2012 Emmy Awards winners list

#The Good Wife #The Big Bang Theory #30 Rock #Amy Poehler #Homeland #Boardwalk Empire #Breaking Bad #Mad Men #Dexter #Veep
09.23.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

 

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Kristen Wiig – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
*** Julie Bowen, “Modern Family” (ABC) ***

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Merritt Wever, “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)
Kathryn Joosten, “Desperate Housewives” (ABC)
Mayim Blalik, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)


Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Ty Burrell, ‘Modern Family” (ABC)
*** Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family” (ABC)
Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family” (ABC)
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family” (ABC)
Max Greenfield, “New Girl” (FOX)

Outstanding Directing, Comedy Series
Robert B. Weide, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
Lena Dunham, “Girls”
Louis C.K., “Duckling”
Jason Winer, “Modern Family”
***Steven Levitan, “Modern Family” ***
Jake Kasdan, “New Girl”

Outstanding Writing, Comedy Series
Chris McKenna, “Community”
Lena Dunham, “Girls”
*** Louis C.K., “Louie” ***
Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”
Michael Schur, “Parks and Recreation”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Edie Falco – “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)
Tina Fey – “30 Rock” (NBC)

Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation” (NBC)
*** Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO) ***
Melissa McCarthy, “Mike & Molly” (CBS)
Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl” (FOX)
Lena Dunham, “Girls” (HBO)


Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
Jim Parsons – “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
Alec Baldwin – “30 Rock” (NBC)

Louis C.K., “Louie” (FX)
*** Jon Cryer, “Two and a Half Men” (CBS) ***
Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)
Don Cheadle,” “House of Lies” (Showtime)

  
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
“So You Think You Can Dance” (FOX)
*** “The Amazing Race” (CBS) ***
“Project Runway” ( Lifetime)
“The Voice” (NBC)
“Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)
“Top Chef” (Bravo)

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program
*** Dancing with the Stars – Tom Bergeron ***
The Amazing Race – Phil Keoghan
American Idol – Ryan Seacrest
Betty White’s Off Their Rockers – Betty White
So You Think You Can Dance – Cat Deeley


Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series
“The Colbert Report” (Comedy Central)
“Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)
“Real Time With Bill Maher” (HBO)
*** “The Daily Show With John Stewart” (Comedy Central) ***

 

Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
*** “Louis C.K. Live At The Beacon Theatre” ***
“The 84th Annual Academy Awards” – ABC
“Betty White’s 90th Birthday: A Tribute To America’s Golden Girl” – NBC
“The Kennedy Center Honors” – CBS
“65th Annual Tony Awards” – CBS

 

Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
“The 84th Annual Academy Awards” – ABC (Don Mischer)
“The 54th Annual Grammy Awards” – CBS (Louis J. Horvitz)
“Louis C.K. Live At The Beacon Theatre” – FX Networks (Louis C.K.)
“New York City Ballet George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker (Live From Lincoln Center)” – PBS (Alan Skog)
*** “The 65th Annual Tony Awards” – CBS (Glenn Weiss) ***

Outstanding Writing, Drama Series
Julian Fellowes, “Downton Abbey”
*** Alex Gansa, Howard Gordon, Gideon Raff, “Homeland” ***
Semi Chellas, Matthew Weiner, “Mad Men”
Andre Jacquemetton, Maria Jacquemetton, “Mad Men”
Erin Levy, Matthew Weiner, “Mad Men”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men” (AMC)
*** Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey” (PBS) ***
Archie Panjabi, “The Good Wife” (CBS)
Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife” (CBS)
Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Joanne Froggatt, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)


Outstanding Directing, Drama Series
*** Tim Van Patten, “Boardwalk Empire” ***
Vince Gilligan, “Breaking Bad”
Brian Percival, “Downton Abbey”
Michael Cuesta, “Homeland”
Phil Abraham, “Mad Men”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
*** Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad” (AMC) ***
Giancarlo Esposito, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)

Brendan Coyle, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Jared Harris, “Mad Men” (AMC)

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)


Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Kathy Bates – “Harry’s Law” (NBC)
** * Claire Danes, “Homeland” (Showtime) ***
Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife” (CBS)
Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men” (HBO)
Glenn Close, “Damages” (DirectTV)
Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)


Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Steve Buscemi – “Boardwalk Empire” (HBO)
Michael C. Hall – “Dexter” (Showtime)
Jon Hamm – “Mad Men” (AMC)

Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
*** Damian Lewis, “Homeland” (Showtime) ***
Hugh Bonneville, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie:
*** Julianne Moore – “Game Change” (HBO) ***
Connie Britton – “American Horror Story” (FX)
Nicole Kidman – “Hemingway & Gellhorn” (HBO)
Emma Thompson – “The Song of Lunch” (PBS)
Ashley Judd – “Missing” (ABC)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie:
Woody Harrelson – “Game Change” (HBO)
Clive Owen – “Hemingway & Gellhorn” (HBO)
Benedict Cumberbatch – “Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia” (PBS)
Idris Elba – “Luther” (BBC America”)
*** Kevin Costner – “Hatefields & McCoys” (History) ***

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie:
Sarah Paulson – “Game Change” (HBO)
Frances Conroy – “American Horror Story” (FX)
*** Jessica Lange – “American Horror Story” (FX) ***
Judy Davis – “Page Eight” (PBS)
Mare Winningham – “Hatfields & McCoys” (History)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie
Ed Harris – “Game Change” (HBO)
Denis O’Hare – “American Horror Story” (FX)
David Strathairn – “Hemingway & Gellhorn” (HBO)
Martin Freeman – “Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia” (PBS)
*** Tom Berenger – “Hatfields & McCoys” (History) ***

 
Outstanding Directing, Miniseries, Movie or Special
*** Jay Roach, “Game Change” ***
Kevin Reynolds, “Hatfields & McCoys”
Philip Kaufman, “Hemingway & Gellhorn”
Sam Miller, “Luther”
Paul McGuigan, “Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia”

Outstanding Writing, Miniseries, Movie or Special
 *** Danny Strong, “Game Change” ***
Ted Mann, Ronald Parker & Bill Kerby, “Hatfields & McCoys”
Abi Morgan, “The Hour”
Neil Cross, “Luther”
Steven Moffat, “Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia”


Outstanding Miniseries or Movie
*** “Game Change” (HBO) ***
“American Horror Story” (FX)
“Hemingway & Gellhorn” (HBO)
“Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia” (PBS)
“Luther” (BBC America)
“Hatfields & McCoys” (History)
 

Outstanding Comedy Series:
*** “Modern Family” (ABC) ***

“30 Rock” (NBC)
“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)
“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
“Veep” (HBO)
“Girls” (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series:
“Boardwalk Empire” (HBO)
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Mad Men” (AMC)
“Breaking Bad” (AMC)
*** “Homeland” (Showtime) ***
“Downton Abbey” (PBS)

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Good Wife#The Big Bang Theory#30 Rock#Amy Poehler#Homeland#Boardwalk Empire#Breaking Bad#Mad Men#Dexter#Veep
TAGS30 ROCKAMY POEHLERBOARDWALK EMPIREBREAKING BADDexterDOWNTON ABBEYEMMY AWARDSEmmys 2012HOMELANDJIM PARSONSlouis ckMad MenNEW GIRLTHE BIG BANG THEORYTHE GOOD WIFEveep

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP