2011 Grammy Awards: Major category winners

Here are some big winners of the 2011 Grammy Awards, held tonight (Feb. 13) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

You can also check the 53rd annual ceremony’s early winners here.

Winners are in bold. Whose win surprises you most?

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Nothin’ On You,” B.o.B Featuring Bruno Mars

“Love The Way You Lie,” Eminem Featuring Rihanna

“F*** You,” Cee Lo Green

“Empire State Of Mind,” Jay-Z & Alicia Keys

WINNER: “Need You Now,” Lady Antebellum

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

WINNER: “The Suburbs,” Arcade Fire

“Recovery,” Eminem

“Need You Now,” Lady Antebellum

“The Fame Monster,” Lady Gaga

“Teenage Dream,” Katy Perry

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Beg Steal Or Borrow,” Ray LaMontagne, songwriter (Ray LaMontagne And The Pariah Dogs)

“F*** You,” Brody Brown, Cee Lo Green, Ari Levine, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Cee Lo Green)

“The House That Built Me,” Tom Douglas & Allen Shamblin, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Love The Way You Lie,” Alexander Grant, Skylar Grey & Marshall Mathers, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Rihanna)

WINNER: “Need You Now,” Dave Haywood, Josh Kear, Charles Kelley & Hillary Scott, songwriters (Lady Antebellum)

BEST NEW ARTIST

Justin Bieber

Florence + the Machine

Drake

Mumford & Sons

WINNER: Esparanza Spalding

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

“My World 2.0,” Justin Bieber

“I Dreamed a Dream,” Susan Boyle

WINNER: “The Fame Monster,” Lady Gaga

“Battle Studies,” John Mayer

“Teenage Dream,” Katy Perry

BEST ELECTRONIC/ DANCE ALBUM

WINNER: “La Roux,” La Roux

“These Hopeful Machines,” BT

“Further,” The Chemical Brothers

“Head First,” Goldfrapp

“Black Light,” Groove Armada

BEST ROCK ALBUM

“Emotion & Commotion,” Jeff Beck

WINNER: “The Resistance,” Muse

“Backspacer,” Pearl Jam

“Mojo,” Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers

“Le Noise,” Neil Young

BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM

WINNER: “Brothers,” The Black Keys

“The Suburbs,” Arcade Fire

“Infinite Arms,” Band Of Horses

“Broken Bells,” Broken Bells

“Contra,” Vampire Weekend

BEST CONTEMPORARY R&B ALBUM

“Graffiti,” Chris Brown

“Untitled,” R. Kelly

“Transition,” Ryan Leslie

“The ArchAndroid,” Janelle Monáe

WINNER: “Raymond V Raymond,” Usher

BEST RAP ALBUM

“The Adventures Of Bobby Ray,” B.o.B

“Thank Me Later,” Drake

WINNER: “Recovery,” Eminem

“The Blueprint 3,” Jay-Z

“How I Got Over,” The Roots