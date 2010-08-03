2010 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations pits Lady Gaga vs. Eminem

The 2010 MTV Video Music Awards Nominations were announced today and, no surprise, Lady Gaga and Eminem dominated the honors. The pop superstars are nominated for “Telephone” (featuring Beyonce), “Bad Romance” and “Not Afraid” respectively. And, no, that’s not a misprint. Gaga has two videos in the top category.

Other multiple nominees include B.o.B, 30 Seconds to Mars, Beyonce, Ke$ha, Jay-Z and Alicia Keys, Usher, Pink, Katy Perry and MGMT.

The 2010 MTV Video Music Awards will be handed out on Sept. 12, 2010 at 9 PM ET from the Gibson Ampitheatre in Universal City, CA. No host has been announced as of yet for the 27th installment of the venerable MTV event.

Look for continuing coverage of the VMAs on HitFix. A complete list of this year’s nominees are listed below.



VIDEO OF THE YEAR



30 Seconds To Mars

“Kings and Queens”

Directed by Bartholomew Cubbins

B.o.B f/ Hayley Williams

“Airplanes”

Directed by Hiro Murai

Eminem

“Not Afraid”

Directed by Rich Leeâ€¨

Florence + the Machine

“Dog Days Are Over”

Directed by LEGSâ€¨â€¨

Lady Gaga

“Bad Romance”

Directed by Francis Lawrenceâ€¨

Lady Gaga f/ Beyoncé

“Telephone”

Directed by Jonas Åkerlund



BEST COLLABORATION

3OH!3 f/ Ke$ha

“My First Kiss”

Directed by Isaac Ravishankara

B.o.B f/ Hayley Williams

“Airplanes”

Directed by Hiro Murai

Beyoncé f/ Lady Gaga

“Video Phone (Extended Remix)”

Directed by Hype Williams

Jay-Z & Alicia Keys

“Empire State of Mind”

Directed by Hype Williams

Lady Gaga f/ Beyoncé Lady Gaga f/ Beyoncé

“Telephone”

Directed by Jonas Åkerlund

BEST FEMALE VIDEO

Beyoncé f/ Lady Gaga

“Video Phone (Extended Remix)”

Directed by Hype Williams

Katy Perry f/ Snoop Dogg

“California Gurls”

Directed by Mathew Cullen

Ke$ha

“Tik Tok”

Directed by Syndrome



Lady Gaga

“Bad Romance”

Directed by Francis Lawrence

Taylor Swift

“Fifteen”

Directed by Roman White

BEST MALE VIDEO

B.o.B f/ Hayley Williams

“Airplanes”

Directed by Hiro Murai

Drake Drake

“Find Your Love”

Directed by Anthony Mandler

Eminem Eminem

“Not Afraid”

Directed by Rich Leeroad

Jason Derulo

“In My Head”

Directed by Kai Crawford

OMG

“Usher f/ will.i.am”

Directed by Anthony Mandler

BEST NEW ARTIST

Broken Bells

“The Ghost Inside”

Directed by Jacob Gentry

Jason Derulo

“In My Head”

Directed by Kai Crawford

Justin Bieber f/ Ludacris Justin Bieber f/ Ludacris

“Baby”

Directed by Ray Kay

Ke$ha

“Tik Tok”

Directed by Syndrome

Nicki Minaj f/ Sean Garrett Nicki Minaj f/ Sean Garrett

“Massive Attack”

Directed by Hype Williams

BEST HIP-HOP VIDEO

B.o.B f/ Hayley Williams

“Airplanes”

Directed by Hiro Murai

Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne & Eminem Drake, Kanye West, Lil Wayne & Eminem

“Forever”

Directed by Hype Williams

Eminem

“Not Afraid”

Directed by Rich Lee

Jay-Z & Swizz Beatz

“On To The Next One”

Directed by Sam Brown

Kid Cudi f/ MGMT & Ratatat Kid Cudi f/ MGMT & Ratatat

“Pursuit Of Happiness”

Directed by Brody Baker

BEST POP VIDEO

B.o.B f/ Bruno Mars

“Nothing On You”

