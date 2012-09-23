2012 Emmy Awards winners list

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Kristen Wiig – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

*** Julie Bowen, “Modern Family” (ABC) ***

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Merritt Wever, “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)

Kathryn Joosten, “Desperate Housewives” (ABC)

Mayim Blalik, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)



Ty Burrell, ‘Modern Family” (ABC)

*** Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Outstanding Directing, Comedy Series Robert B. Weide, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” Lena Dunham, “Girls” Louis C.K., “Duckling” Jason Winer, “Modern Family” ***Steven Levitan, “Modern Family” *** Jake Kasdan, “New Girl” Outstanding Writing, Comedy Series Chris McKenna, “Community” Lena Dunham, “Girls” *** Louis C.K., “Louie” *** Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation” Michael Schur, “Parks and Recreation” Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series: Edie Falco – “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime) Tina Fey – “30 Rock” (NBC)

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation” (NBC)

*** Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO) ***

Melissa McCarthy, “Mike & Molly” (CBS)

Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl” (FOX)

Lena Dunham, “Girls” (HBO)



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Jim Parsons – “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

Alec Baldwin – “30 Rock” (NBC)



Louis C.K., “Louie” (FX)

*** Jon Cryer, “Two and a Half Men” (CBS) ***

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“So You Think You Can Dance” (FOX)

*** “The Amazing Race” (CBS) ***

“Project Runway” ( Lifetime)

“The Voice” (NBC)

“Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)





Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

*** Dancing with the Stars – Tom Bergeron ***

The Amazing Race – Phil Keoghan

American Idol – Ryan Seacrest

Betty White’s Off Their Rockers – Betty White

So You Think You Can Dance – Cat Deeley

Don Cheadle,” “House of Lies” (Showtime)