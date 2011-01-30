2011 SAG Awards Winners and Nominees – Complete list

A complete list of this year’s nominees and winners from the 17th Annual SAG Awards on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2011.

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

“Black Swan”

“The Fighter”

“The Kids Are Alright”

“The King’s Speech” – WINNER

“The Social Network”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Jesse Eisenberg, “The Social Network”

Colin Firth, “The King’s Speech” – WINNER

James Franco, “127 Hours”

Jeff Bridges, “True Grit”

Robert Duvall, “Get Low”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Annette Bening, “The Kids Are Alright”

Nicole Kidman, “The Rabbit Hole”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Winter’s Bone”

Natalie Portman, “Black Swan” – WINNER

Hilary Swank, “Conviction”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Christian Bale, “The Fighter” – WINNER

Mark Ruffalo, “The Kids Are Alright”

John Hawkes, “Winter’s Bone”

Jeremy Renner, “The Town”

Geoffrey Rush, “The King’s Speech”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Amy Adams, “The Fighter”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The King’s Speech”

Mila Kunis, “Black Swan”

Melissa Leo, “The Fighter” – WINNER

Hailee Steinfeld, “True Grit”

TELEVISION

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES

“Boardwalk Empire” – WINNER

“Dexter”

“The Good Wife”

“Mad Men”

“The Closer”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES

“30 Rock”

“The Office”

“Glee”

“Modern Family” – WINNER

“Hot in Cleveland”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire” – WINNER

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Michael C. Hall, “Dexter”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Hugh Laurie, “House”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife” – WINNER

Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”

Glenn Close, “Damages”

Mariska Hargitay, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

Kyra Sedgwick, “The Closer”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock” – WINNER

Steve Carell, “The Office”

Chris Colfer, “Glee”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Betty White, “Hot in Cleveland” – WINNER

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

Edie Falco “Nurse Jackie”

Jane Lynch, “Glee”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINISERIES

John Goodman, “You Don’t Know Jack”

Al Pacino, “You Don’t Know Jack” – WINNER

Dennis Quaid, “The Special Relationship”

Edgar Ramirez, “Carlos”

Patrick Stewart, “MacBeth”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Claire Danes, “Temple Grandin” – WINNER

Catherine O’Hara, “Temple Grandin”

Julia Ormond, “Temple Grandin”

Winona Ryder, “When Love Is Not Enough”

Susan Sarandon, “You Don’t Know Jack”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

“Green Zone”

“Inception” – WINNER

“Robin Hood”

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A TELEVISION SERIES

“Burn Notice”

“CSI: NY”

“Dexter”

“Southland”

“True Blood” – WINNER