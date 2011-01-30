2011 SAG Awards Winners and Nominees – Complete list

01.30.11 8 years ago 7 Comments

A complete list of this year’s nominees and winners from the 17th Annual SAG Awards on Sunday, Jan. 30, 2011.

 

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

“Black Swan”

“The Fighter”

“The Kids Are Alright”

“The King’s Speech” – WINNER

“The Social Network”

 

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Jesse Eisenberg, “The Social Network”

Colin Firth, “The King’s Speech” – WINNER

James Franco, “127 Hours”

Jeff Bridges, “True Grit”

Robert Duvall, “Get Low”

 

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Annette Bening, “The Kids Are Alright”

Nicole Kidman, “The Rabbit Hole”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Winter’s Bone”

Natalie Portman, “Black Swan” – WINNER

Hilary Swank, “Conviction”

 

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Christian Bale, “The Fighter” – WINNER

Mark Ruffalo, “The Kids Are Alright”

John Hawkes, “Winter’s Bone”

Jeremy Renner, “The Town”

Geoffrey Rush, “The King’s Speech”

 

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Amy Adams, “The Fighter”

Helena Bonham Carter, “The King’s Speech”

Mila Kunis, “Black Swan”

Melissa Leo, “The Fighter” – WINNER

Hailee Steinfeld, “True Grit”

 

 

 

TELEVISION

 

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES

“Boardwalk Empire” – WINNER

“Dexter”

“The Good Wife”

“Mad Men”

“The Closer”

 

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES

“30 Rock”

“The Office”

“Glee”

“Modern Family” – WINNER

“Hot in Cleveland”

 

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Steve Buscemi, “Boardwalk Empire” – WINNER

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad”

Michael C. Hall, “Dexter”

Jon Hamm, “Mad Men”

Hugh Laurie, “House”

 

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife” – WINNER

Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men”

Glenn Close, “Damages”

Mariska Hargitay, “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit”

Kyra Sedgwick, “The Closer”

 

 

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alec Baldwin, “30 Rock” – WINNER

Steve Carell, “The Office”

Chris Colfer, “Glee”

Ty Burrell, “Modern Family”

Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family”

 

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Betty White, “Hot in Cleveland” – WINNER

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family”

Tina Fey, “30 Rock”

Edie Falco “Nurse Jackie”

Jane Lynch, “Glee”

 

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINISERIES

John Goodman, “You Don’t Know Jack”

Al Pacino, “You Don’t Know Jack” – WINNER

Dennis Quaid, “The Special Relationship”

Edgar Ramirez, “Carlos”

Patrick Stewart, “MacBeth”

 

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TELEVISION MOVIE OR MINISERIES

Claire Danes, “Temple Grandin” – WINNER

Catherine O’Hara, “Temple Grandin”

Julia Ormond, “Temple Grandin”

Winona Ryder, “When Love Is Not Enough”

Susan Sarandon, “You Don’t Know Jack”

 

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

“Green Zone”

“Inception” – WINNER

“Robin Hood”

 

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A TELEVISION SERIES

“Burn Notice”

“CSI: NY”

“Dexter”

“Southland”

“True Blood” – WINNER

Around The Web

TAGSNomineesOscars 2011SAG AWARDSSAG Awards 2011winners

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP