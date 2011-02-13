2011 Grammy Awards early winners announced: The Beatles, Lady Gaga

Here are the early winners of 2011 Grammy Awards, pre-broadcast categories released by the Recording Academy for smaller and lesser-known categories.

The 53rd Annual ceremony is held tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, starting at 8 p.m. EST.

Best Long Form Music Video – The Doors (“When You’re Strange)

Best Short Form Music Video – Lady Gaga, Bad Romance

Best Historical Album – The Beatles (The Original Studio Recordings)

Best Surround Sound Album – Brittens Orchestra

Best Remix Recording, Non-Classical – Revolver (David Guetta’s One Love Club Remix)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical – Battle Studies

Best Album Notes – Keep An Eye On The Sky (Robert Gordon)

Best Instrumental Arrangement – Carlos

Best Instrumental Composition – Billy Childs

Best Dance Recording – Rihanna, “Only Girl (In the World)”

Best Musical Show – “American Idiot”

Best Country Performance – Lady Antebellum, “Need You Now”

Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals – Lady Antebellum, “Need You Now”

Best Alternative Album – Black Keys, “Brothers”

Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals – Black Keys, “Tighten Up”

Best Rap/Sung Collaboration – Jay-Z, “Empire State of Mind” featuring Alicia Keys

Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group Jay-Z “On to the Next One,” featuring Swizz Beatz

Best R&B Album – The Roots and John Legend, “Wake Up”

Best R&B Song – John Legend, “Shine”

Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance – John Legend, “Hang on in There”

Best Contemporary R&B Album – Usher “Raymond V. Raymond”

Best Male R&B Vocal Performance – Usher, “There Goes My Baby”

Best Rock Instrumental Performance – Jeff Beck, “Hammerhead”

Best Pop Instrumental Performance – Jeff Beck, “Nessun Dorma”

Best Male Country Vocal Performance – Keith Urban, “Til Summer Comes Around”

Best Country Collaboration with Vocals – Zac Brown Band and Alan Jackson, “As She’s Walking Away”