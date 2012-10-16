2013 Best Supporting Actor Oscar Contenders: Leonardo DiCaprio and Tommy Lee Jones round out a crowded field

Predictably, awards season begins with almost every major category either being characterized as too competitive or more wide open then you could possibly imagine. The 2012 best supporting actor field is somehow an intriguing mix of both (at the moment).
On the one hand, there seem to be surefire bets such as Alan Arkin’s entertaining turn in “Argo,” Philip Seymour Hoffman’s monstrous work in “The Master” and Tommy Lee Jones’ acclaimed turn in “Lincoln.” If you are to take those three as expected locks — for argument’s sake, of course — that leaves two slots open and here’s where the fun begins. The competition for these final honorees may actually be more competitive than the battle for swing states on Nov. 6. With that in mind, HitFix’s awards experts have run down these year’s diverse field providing the pros and cons for each possible contender.
Agree? Disagree with our takes? Share your thoughts below.
Best Supporting Actor is my favorite category. It gives us an opportunity to see some underappreciated character actors rewarded, and usually features a pool of riskier and more interesting contenders than the top race. I always love reading analysis of this category.
Having seen Argo this weekend, I think it’s a great film well poised to hit the Best Picture sweet spot of Directing, Screenplay, and Editing. That said, it’s pretty hard to justify giving Alan Arkin a nomination for this movie. This is not an performance-driven film and Arkin hardly stands out in an efficient but unshowy ensemble. I understand that the character will appeal to the Academy, but Arkin doesn’t really do anything here that he doesn’t do in a movie like Get Smart (full disclosure: I felt the same way about Little Miss Sunshine). Only Scoot McNairy as Joe Stafford (who is a colleague of my father’s) really has an has anything of a character arc in this streamlined, very effective political thriller.
I haven’t seen many of the other films, but I’ve met Leon Panetta and James Gandolfini is very well cast. However, now that we know Panetta will be featured in the movie, some new questions arise about the mini-controversy that Zero Dark Thirty may be a boon to the administration’s patchy record on security policy. Of course, only Oscar watchers are aware this movie even exists, so to suggest Bigelow seeks to affect the election is a little off base. However, the movie is such an unknown quantity that Panetta’s presence could suggest a number of things. Does the movie contain any previously undisclosed information about the higher-ups in the NSC and their role in the Bin Laden raid? I was under the impression that the movie would deal only with soldiers and agents at the ground level; depicting Panetta definitely changes this. There could be credence to the whispers that the administration gave Bigelow and Boal an unusual amount of access to material regarding security decision making at the top. We can hope that the movie doesn’t depict anything too sensitive. In any event, we won’t know until December and even then it’ll be hard to tell what’s real and what’s been fictionalized.
^A little off topic, but the extent of Panetta’s role in the movie also affects Gandolfini’s chances at the statue.
I’ll say:
1. PSH – Master
2. TLJ – Lincoln
3. LDC – Django
4. RDN – Playbook
5. Arkin for now, but Crowe at his heels sight unseen. It would apparently help to have a three-part name in this category.
@ JOHN G.
I completely agree about Arkin’s performance being way overblown. He’s fine in the film, but it’s hardly awards worthy. I also agree that Scoot McNairy has been greatly overlooked. While his performance, like Arkin’s, is a little light in terms of Oscar potential, he is still the standout in a solid ensemble. I think he’s even better in Killing Them Softly, but the category is just too crowded for a newbie like him to register.
I’m confident that Hoffman and Jones are in. I remain dubious as to Arkin’s inclusion, even though I admit this is due to my own bewilderment at the hype surrounding him. Hell, DiCaprio’s performance in the TRAILER for Django carries more heft than Arkin’s role in Argo.
Assuming Leo takes the 3rd spot, I’d say 4 and 5 will go to Crowe and possibly De Niro (although I’d love to see Dwight Henry or Michael Pena break in).
Agreed on McNairy. He was the definite standout for me.
That would be Cranston foe me. I actually had to check just now to see who McNairy was and what role he played. The biggest flaw of the film, as others have mentioned, is the general anonymity of the “houseguests.”
Dare to dream.
In the summary section you have put a “WIN” in Ben WHIShaw… again. Plus there are various mistakes in Greg’s sections.
I don’t look out for erors, but they are massively distracting.
*errors. haha
Oh Jonnybon. You’ve been missed. It wouldn’t be awards season without you.
Greg. I don’t wanna be that guy. But it has to be pointed out till it becomes much less frequent :(
No they aren’t that distracting you’re just being obnoxiously anal
No, Casey. They really are.
I don’t think Arkin does anything remotely nom-worthy in Argo (which I like a lot). I hope someone more worthy makes it in.
