2010 American Music Awards Winners

11.21.10 8 years ago

Nominees and winners for the 2010 American Music Awards handed out on Sunday, Nov, 21, 2010.

Favorite Male Artist, Pop or Rock
**Justin Bieber — WINNER**
Eminem
Usher

Favorite Female Artist, Pop or Rock
Ke$ha
Lady Gaga
Katy Perry

Favorite Band, Duo or Group, Pop or Rock
The Black Eyed Peas
Lady Antebellum
Train

Favorite Album, Pop or Rock
**Justin Bieber – My World 2.0 — WINNER**
Eminem – Recovery
Katy Perry – Teenage Dream

Favorite Male Artist, Country
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
**Brad Paisley — WINNER**

Favorite Female Artist, Country
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift
**Carrie Underwood — WINNER**

Favorite Band, Duo or Group, Country
Zac Brown Band
**Lady Antebellum — WINNER**
Rascal Flatts

Favorite Album, Country
Jason Aldean – Wide Open
Lady Antebellum – Need You Now
**Carrie Underwood – Play On — WINNER**

Favorite Male Artist, Rap/Hip-Hop
B.o.B.
Drake
**Eminem — WINNER**

Favorite Album, Rap/Hip-Hop
B.o.B. – B.o.B. Presents
Drake – Thank Me Later
Eminem – Recovery

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B
Chris Brown
Trey Songz
**Usher — WINNER**

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B
Alicia Keys
**Rihanna – WINNER**
Sade

Favorite Album, Soul/R&B
Alicia Keys – The Element of Freedom
Sade – Soldier of Love
**Usher – Raymond v. Raymond – WINNER**

Favorite Album, Soundtracks
AC/DC – Iron Man 2
**Glee: The Music, Volume 3 Showstoppers — WINNER**
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

Favorite Artist, Alternative Rock Music
**Muse — WINNER**
Phoenix
Vampire Weekend

Favorite Artist, Adult Contemporary Music
**Michael Bublé — WINNER**
Lady Antebellum
Train

Favorite Artist, Latin Music
Daddy Yankee
Enrique Iglesias
Shakira

Favorite Artist, Contemporary Inspirational
Casting Crowns
MercyMe
TobyMac

Artist of the Year
**Justin Bieber — WINNER**
Eminem
Ke$ha
Lady Gaga
Katy Perry

Breakthrough Artist Nominations
B.o.B
Justin Bieber
Taio Cruz
Jason Derülo
Ke$ha
Lady Antebellum
Travie McCoy
Mike Posner

