Eminem — WINNER**

Favorite Album, Rap/Hip-Hop

B.o.B. – B.o.B. Presents

Drake – Thank Me Later

Eminem – Recovery

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B

Chris Brown

Trey Songz

**Usher — WINNER**

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B

Alicia Keys

**Rihanna – WINNER**

Sade



Favorite Album, Soul/R&B

Alicia Keys – The Element of Freedom

Sade – Soldier of Love

**Usher – Raymond v. Raymond – WINNER**

Favorite Album, Soundtracks

AC/DC – Iron Man 2

**Glee: The Music, Volume 3 Showstoppers — WINNER**

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Favorite Artist, Alternative Rock Music

**Muse — WINNER**

Phoenix

Vampire Weekend

Favorite Artist, Adult Contemporary Music

**Michael Bublé — WINNER**

Lady Antebellum

Train

Favorite Artist, Latin Music

Daddy Yankee

Enrique Iglesias

Shakira

Favorite Artist, Contemporary Inspirational

Casting Crowns

MercyMe

TobyMac

Artist of the Year

**Justin Bieber — WINNER**

Eminem

Ke$ha

Lady Gaga

Katy Perry

Breakthrough Artist Nominations

B.o.B

Justin Bieber

Taio Cruz

Jason Derülo

Ke$ha

Lady Antebellum

Travie McCoy

Mike Posner