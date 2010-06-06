2010 MTV Movie Awards Winners

A complete list of the winners from the 2010 MTV Movies Awards handed out Sunday, June 6, 2010 from the Gibson Amphitheater in Los Angeles, CA. The results will be updated throughout the ceremony.

BEST MOVIE (voting stays live throughout the awards ceremony)

· Alice In Wonderland – Director: Tim Burton, Producers: Suzanne Todd, Jennifer Todd, Joe Roth and Richard D. Zanuck (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

· Avatar – Director: James Cameron, Producers: James Cameron and Jon Landau (Twentieth Century Fox)

· Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince – Director: David Yates, Producers: David Heyman and David Barron (Warner Bros. Pictures)

· The Hangover – Director: Todd Phillips, Producers: Todd Phillips and Dan Goldberg (Warner Bros. Pictures)

· The Twilight Saga: New Moon – Director: Chris Weitz, Producers: Wyck Godfrey and Karen Rosenfelt (Summit Entertainment) * WINNER *

BEST FEMALE PERFORMANCE

· Amanda Seyfried – Dear John (Screen Gems/Sony Pictures)

· Emma Watson – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (Warner Bros. Pictures)

· Kristen Stewart – The Twilight Saga: New Moon (Summit Entertainment) * WINNER *

· Sandra Bullock – The Blind Side (Warner Bros. Pictures)

· Zoe Saldana – Avatar (Twentieth Century Fox)

BEST MALE PERFORMANCE

· Channing Tatum – Dear John (Screen Gems/Sony Pictures)

· Daniel Radcliffe – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (Warner Bros. Pictures)

· Robert Pattinson – The Twilight Saga: New Moon (Summit Entertainment) *WINNER*

· Taylor Lautner – The Twilight Saga: New Moon (Summit Entertainment)

· Zac Efron – 17 Again (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST BREAKOUT STAR

· Anna Kendrick – Up in the Air (Paramount Pictures) *WINNER *

· Chris Pine – Star Trek (Paramount Pictures)

· Gabourey Sidibe – Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire (Lionsgate)

· Logan Lerman – Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (Twentieth Century Fox)

· Quinton Aaron – The Blind Side (Warner Bros. Pictures)

· Zach Galifianakis – The Hangover (Warner Bros. Pictures)

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

· Ben Stiller – Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (Twentieth Century Fox)

· Bradley Cooper – The Hangover (Warner Bros. Pictures)

· Ryan Reynolds – The Proposal (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

· Sandra Bullock – The Proposal (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

· Zach Galifianakis – The Hangover (Warner Bros. Pictures) * WINNER *



BEST VILLAIN

· Christoph Waltz – Inglourious Basterds (The Weinstein Company)

· Helena Bonham Carter – Alice In Wonderland (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

· Ken Jeong – The Hangover (Warner Bros. Pictures)

· Stephen Lang – Avatar (Twentieth Century Fox)

· Tom Felton – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (Warner Bros. Pictures) * WINNER *

BEST FIGHT

· Beyoncé Knowles vs. Ali Larter – Obsessed (Screen Gems/Sony Pictures) * WINNER *

· Hugh Jackman and Liev Schreiber vs. Ryan Reynolds – X-Men Origins: Wolverine (Twentieth Century Fox)

· Logan Lerman vs. Jake Abel – Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Lightning Thief (Twentieth Century Fox)

· Robert Downey Jr. vs. Mark Strong – Sherlock Holmes (Warner Bros. Pictures)

· Sam Worthington vs. Stephen Lang – Avatar (Twentieth Century Fox)

BEST KISS

· Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson – The Twilight Saga: New Moon (Summit Entertainment) *WINNER *

· Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning – The Runaways (Apparition)

· Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds – The Proposal (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

· Taylor Swift and Taylor Lautner – Valentine”s Day (Warner Bros. Pictures)

· Zoe Saldana and Sam Worthington – Avatar (Twentieth Century Fox)

BEST WTF MOMENT

· Betty White – The Proposal, Cops a Feel (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

· Bill Murray – Zombieland , Bill Murray?! A Zombie?! (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures)

· Isabel Lucas – Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, Unexpected Transformation (Paramount Pictures)

· Ken Jeong – The Hangover , Naked Trunk Surprise (Warner Bros. Pictures) * WINNER *

· Megan Fox – Jennifer”s Body, Vomits a Mysterious Black Ooze (Twentieth Century Fox)

GLOBAL SUPERSTAR (New Category)

· Robert Pattinson *WINNER*

· Kristen Stewart

· Taylor Lautner

· Johnny Depp

· Daniel Radcliffe



BEST SCARED-AS-SH**T PERFORMANCE (New Category)

· Alison Lohman – Drag Me To Hell (Universal Pictures)

· Amanda Seyfried – Jennifer”s Body (Twentieth Century Fox) *WINNER*

· Jesse Eisenberg – Zombieland (Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures)

· Katie Featherston – Paranormal Activity (Paramount Pictures)

· Sharlto Copley – District 9 (TriStar Pictures/Sony Pictures)

BIGGEST BADASS STAR (New Category)

· Rain * WINNER *

· Angelina Jolie

· Channing Tatum

· Sam Worthington

· Chris Pine

