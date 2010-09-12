2010 MTV Video Music Award winners

Here is the list of the winners of the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. The VMA winners are in bold.
BEST COLLABORATION
Airplanes, B.o.B featuring Hayley Williams
Video Phone (Extended Remix) Beyoncé featuring Lady Gaga
Telephone, Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé
My First Kiss, 3OH!3 featuring Kesha
Empire State of Mind, Jay-Z & Alicia Keys
BEST FEMALE VIDEO
Bad Romance, Lady Gaga
Tik Tok, Ke$ha
California Gurls, Katy Perry featuring Snoop Dogg
Video Phone (Extended Remix), Beyoncé featuring Lady Gaga
Fifteen, Taylor Swift
BEST MALE VIDEO
Not Afraid, Eminem
OMG, Usher featuring Will.I.Am
Airplanes, B.o.B featuring Hayley Williams
Find Your Love, Drake
In My Head, Jason Derulo
BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
Airplanes, B.o.B. featuring Hayley Williams
Not Afraid, Eminem
Forever, Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne & Eminem
On To The Next One, Jay-Z & Swizz Beats
Pursuit of Happiness, Kid Cudi featuring MGMT & Ratatat
BEST NEW ARTIST
Tik Tok, Ke$ha
In My Head, Jason Derulo
Baby, Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris
Massive Attack, Nicki Minaj featuring Sean Garrett
The Ghost Inside, Broken Bells
BEST POP VIDEO
Bad Romance, Lady Gaga
California Gurls, Katy Perry featuring Snoop Dog
Tik Tok, Ke$ha
Video Phone (Extended Remix), Beyoncé featuring Lady Gaga
Nothing On You, B.o.B featuring Bruno Mars
BEST ROCK VIDEO
30 Seconds To Mars, Kings and Queens
Uprising, Muse
Ignorance, Paramore
Dog Days Are Over, Florence + the Machine
Flash Delirium, MGMT
BEST DANCE MUSIC VIDEO
Bad Romance, Lady Gaga
I Like It, Enrique Iglesias featuring Pitbull
Evacuate the Dancefloor, Cascada
Sexy Chick, David Guetta featuring Akon
OMG, Usher featuring Will.I.Am
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Bad Romance, Lady Gaga
Dog Days Are Over, Florence + The Machine
30 Seconds To Mars, Kings and Queens
Telephone, Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé
Not Afraid, Eminem
Airplanes, B.o.B featuring Hayley Williams
BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO
Symphonies, Dan Black
Stylo, Gorillaz featuring Bobby Womack & Mos Def
Strawberry Swing, Coldplay
Tighten Up, The Black Keys
BEST ART DIRECTION
30 Seconds To Mars, Kings and Queens
Video Phone (extended remix), Beyoncé featuring Lady Gaga
Not Afraid, Eminem
Dog Days Are Over, Florence +the Machine
Bad Romance, Lady Gaga
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Tightrope, Janelle Monáe f/Big Boi
Video Phone (Extended Remix,) Beyoncé f/Lady Gaga
OMG, Usher f/will.i.am
Telephone, Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé
Bad Romance, Lady Gaga
BEST DIRECTING
30 Seconds To Mars, Kings and Queens
Not Afraid, Eminem
Empire State of Mind, Jay-Z & Alicia Keys
Bad Romance, Lady Gaga
Funhouse, Pink
BEST EDITING
Not Afraid, Eminem
Bad Romance, Lady Gaga
Animal, Mike Snow
Funhouse, Pink
Rude Boy, Rihanna
BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS
Not Afraid, Eminem
Bad Romance, Lady Gaga
Symphonies, Dan Black
21st Century Breakdown, Green Day
Uprising, Muse
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Not Afraid, Eminem
Bad Romance, Lady Gaga
Dog Days Are Over, Florence +the Machine
Empire State of Mind, Jay-Z & Alicia Keys
Little Lion Man, Mumford and Sons
