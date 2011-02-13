2011 Grammy Awards: Major category winners

Here are some big winners of the 2011 Grammy Awards, held tonight (Feb. 13) at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
You can also check the 53rd annual ceremony’s early winners here.
Winners are in bold. Whose win surprises you most?
RECORD OF THE YEAR
“Nothin’ On You,” B.o.B Featuring Bruno Mars
“Love The Way You Lie,” Eminem Featuring Rihanna
“F*** You,” Cee Lo Green
“Empire State Of Mind,” Jay-Z & Alicia Keys
WINNER: “Need You Now,” Lady Antebellum
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
WINNER: “The Suburbs,” Arcade Fire
“Recovery,” Eminem
“Need You Now,” Lady Antebellum
“The Fame Monster,” Lady Gaga
“Teenage Dream,” Katy Perry
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Beg Steal Or Borrow,” Ray LaMontagne, songwriter (Ray LaMontagne And The Pariah Dogs)
“F*** You,” Brody Brown, Cee Lo Green, Ari Levine, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Cee Lo Green)
“The House That Built Me,” Tom Douglas & Allen Shamblin, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“Love The Way You Lie,” Alexander Grant, Skylar Grey & Marshall Mathers, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Rihanna)
WINNER: “Need You Now,” Dave Haywood, Josh Kear, Charles Kelley & Hillary Scott, songwriters (Lady Antebellum)
BEST NEW ARTIST
Justin Bieber
Florence + the Machine
Drake
Mumford & Sons
WINNER: Esparanza Spalding
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
“My World 2.0,” Justin Bieber
“I Dreamed a Dream,” Susan Boyle
WINNER: “The Fame Monster,” Lady Gaga
“Battle Studies,” John Mayer
“Teenage Dream,” Katy Perry
BEST ELECTRONIC/ DANCE ALBUM
WINNER: “La Roux,” La Roux
“These Hopeful Machines,” BT
“Further,” The Chemical Brothers
“Head First,” Goldfrapp
“Black Light,” Groove Armada
BEST ROCK ALBUM
“Emotion & Commotion,” Jeff Beck
WINNER: “The Resistance,” Muse
“Backspacer,” Pearl Jam
“Mojo,” Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers
“Le Noise,” Neil Young
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
WINNER: “Brothers,” The Black Keys
“The Suburbs,” Arcade Fire
“Infinite Arms,” Band Of Horses
“Broken Bells,” Broken Bells
“Contra,” Vampire Weekend
BEST CONTEMPORARY R&B ALBUM
“Graffiti,” Chris Brown
“Untitled,” R. Kelly
“Transition,” Ryan Leslie
“The ArchAndroid,” Janelle Monáe
WINNER: “Raymond V Raymond,” Usher
BEST RAP ALBUM
“The Adventures Of Bobby Ray,” B.o.B
“Thank Me Later,” Drake
WINNER: “Recovery,” Eminem
“The Blueprint 3,” Jay-Z
“How I Got Over,” The Roots
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
“Up On The Ridge,” Dierks Bentley
“You Get What You Give,” Zac Brown Band
“The Guitar Song,” Jamey Johnson
WINNER: “Need You Now,” Lady Antebellum
“Revolution,” Miranda Lambert
Join The Discussion: Log In With