Directed by Ethan Lader

Beyoncé f/ Lady Gaga

“Video Phone (Extended Remix)”

Directed by Hype Williams

Katy Perry f/ Snoop Dogg

“California Gurls”

Directed by Mathew Cullen

Ke$ha

“Tik Tok”

Directed by Syndrome

Lady Gaga Lady Gaga

“Bad Romance”

Directed by Francis Lawrence

BEST ROCK VIDEO

30 Seconds To Mars

“Kings and Queens”

Directed by Bartholomew Cubbins

Florence + the Machine Florence + the Machine

“Dog Days Are Over”

Directed by LEGS

MGMT

“Flash Delirium”

Directed by Andreas Nilsson

Muse

“Uprising”

Directed by Hydra

Paramore

“Ignorance”

Directed by Honey

BEST DANCE VIDEO

Cascada

“Evacuate The Dancefloor”

Directed by Max Nichols

David Guetta f/ Akon

“Sexy Chick”

Directed by Stephen Schuster

Enrique Iglesias f/ Pitbull

“I Like It”

Directed by Mike Baro

Lady Gaga

“Bad Romance”

Directed by Francis Lawrence

OMG

“Usher f/ will.i.am”

Directed by Anthony Mandler

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO

The Black Keys

“Tighten Up”

Directed by Chris Marrs Piliero

Coldplay

“Strawberry Swing”

Directed by Shynola

Dan Black

“Symphonies”

Directed by Chic & Artistic

Gorillaz f/ Bobby Womack & Mos Def

“Stylo”

Directed by Jamie Hewlett



BEST ART DIRECTION

30 Seconds To Mars

“Kings and Queens”

Art Direction by Marc Benacerraf

Beyoncé f/ Lady Gaga

“Video Phone (Extended Remix)”

Art Direction by Lenny Tso

Eminem Eminem

“Not Afraid”

Art Direction by Ethan Tobman

Florence + the Machine Florence + the Machine

“Dog Days Are Over”

Art Direction by Louise Corcoran

Lady Gaga

“Bad Romance”

Art Direction by Charles Infante

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Beyoncé f/ Lady Gaga

“Video Phone (Extended Remix)”

Choreography by Frank Gatson

Janelle Monáe f/ Big Boi

“Tightrope”

Choreography by Janelle Monáe & The Memphis Jookin Community

Lady Gaga Lady Gaga

“Bad Romance”

Choreography by Laurieann Gibson

Lady Gaga f/ Beyoncé

“Telephone”

Choreography by Laurieann Gibson

OMG

Usher f/ will.i.am

Choreography by Aakomon “AJ”

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Eminem

“Not Afraid”

Cinematography by Chris Probst

Florence + the Machine

“Dog Days Are Over”

Cinematography by Adam Frisch

Jay-Z & Alicia Keys

“Empire State of Mind”

Cinematography by John Perez

Lady Gaga

“Bad Romance”

Cinematography by Thomas Kloss

Mumford And Sons

“Little Lion Man”

Cinematography by Ben Magahy



BEST DIRECTION

30 Seconds To Mars

“Kings and Queens”

Directed by Bartholomew Cubbins

Eminem

“Not Afraid”

Directed by Rich Lee

Jay-Z & Alicia Keys

“Empire State of Mind”

Directed by Hype Williams

Lady Gaga

“Bad Romance”

Directed by Francis Lawrence

Pink

“Funhouse”

Directed by Dave Meyers

BEST EDITING

Eminem

“Not Afraid”

Editing by Ken Mowe

Lady Gaga

“Bad Romance”

Editing by Jarrett Fijal

Miike Snow

“Animal”

Editing by Frank Macias

Pink

“Funhouse”

Editing by Chris Davis

Rihanna

“Rude Boy”

Editing by Clark Eddy

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS

Dan Black

“Symphonies”

Special Effects by Corinne Bance & Axel D’Harcourt

Eminem

“Not Afraid”

Special Effects by Animaholics-VFX

Green Day

“21st Century Breakdown”

Special Effects by Laundry

Lady Gaga

“Bad Romance”

Special Effects by Tim Jarvis

Muse

“Uprising”

Special Effects by Sam Stevens