2010 MTV Video Music Award winners

Here is the list of the winners of the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. The VMA winners are in bold.

BEST COLLABORATION

Airplanes, B.o.B featuring Hayley Williams

Video Phone (Extended Remix) Beyoncé featuring Lady Gaga

Telephone, Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé

My First Kiss, 3OH!3 featuring Kesha

Empire State of Mind, Jay-Z & Alicia Keys

BEST FEMALE VIDEO

Bad Romance, Lady Gaga

Tik Tok, Ke$ha

California Gurls, Katy Perry featuring Snoop Dogg

Video Phone (Extended Remix), Beyoncé featuring Lady Gaga

Fifteen, Taylor Swift

BEST MALE VIDEO

Not Afraid, Eminem

OMG, Usher featuring Will.I.Am

Airplanes, B.o.B featuring Hayley Williams

Find Your Love, Drake

In My Head, Jason Derulo

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO

Airplanes, B.o.B. featuring Hayley Williams

Not Afraid, Eminem

Forever, Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne & Eminem

On To The Next One, Jay-Z & Swizz Beats

Pursuit of Happiness, Kid Cudi featuring MGMT & Ratatat

BEST NEW ARTIST

Tik Tok, Ke$ha

In My Head, Jason Derulo

Baby, Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris

Massive Attack, Nicki Minaj featuring Sean Garrett

The Ghost Inside, Broken Bells

BEST POP VIDEO

Bad Romance, Lady Gaga

California Gurls, Katy Perry featuring Snoop Dog

Tik Tok, Ke$ha

Video Phone (Extended Remix), Beyoncé featuring Lady Gaga

Nothing On You, B.o.B featuring Bruno Mars

BEST ROCK VIDEO

30 Seconds To Mars, Kings and Queens

Uprising, Muse

Ignorance, Paramore

Dog Days Are Over, Florence + the Machine

Flash Delirium, MGMT

BEST DANCE MUSIC VIDEO

Bad Romance, Lady Gaga

I Like It, Enrique Iglesias featuring Pitbull

Evacuate the Dancefloor, Cascada

Sexy Chick, David Guetta featuring Akon

OMG, Usher featuring Will.I.Am

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Bad Romance, Lady Gaga

Dog Days Are Over, Florence + The Machine

30 Seconds To Mars, Kings and Queens

Telephone, Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé

Not Afraid, Eminem

Airplanes, B.o.B featuring Hayley Williams

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO

Symphonies, Dan Black

Stylo, Gorillaz featuring Bobby Womack & Mos Def

Strawberry Swing, Coldplay

Tighten Up, The Black Keys

BEST ART DIRECTION

30 Seconds To Mars, Kings and Queens

Video Phone (extended remix), Beyoncé featuring Lady Gaga

Not Afraid, Eminem

Dog Days Are Over, Florence +the Machine

Bad Romance, Lady Gaga

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Tightrope, Janelle Monáe f/Big Boi

Video Phone (Extended Remix,) Beyoncé f/Lady Gaga

OMG, Usher f/will.i.am

Telephone, Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé

Bad Romance, Lady Gaga

BEST DIRECTING

30 Seconds To Mars, Kings and Queens

Not Afraid, Eminem

Empire State of Mind, Jay-Z & Alicia Keys

Bad Romance, Lady Gaga

Funhouse, Pink

BEST EDITING

Not Afraid, Eminem

Bad Romance, Lady Gaga

Animal, Mike Snow

Funhouse, Pink

Rude Boy, Rihanna

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS

Not Afraid, Eminem

Bad Romance, Lady Gaga

Symphonies, Dan Black

21st Century Breakdown, Green Day

Uprising, Muse