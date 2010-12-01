2011 Grammy Award Nominees: Katy Perry, Eminem, Arcade Fire

Major nominees for the 53rd annual Grammy Awards were announced Wednesday night (Dec. 1) in Los Angeles.
Song of the Year:
Ray LaMontagne “Beg, Steal or Borrow”
Cee Lo, “Forget You”
Miranda Lambert, “The House That Built Me”
Eminem featuring Rihanna, “Love the Way You Lie”
Lady Antebellum, “Need You Now”
Best New Artist:
Justin Bieber
Drake
Florence + the Machine
Mumford & Sons
Esperanza Spalding
Album of the Year:
Arcade Fire, “The Suburbs”
Eminem, “Recovery”
Lady Antebellum, “Need You Now”
Lady Gaga, “The Fame Monster”
Katy Perry, “Teenage Dream”
Best Female Country Vocal Performance
Jewel, “Satisfied”
Miranda Lambert, “The House That Built Me”
Carrie Underwood, “Temporary Home”
Gretchen Wilson, “I’d Love to Be Your Last”
LeAnn Rimes, “Swingin'”
Record of the Year:
Eminem featuring Rihanna, “Love the Way You Lie”
B.o.B. featuring Bruno Mars, “Nothin’ On You”
Cee Lo, “Forget You”
Jay-Z featuring Alicia Keys, “Empire State of Mind”
Lady Antebellum, “Need You Now”
Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals:
“Don”t Stop Believin” (Regionals Version)” – “Glee” Cast
“Misery” – Maroon 5
“The Only Exception” – Paramore
“Babyfather” – Sade
“Hey, Soul Sister (Live)” – Train
Best Pop Collaboration With Vocals:
“Airplanes II” – B.o.B, Eminem & Hayley Williams
“Imagine” – Herbie Hancock, Pink, India.Arie, Seal, Konono No. 1, Jeff Beck & Oumou Sangare
“If It Wasn”t For Bad” – Elton John & Leon Russell
“Telephone” – Lady Gaga & Beyoncé
“California Gurls” – Katy Perry & Snoop Dogg
Best Dance Recording:
“Rocket” – Goldfrapp
“In For The Kill” – La Roux
“Dance In The Dark” – Lady Gaga
“Only Girl (In The World)” – Rihanna
“Dancing On My Own” – Robyn
Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals:
“Ready To Start” – Arcade Fire
“I Put A Spell On You” – Jeff Beck & Joss Stone
“Tighten Up” – The Black Keys
“Radioactive” – Kings Of Leon
“Resistance” – Muse
Best Hard Rock Performance:
“A Looking In View” – Alice In Chains
“Let Me Hear You Scream” – Ozzy Osbourne
“Black Rain” – Soundgarden
“Between The Lines” – Stone Temple Pilots
“New Fang” – Them Crooked Vultures
Best Rock Song:
“Angry World” – Neil Young, songwriter (Neil Young)
“Little Lion Man” – Ted Dwane, Ben Lovett, Marcus Mumford & Country Winston, songwriters
(Mumford & Sons)
“Radioactive” – Caleb Followill, Jared Followill, Matthew Followill & Nathan Followill, songwriters
(Kings Of Leon)
“Resistance” – Matthew Bellamy, songwriter (Muse)
“Tighten Up” – Dan Auerbach & Patrick Carney, songwriter (The Black Keys)
Best Alternative Music Album:
The Suburbs – Arcade Fire
Infinite Arms – Band Of Horses
Brothers – The Black Keys
Broken Bells – Broken Bells
Contra – Vampire Weekend
Best R&B Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals:
“Take My Time” – Chris Brown & Tank
“Love” – Chuck Brown, Jill Scott & Marcus Miller
“You”ve Got A Friend” – Ronald Isley & Aretha Franklin
“Shine” – John Legend & The Roots
“Soldier Of Love” – Sade
Best Contemporary R&B Album:
Graffiti – Chris Brown
Untitled – R. Kelly
Transition – Ryan Leslie
The ArchAndroid – Janelle Monáe
Raymond V Raymond – Usher
Best Rap/Sung Collaboration:
“Nothin” On You” – B.o.B Featuring Bruno Mars
“Deuces” – Chris Brown, Tyga & Kevin McCall
“Love The Way You Lie” – Eminem & Rihanna
