2011 Gotham Awards winners and nominees

The 21st Annual Gotham Awards were handed out in New York City Monday night. The winners were as follows.

BEST FEATURE

“Beginners” – WINNER – TIE

Mike Mills, director; Leslie Urdang, Dean Vanech, Miranda de Pencier, Jay Van Hoy, Lars Knudsen, producers (Focus Features)

“The Descendants”

Alexander Payne, director; Jim Burke, Alexander Payne, Jim Taylor, producers (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

“Meek”s Cutoff”

Kelly Reichardt, director; Neil Kopp, Anish Savjani, Elizabeth Cuthrell, David Urrutia, producers (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

“Take Shelter”

Jeff Nichols, director; Tyler Davidson, Sophia Lin, producers (Sony Pictures Classics)

“The Tree of Life” – WINNER – TIE

Terrence Malick, director; Sarah Green, Bill Pohlad, Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Grant Hill, producers (Fox Searchlight Pictures)



BEST DOCUMENTARY

“Better This World ” – WINNER

Katie Galloway and Kelly Duane de la Vega, directors; Katie Galloway, Kelly Duane de la Vega, Mike Nicholson, producers (Loteria Films, Picturebox, Motto Pictures and Passion Pictures; ITVS in association with American Documentary | POV)

“Bill Cunningham New York”

Richard Press, director; Philip Gefter, producer (Zeitgeist Films)

“Hell and Back Again”

Danfung Dennis, director; Mike Lerner, Martin Herring, producers (Docurama Films)

“The Interrupters”

Steve James, director; Alex Kotlowitz, Steve James, producers (The Cinema Guild)

“The Woodmans”

C. Scott Willis, director; Neil Barrett, Jeff Werner, C. Scott Willis, producers (Lorber Films; Kino Lorber, Inc.)





BEST ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE

“Beginners” – WINNER

Ewan McGregor, Christopher Plummer, Mélanie Laurent, Goran Visnjic, Kai Lennox, Mary Page Keller, Keegan Boos (Focus Features)

“The Descendants”

George Clooney, Shailene Woodley, Beau Bridges, Robert Forster, Judy Greer, Matthew Lillard, Nick Krause, Amara Miller, Mary Birdsong, Rob Huebel (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

“Margin Call”

Kevin Spacey, Paul Bettany, Jeremy Irons, Zachary Quinto, Penn Badgley, Simon Baker, Mary McDonnell, Demi Moore, Stanley Tucci, Aasif Mandvi (Roadside Attractions)

“Martha Marcy May Marlene”

Elizabeth Olsen, Christopher Abbott, Brady Corbet, Hugh Dancy, Maria Dizzia, Julia Garner, John Hawkes, Louisa Krause, Sarah Paulson (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

“Take Shelter”

Michael Shannon, Jessica Chastain, Tova Stewart, Shea Whigham, Katy Mixon, Kathy Baker, Ray McKinnon, Lisagay Hamilton, Robert Longstreet (Sony Pictures Classics)



BREAKTHROUGH DIRECTOR

Mike Cahill, “Another Earth” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Sean Durkin, “Martha Marcy May Marlene” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Vera Farmiga, “Higher Ground” (Sony Pictures Classics)

Evan Glodell, “Bellflower” (Oscilloscope Laboratories)

Dee Rees, “Pariah” (Focus Features) – WINNER



BREAKTHROUGH ACTOR

Felicity Jones, “Like Crazy” (Paramount Vantage) – WINNER

Elizabeth Olsen, “Martha Marcy May Marlene” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Harmony Santana, “Gun Hill Road” (Motion Film Group)

Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants” (Fox Searchlight Pictures)

Jacob Wysocki, “Terri” (ATO Pictures)



BEST FILM NOT PLAYING AT A THEATER NEAR YOU

“Codependent Lesbian Space Alien Seeks Same”

Madeleine Olnek, director; Laura Terruso, Madeleine Olnek, producers

“Green”

Sophia Takal, director; Lawrence Michael Levine, producer

“The Redemption of General Butt Naked”

Eric Strauss, Daniele Anastasion, directors and producers

“Scenes of a Crime” – WINNER

Blue Hadaegh & Grover Babcock, directors and producers

“Without”

Mark Jackson, director; Mark Jackson, Jessica Dimmock, Michael Requa, Jaime Keeling, producers



The inaugural euphoria Calvin Klein Spotlight on Women Filmmakers ‘Live the Dream” grant,($25,000 cash award for an alumnus of IFP”s Independent Filmmaker Labs)

Jenny Deller, director, FUTURE WEATHER

Lucy Mulloy, director, UNA NOCHE – WINNER

Rola Nashef, director, DETROIT UNLEADED