2011 Grammy Award Nominees: Katy Perry, Eminem, Arcade Fire

Major nominees for the 53rd annual Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday night (Dec. 1) in Los Angeles.

Song of the Year:

Ray LaMontagne “Beg, Steal or Borrow”

Cee Lo, “Forget You”

Miranda Lambert, “The House That Built Me”

Eminem featuring Rihanna, “Love the Way You Lie”

Lady Antebellum, “Need You Now”



Best New Artist:

Justin Bieber

Drake

Florence + the Machine

Mumford & Sons

Esperanza Spalding

Album of the Year:

Arcade Fire, “The Suburbs”

Eminem, “Recovery”

Lady Antebellum, “Need You Now”

Lady Gaga, “The Fame Monster”

Katy Perry, “Teenage Dream”

Best Female Country Vocal Performance

Jewel, “Satisfied”

Miranda Lambert, “The House That Built Me”

Carrie Underwood, “Temporary Home”

Gretchen Wilson, “I’d Love to Be Your Last”

LeAnn Rimes, “Swingin'”

Record of the Year:

Eminem featuring Rihanna, “Love the Way You Lie”

B.o.B. featuring Bruno Mars, “Nothin’ On You”

Cee Lo, “Forget You”

Jay-Z featuring Alicia Keys, “Empire State of Mind”

Lady Antebellum, “Need You Now”

Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals:

“Don”t Stop Believin” (Regionals Version)” – “Glee” Cast

“Misery” – Maroon 5

“The Only Exception” – Paramore

“Babyfather” – Sade

“Hey, Soul Sister (Live)” – Train



Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals:

“Airplanes II” – B.o.B, Eminem & Hayley Williams

“Imagine” – Herbie Hancock, Pink, India.Arie, Seal, Konono No. 1, Jeff Beck & Oumou Sangare

“If It Wasn”t For Bad” – Elton John & Leon Russell

“Telephone” – Lady Gaga & Beyoncé

“California Gurls” – Katy Perry & Snoop Dogg



Best Dance Recording:

“Rocket” – Goldfrapp

“In For The Kill” – La Roux

“Dance In The Dark” – Lady Gaga

“Only Girl (In The World)” – Rihanna

“Dancing On My Own” – Robyn



Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals:

“Ready To Start” – Arcade Fire

“I Put A Spell On You” – Jeff Beck & Joss Stone

“Tighten Up” – The Black Keys

“Radioactive” – Kings Of Leon

“Resistance” – Muse



Best Hard Rock Performance:

“A Looking In View” – Alice In Chains

“Let Me Hear You Scream” – Ozzy Osbourne

“Black Rain” – Soundgarden

“Between The Lines” – Stone Temple Pilots

“New Fang” – Them Crooked Vultures



Best Rock Song:

“Angry World” – Neil Young, songwriter (Neil Young)

“Little Lion Man” – Ted Dwane, Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford & Country Winston, songwriters

(Mumford & Sons)

“Radioactive” – Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters

(Kings Of Leon)

“Resistance” – Matthew Bellamy, songwriter (Muse)

“Tighten Up” – Dan Auerbach & Patrick Carney, songwriter (The Black Keys)



Best Alternative Music Album:

The Suburbs – Arcade Fire

Infinite Arms – Band Of Horses

Brothers – The Black Keys

Broken Bells – Broken Bells

Contra – Vampire Weekend



Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals:

“Take My Time” – Chris Brown & Tank

“Love” – Chuck Brown, Jill Scott & Marcus Miller

“You”ve Got A Friend” – Ronald Isley & Aretha Franklin

“Shine” – John Legend & The Roots

“Soldier Of Love” – Sade



Best Contemporary R&B Album:

Graffiti – Chris Brown

Untitled – R. Kelly

Transition – Ryan Leslie

The ArchAndroid – Janelle Monáe

Raymond V Raymond – Usher



Best Rap/Sung Collaboration:

“Nothin” On You” – B.o.B Featuring Bruno Mars

“Deuces” – Chris Brown, Tyga & Kevin McCall

“Love The Way You Lie” – Eminem & Rihanna

“Empire State Of Mind” – Jay-Z & Alicia Keys

“Wake Up! Everybody” – John Legend, The Roots, Melanie Fiona & Common



Best Rap Song:

“Empire State Of Mind” – Shawn Carter, Angela Hunte, Burt Keyes, Alicia Keys, Jane”t “Jnay” Sewell-Ulepic &

Alexander Shuckburgh, songwriters (Sylvia Robinson, songwriter) (Jay-Z & Alicia Keys)

“Love The Way You Lie” – Alexander Grant, Skylar Grey & Marshall Mathers, songwriters

(Eminem & Rihanna)

“Not Afraid” – M. Burnett, J. Evans, Marshall Mathers, L. Resto & M. Samuels, songwriters (Eminem)

“Nothin” On You” – Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine, Bruno Mars & Bobby Simmons Jr., songwriters

(B.o.B Featuring Bruno Mars)

“On To The Next One” – Shawn Carter, J. Chaton & K. Dean, songwriters (G. Auge & X. De Rosnay,

songwriters) (Jay-Z & Swizz Beatz)



Best Rap Album:

The Adventures Of Bobby Ray – B.o.B

Thank Me Later – Drake

Recovery – Eminem

The Blueprint 3 – Jay-Z

How I Got Over – The Roots



Best Country Collaboration With Vocals:

“Bad Angel” – Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert & Jamey Johnson

“Pride (In The Name Of Love)” – Dierks Bentley, Del McCoury & The Punch Brothers

“As She”s Walking Away” – Zac Brown Band & Alan Jackson

“Hillbilly Bone” – Blake Shelton & Trace Adkins

“I Run To You” – Marty Stuart & Connie Smith



Best Country Song:

“The Breath You Take” – Casey Beathard, Dean Dillon & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (George Strait)

“Free” – Zac Brown, songwriter (Zac Brown Band)

“The House That Built Me” – Tom Douglas & Allen Shamblin, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“I”d Love To Be Your Last” – Rivers Rutherford, Annie Tate & Sam Tate, songwriters (Gretchen Wilson)

“If I Die Young” – Kimberly Perry, songwriter (The Band Perry)

“Need You Now” – Dave Haywood, Josh Kear, Charles Kelley & Hillary Scott, songwriters (Lady Antebellum)



Best Country Album:

Up On The Ridge – Dierks Bentley

You Get What You Give – Zac Brown Band

The Guitar Song – Jamey Johnson

Need You Now – Lady Antebellum

Revolution – Miranda Lambert



Best Americana Album:

The List – Rosanne Cash

Tin Can Trust – Los Lobos

Country Music – Willie Nelson

Band Of Joy – Robert Plant

You Are Not Alone – Mavis Staples



Best Traditional Blues Album:

Giant – James Cotton

Memphis Blues – Cyndi Lauper

The Well – Charlie Musselwhite

Joined At The Hip – Pinetop Perkins & Willie “Big Eyes” Smith

Plays Blues, Ballads & Favorites – Jimmie Vaughanore)

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:

Rob Cavallo

Danger Mouse

Dr. Luke

RedOne

The Smeezingtons (Bruno Mars, Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine).