“Empire State Of Mind” – Jay-Z & Alicia Keys
“Wake Up! Everybody” – John Legend, The Roots, Melanie Fiona & Common
Best Rap Song:
“Empire State Of Mind” – Shawn Carter, Angela Hunte, Burt Keyes, Alicia Keys, Jane”t “Jnay” Sewell-Ulepic &
Alexander Shuckburgh, songwriters (Sylvia Robinson, songwriter) (Jay-Z & Alicia Keys)
“Love The Way You Lie” – Alexander Grant, Skylar Grey & Marshall Mathers, songwriters
(Eminem & Rihanna)
“Not Afraid” – M. Burnett, J. Evans, Marshall Mathers, L. Resto & M. Samuels, songwriters (Eminem)
“Nothin” On You” – Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine, Bruno Mars & Bobby Simmons Jr., songwriters
(B.o.B Featuring Bruno Mars)
“On To The Next One” – Shawn Carter, J. Chaton & K. Dean, songwriters (G. Auge & X. De Rosnay,
songwriters) (Jay-Z & Swizz Beatz)
Best Rap Album:
The Adventures Of Bobby Ray – B.o.B
Thank Me Later – Drake
Recovery – Eminem
The Blueprint 3 – Jay-Z
How I Got Over – The Roots
Best Country Collaboration With Vocals:
“Bad Angel” – Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert & Jamey Johnson
“Pride (In The Name Of Love)” – Dierks Bentley, Del McCoury & The Punch Brothers
“As She”s Walking Away” – Zac Brown Band & Alan Jackson
“Hillbilly Bone” – Blake Shelton & Trace Adkins
“I Run To You” – Marty Stuart & Connie Smith
Best Country Song:
“The Breath You Take” – Casey Beathard, Dean Dillon & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (George Strait)
“Free” – Zac Brown, songwriter (Zac Brown Band)
“The House That Built Me” – Tom Douglas & Allen Shamblin, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“I”d Love To Be Your Last” – Rivers Rutherford, Annie Tate & Sam Tate, songwriters (Gretchen Wilson)
“If I Die Young” – Kimberly Perry, songwriter (The Band Perry)
“Need You Now” – Dave Haywood, Josh Kear, Charles Kelley & Hillary Scott, songwriters (Lady Antebellum)
Best Country Album:
Up On The Ridge – Dierks Bentley
You Get What You Give – Zac Brown Band
The Guitar Song – Jamey Johnson
Need You Now – Lady Antebellum
Revolution – Miranda Lambert
Best Americana Album:
The List – Rosanne Cash
Tin Can Trust – Los Lobos
Country Music – Willie Nelson
Band Of Joy – Robert Plant
You Are Not Alone – Mavis Staples
Best Traditional Blues Album:
Giant – James Cotton
Memphis Blues – Cyndi Lauper
The Well – Charlie Musselwhite
Joined At The Hip – Pinetop Perkins & Willie “Big Eyes” Smith
Plays Blues, Ballads & Favorites – Jimmie Vaughanore)
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:
Rob Cavallo
Danger Mouse
Dr. Luke
RedOne
The Smeezingtons (Bruno Mars, Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine).
… And more to come!
Wow, how much money did Katy’s label have to cough up to land her an Album of the Year nomination?
I couldnÂ´t agree more with that. Katy Perry for Album Of The Year??? WTF??? She has some good songs on it but thereÂ´s like a hundred better albums.
Also I was surprised to not see Bad Romance in Record of the year or Song Of The Year. I not a Lady Gaga fan but that song is much better than some of the others. Good for Eminem! I think he will be the big winner.
Album of the year is just bizarre
Considering Teenage Dream delivered 3 of the biggest songs of the year, which I don’t think no other album has done this year, I think it deserves to be nominated. I didn’t think it would be, so good for her.
I relieved that the no talent, taylor swift, got snubbed this year!!!