My predics for now are:
PSHoffman
TLJones
DiCaprio
DeNiro
Crowe
Just curious, why include Aaron Tveit and not the larger role played by Eddie Redmayne?
As much as I love and respect actors like Tom Hanks, Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe — and I truly admire them — I feel somewhat sad that “A” list actors have been taking over this category for the past decade or so.
The “supporting” categories were originally created to honor character actors and actors who don’t get million dollar salaries and articles in People magazine.
The category was made for the likes of Walter Brennan, Charles Coburn, Claude Rains, Edmund Gwenn, Burl Ives, Charles Durning, Ben Johnson, Jack Warden, MIchael Clark Duncan, and Danny Aiello.
Now the actors who add flavor, texture, and layers to a film are losing their nomination slots to marque names.
The hardware is more important than the inscription.
It was also made for the likes of Jim Broadbent, Chris Cooper, Morgan Freeman, Alan Arkin, Christoph Waltz, and Christopher Plummer.
Preparing myself for DiCaprio’s acceptance speech. As much as I would love PSH to win (and for The Master to sweep), his win seems so recent that I’d go for DiCaprio who should have been nominated for Revolutionary Road and/or Shutter Island.
Not going to happen.
Sight unseen it’s DiCaprio for the win. Timing seems right. Great body of work, 3 time nominee, playing a villain in a sure-fire hit in a likely BP nominee, I can’t see voters passing that up.
Harvey would be wise to push Waltz to lead if possible.
I’m so confused because this is like the second time this week you’ve indicated that you think Django is a “likely” picture nominee. Where are you getting this? It certainly isn’t your typical oscar bait type of movie and I don’t hear any industry insiders spreading rumors about its chances…? It seems terribly unlikely.
Inglourious Basterds wasn’t Oscar bait either until it suddenly was but Harvey was too distracted with Nine to fully realize IB’s potential. I doubt he’ll make the same mistake twice.
Underestimate the Harvey machine at your own Oscar peril. :)
It’s not that he didn’t realize Basterds’ potential; that movie didn’t fit the Oscar mold at all, true, but the reason it did so well is purely because Harvey didn’t have another movie and he put all his weight behind Basterds. He’s already got two viable contenders this season and I certainly won’t be betting much against The Silver Linings Playbook or The Master.
Besides, Django is going to piss way more people off than Basterds, and people who read it from completely different perspectives at that.
I just hope DiCaprio isn´t snubbed again.
agree. would love to see di caprio to finally win one. goodman (flight) arkin de niro seymour hoffman and TLJ – saw screenings of most these film except for Django and Lincoln and they give awardss worthy performances
Tom Hanks? You might want to fix your headline since you don’t list Tom Hanks amongst the possible contenders (and Hanks is considered a lead in Cloud Atlas). Perhaps you intended to highlight Tommy lee Jones?
Thanks Danny. This is what happens when you travel from FL to NY to LA in 48 hours and stay up for 30 hours. Eke.
Jude Law for Anna Karenina should probably be included in your line up too? I have read Focus intends to push him and Knightley primarily in terms of acting, and he has had very good reviews.
Also I keep hearing in terms of the script, that Samuel L. Jackson has one of the most baity parts in Unchained…
Very true Dooby. I read the Django Unchained script and Samuel L. Jackson’s part is possibly the best role in the story. I think DiCaprio will get the nomination but, if anyone from the movie is nominated instead of him, I think it could be Jackson.
I don’t think we collectively feel Jude has a real shot at getting a nomination for Anna. Arbitrary not to include? Probably, but these seemed more realistic (even three options for Gandolfini).
No. In no year would Jude Law be nominated for Anna Karenina.
There are rather a lot of longshots included in the gallery – Ben Whishaw and Tom Wilkinson? I find the exclusion odd that’s all, when he seems more like a possible BAFTA and even Globe nominee than contenders like those two. But hey, you’re the folks who have seen the film.
Well, that it explains it. I think if you’d actually seen the film you would understand why he doesn’t stand a chance :)
Ezra Miller Ezra Miller Ezra Miller.
Also: how is there not a con for Hoffman? Maybe a con is the fact that his performance is not remotely a supporting one? Maybe the Academy will smart up and nominate him in Lead? Maybe category confusion will eliminate his chances? Lots to work with for cons.
Not gonna happen.
how can you not include joaquin phoenix….even after He insulted the Oscars. George C. Scotts did the same and won for Patton
Garrett Hedlund would be the winner had he been more famous. Period. He is the best performer this year.
Irfan Khan…in just about anything. The Life of Pi. He is just wonderful.
I think Garrett Hedlund deserves to be in the lineup for On The Road. The movie was better than I had expected actually because I knew it was going to be hard to move to the screen. It was obvious that Hedlund threw himself head first into that role. He mastered it as far as I am concerned.