2010 MTV Video Music Award winners

09.12.10 8 years ago

Here is the list of the winners of the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. The VMA winners are in bold.

BEST COLLABORATION
Airplanes, B.o.B featuring Hayley Williams
Video Phone (Extended Remix) Beyoncé featuring Lady Gaga
Telephone, Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé
My First Kiss, 3OH!3 featuring Kesha
Empire State of Mind, Jay-Z & Alicia Keys

BEST FEMALE VIDEO
Bad Romance, Lady Gaga
Tik Tok, Ke$ha
California Gurls, Katy Perry featuring Snoop Dogg
Video Phone (Extended Remix), Beyoncé featuring Lady Gaga
Fifteen, Taylor Swift

BEST MALE VIDEO 
Not Afraid, Eminem
OMG, Usher featuring Will.I.Am
Airplanes, B.o.B featuring Hayley Williams
Find Your Love, Drake
In My Head, Jason Derulo

BEST HIP HOP VIDEO
Airplanes, B.o.B. featuring Hayley Williams
Not Afraid, Eminem
Forever, Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne & Eminem
On To The Next One, Jay-Z & Swizz Beats
Pursuit of Happiness, Kid Cudi featuring MGMT & Ratatat

BEST NEW ARTIST
Tik Tok, Ke$ha
In My Head, Jason Derulo
Baby, Justin Bieber featuring Ludacris
Massive Attack, Nicki Minaj featuring Sean Garrett
The Ghost Inside, Broken Bells

BEST POP VIDEO
Bad Romance, Lady Gaga
California Gurls, Katy Perry featuring Snoop Dog
Tik Tok, Ke$ha
Video Phone (Extended Remix), Beyoncé featuring Lady Gaga
Nothing On You, B.o.B featuring Bruno Mars

BEST ROCK VIDEO
30 Seconds To Mars, Kings and Queens
Uprising, Muse
Ignorance, Paramore
Dog Days Are Over, Florence + the Machine
Flash Delirium, MGMT

BEST DANCE MUSIC VIDEO
Bad Romance, Lady Gaga
I Like It, Enrique Iglesias featuring Pitbull
Evacuate the Dancefloor, Cascada
Sexy Chick, David Guetta featuring Akon
OMG, Usher featuring Will.I.Am

VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Bad Romance, Lady Gaga
Dog Days Are Over, Florence + The Machine
30 Seconds To Mars, Kings and Queens
Telephone, Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé
Not Afraid, Eminem
Airplanes, B.o.B featuring Hayley Williams

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO
Symphonies, Dan Black
Stylo, Gorillaz featuring Bobby Womack & Mos Def
Strawberry Swing, Coldplay
Tighten Up, The Black Keys

BEST ART DIRECTION
30 Seconds To Mars, Kings and Queens
Video Phone (extended remix), Beyoncé featuring Lady Gaga
Not Afraid, Eminem
Dog Days Are Over, Florence +the Machine
Bad Romance, Lady Gaga

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Tightrope, Janelle Monáe f/Big Boi
Video Phone (Extended Remix,) Beyoncé f/Lady Gaga
OMG, Usher f/will.i.am
Telephone, Lady Gaga featuring Beyoncé
Bad Romance, Lady Gaga

BEST DIRECTING
30 Seconds To Mars, Kings and Queens
Not Afraid, Eminem
Empire State of Mind, Jay-Z & Alicia Keys
Bad Romance, Lady Gaga
Funhouse, Pink

BEST EDITING
Not Afraid, Eminem
Bad Romance, Lady Gaga
Animal, Mike Snow
Funhouse, Pink
Rude Boy, Rihanna

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS
Not Afraid, Eminem
Bad Romance, Lady Gaga
Symphonies, Dan Black
21st Century Breakdown, Green Day
Uprising, Muse

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Not Afraid, Eminem
Bad Romance, Lady Gaga
Dog Days Are Over, Florence +the Machine
Empire State of Mind, Jay-Z & Alicia Keys
Little Lion Man, Mumford and Sons

Around The Web

TAGSMTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDSwinners

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 5 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP