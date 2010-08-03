2010 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations pits Lady Gaga vs. Eminem

The 2010 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations were announced today and, no surprise, Lady Gaga and Eminem dominated the honors. The pop superstars are nominated for “Telephone” (featuring Beyonce), “Bad Romance” and “Not Afraid” respectively. And, no, that’s not a misprint. Gaga has two videos in the top category.
Other multiple nominees include B.o.B, 30 Seconds to Mars, Beyonce, Ke$ha, Jay-Z and Alicia Keys, Usher, Pink, Katy Perry and MGMT.
The 2010 MTV Video Music Awards will be handed out on Sept. 12, 2010 at 9 PM ET from the Gibson Ampitheatre in Universal City, CA. No host has been announced as of yet for the 27th installment of the venerable MTV event.
Look for continuing coverage of the VMAs on HitFix. A complete list of this year’s nominees are listed below.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
30 Seconds To Mars
“Kings and Queens”
Directed by Bartholomew Cubbins
B.o.B f/ Hayley Williams
“Airplanes”
Directed by Hiro Murai
Eminem
“Not Afraid”
Directed by Rich Leeâ€¨
Florence + the Machine
“Dog Days Are Over”
Directed by LEGSâ€¨â€¨
Lady Gaga
“Bad Romance”
Directed by Francis Lawrenceâ€¨
Lady Gaga f/ Beyoncé
“Telephone”
Directed by Jonas Åkerlund
BEST COLLABORATION
3OH!3 f/ Ke$ha
“My First Kiss”
Directed by Isaac Ravishankara
B.o.B f/ Hayley Williams
“Airplanes”
Directed by Hiro Murai
Beyoncé f/ Lady Gaga
“Video Phone (Extended Remix)”
Directed by Hype Williams
Jay-Z & Alicia Keys
“Empire State of Mind”
Directed by Hype Williams
Lady Gaga f/ Beyoncé Lady Gaga f/ Beyoncé
“Telephone”
Directed by Jonas Åkerlund
BEST FEMALE VIDEO
Beyoncé f/ Lady Gaga
“Video Phone (Extended Remix)”
Directed by Hype Williams
Katy Perry f/ Snoop Dogg
“California Gurls”
Directed by Mathew Cullen
Ke$ha
“Tik Tok”
Directed by Syndrome
Lady Gaga
“Bad Romance”
Directed by Francis Lawrence
Taylor Swift
“Fifteen”
Directed by Roman White
BEST MALE VIDEO
B.o.B f/ Hayley Williams
“Airplanes”
Directed by Hiro Murai
Drake Drake
“Find Your Love”
Directed by Anthony Mandler
Eminem Eminem
“Not Afraid”
Directed by Rich Leeroad
Jason Derulo
“In My Head”
Directed by Kai Crawford
OMG
“Usher f/ will.i.am”
Directed by Anthony Mandler
BEST NEW ARTIST
Broken Bells
“The Ghost Inside”
Directed by Jacob Gentry
Jason Derulo
“In My Head”
Directed by Kai Crawford
Justin Bieber f/ Ludacris Justin Bieber f/ Ludacris
“Baby”
Directed by Ray Kay
Ke$ha
“Tik Tok”
Directed by Syndrome
Nicki Minaj f/ Sean Garrett Nicki Minaj f/ Sean Garrett
“Massive Attack”
Directed by Hype Williams
BEST HIP-HOP VIDEO
B.o.B f/ Hayley Williams
“Airplanes”
Directed by Hiro Murai
Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne & Eminem Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne & Eminem
“Forever”
Directed by Hype Williams
Eminem
“Not Afraid”
Directed by Rich Lee
Jay-Z & Swizz Beatz
“On To The Next One”
Directed by Sam Brown
Kid Cudi f/ MGMT & Ratatat Kid Cudi f/ MGMT & Ratatat
“Pursuit Of Happiness”
Directed by Brody Baker
BEST POP VIDEO
B.o.B f/ Bruno Mars
“Nothing On You”
Directed by Ethan Lader
Beyoncé f/ Lady Gaga
“Video Phone (Extended Remix)”
Directed by Hype Williams
Katy Perry f/ Snoop Dogg
“California Gurls”
Directed by Mathew Cullen
Ke$ha
“Tik Tok”
Directed by Syndrome
Lady Gaga Lady Gaga
“Bad Romance”
Directed by Francis Lawrence
BEST ROCK VIDEO
30 Seconds To Mars
“Kings and Queens”
Directed by Bartholomew Cubbins
Florence + the Machine Florence + the Machine
“Dog Days Are Over”
Directed by LEGS
MGMT
“Flash Delirium”
Directed by Andreas Nilsson
Muse
“Uprising”
Directed by Hydra
Paramore
“Ignorance”
Directed by Honey
BEST DANCE VIDEO
Cascada
“Evacuate The Dancefloor”
Directed by Max Nichols
David Guetta f/ Akon
“Sexy Chick”
Directed by Stephen Schuster
Enrique Iglesias f/ Pitbull
“I Like It”
Directed by Mike Baro
Lady Gaga
“Bad Romance”
Directed by Francis Lawrence
OMG
“Usher f/ will.i.am”
Directed by Anthony Mandler
BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO
The Black Keys
“Tighten Up”
Directed by Chris Marrs Piliero
Coldplay
“Strawberry Swing”
Directed by Shynola
Dan Black
“Symphonies”
Directed by Chic & Artistic
Gorillaz f/ Bobby Womack & Mos Def
“Stylo”
Directed by Jamie Hewlett
BEST ART DIRECTION
30 Seconds To Mars
“Kings and Queens”
Art Direction by Marc Benacerraf
Beyoncé f/ Lady Gaga
“Video Phone (Extended Remix)”
Art Direction by Lenny Tso
Eminem Eminem
“Not Afraid”
Art Direction by Ethan Tobman
Florence + the Machine Florence + the Machine
“Dog Days Are Over”
Art Direction by Louise Corcoran
Lady Gaga
“Bad Romance”
Art Direction by Charles Infante
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Beyoncé f/ Lady Gaga
“Video Phone (Extended Remix)”
Choreography by Frank Gatson
Janelle Monáe f/ Big Boi
“Tightrope”
Choreography by Janelle Monáe & The Memphis Jookin Community
Lady Gaga Lady Gaga
“Bad Romance”
Choreography by Laurieann Gibson
Lady Gaga f/ Beyoncé
“Telephone”
Choreography by Laurieann Gibson
OMG
Usher f/ will.i.am
Choreography by Aakomon “AJ”
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Eminem
“Not Afraid”
Cinematography by Chris Probst
Florence + the Machine
“Dog Days Are Over”
Cinematography by Adam Frisch
Jay-Z & Alicia Keys
“Empire State of Mind”
Cinematography by John Perez
Lady Gaga
“Bad Romance”
Cinematography by Thomas Kloss
Mumford And Sons
“Little Lion Man”
Cinematography by Ben Magahy
BEST DIRECTION
30 Seconds To Mars
“Kings and Queens”
Directed by Bartholomew Cubbins
Eminem
“Not Afraid”
Directed by Rich Lee
Jay-Z & Alicia Keys
“Empire State of Mind”
Directed by Hype Williams
Lady Gaga
“Bad Romance”
Directed by Francis Lawrence
Pink
“Funhouse”
Directed by Dave Meyers
BEST EDITING
Eminem
“Not Afraid”
Editing by Ken Mowe
Lady Gaga
“Bad Romance”
Editing by Jarrett Fijal
Miike Snow
“Animal”
Editing by Frank Macias
Pink
“Funhouse”
Editing by Chris Davis
Rihanna
“Rude Boy”
Editing by Clark Eddy
BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS
Dan Black
“Symphonies”
Special Effects by Corinne Bance & Axel D’Harcourt
Eminem
“Not Afraid”
Special Effects by Animaholics-VFX
Green Day
“21st Century Breakdown”
Special Effects by Laundry
Lady Gaga
“Bad Romance”
Special Effects by Tim Jarvis
Muse
“Uprising”
Special Effects by Sam Stevens
How in the world did Justin Bieber get a Best New Artist nomination instead of Adam Lambert? Sure, he’s cute and popular but best is about talent and skill. Bieber is merely average as a professional vocalist & (for shame!) needs autotuner assist for his studio recordings. Not even in the same class as Adam.
man drake finna kill at da MTV AWARDS he alwayz b lookin fine 2 holla at me drake: yo biggest fan and soon 2b close friend SNICKI BABY=]