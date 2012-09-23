2012 Emmy Awards winners list

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Kristen Wiig – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
*** Julie Bowen, “Modern Family” (ABC) ***
Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family” (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Outstanding Directing, Comedy Series
Robert B. Weide, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”
Lena Dunham, “Girls”
Louis C.K., “Duckling”
Jason Winer, “Modern Family”
***Steven Levitan, “Modern Family” ***
Jake Kasdan, “New Girl”
Outstanding Writing, Comedy Series
Chris McKenna, “Community”
Lena Dunham, “Girls”
*** Louis C.K., “Louie” ***
Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation”
Michael Schur, “Parks and Recreation”
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Edie Falco – “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)
Tina Fey – “30 Rock” (NBC)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
Jim Parsons – “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
Alec Baldwin – “30 Rock” (NBC)
“So You Think You Can Dance” (FOX)
*** “The Amazing Race” (CBS) ***
“Project Runway” ( Lifetime)
“The Voice” (NBC)
“Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)
“Top Chef” (Bravo)
The Amazing Race – Phil Keoghan
American Idol – Ryan Seacrest
Betty White’s Off Their Rockers – Betty White
So You Think You Can Dance – Cat Deeley
Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series
“The Colbert Report” (Comedy Central)
“Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)
“Real Time With Bill Maher” (HBO)
*** “The Daily Show With John Stewart” (Comedy Central) ***
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
*** “Louis C.K. Live At The Beacon Theatre” ***
“The 84th Annual Academy Awards” – ABC
“Betty White’s 90th Birthday: A Tribute To America’s Golden Girl” – NBC
“The Kennedy Center Honors” – CBS
“65th Annual Tony Awards” – CBS
Outstanding Directing For A Variety Special
“The 84th Annual Academy Awards” – ABC (Don Mischer)
“The 54th Annual Grammy Awards” – CBS (Louis J. Horvitz)
“Louis C.K. Live At The Beacon Theatre” – FX Networks (Louis C.K.)
“New York City Ballet George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker (Live From Lincoln Center)” – PBS (Alan Skog)
*** “The 65th Annual Tony Awards” – CBS (Glenn Weiss) ***
Outstanding Writing, Drama Series
Julian Fellowes, “Downton Abbey”
*** Alex Gansa, Howard Gordon, Gideon Raff, “Homeland” ***
Semi Chellas, Matthew Weiner, “Mad Men”
Andre Jacquemetton, Maria Jacquemetton, “Mad Men”
Erin Levy, Matthew Weiner, “Mad Men”
Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men” (AMC)
Outstanding Directing, Drama Series
*** Tim Van Patten, “Boardwalk Empire” ***
Vince Gilligan, “Breaking Bad”
Brian Percival, “Downton Abbey”
Michael Cuesta, “Homeland”
Phil Abraham, “Mad Men”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
*** Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad” (AMC) ***
Giancarlo Esposito, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Brendan Coyle, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)
Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)
Jared Harris, “Mad Men” (AMC)
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Kathy Bates – “Harry’s Law” (NBC)
** * Claire Danes, “Homeland” (Showtime) ***
Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife” (CBS)
Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men” (HBO)
Glenn Close, “Damages” (DirectTV)
Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Steve Buscemi – “Boardwalk Empire” (HBO)
Michael C. Hall – “Dexter” (Showtime)
Jon Hamm – “Mad Men” (AMC)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie:
*** Julianne Moore – “Game Change” (HBO) ***
Connie Britton – “American Horror Story” (FX)
Nicole Kidman – “Hemingway & Gellhorn” (HBO)
Emma Thompson – “The Song of Lunch” (PBS)
Ashley Judd – “Missing” (ABC)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie:
Woody Harrelson – “Game Change” (HBO)
Clive Owen – “Hemingway & Gellhorn” (HBO)
Benedict Cumberbatch – “Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia” (PBS)
Idris Elba – “Luther” (BBC America”)
*** Kevin Costner – “Hatefields & McCoys” (History) ***
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie:
Sarah Paulson – “Game Change” (HBO)
Frances Conroy – “American Horror Story” (FX)
*** Jessica Lange – “American Horror Story” (FX) ***
Judy Davis – “Page Eight” (PBS)
Mare Winningham – “Hatfields & McCoys” (History)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie
Ed Harris – “Game Change” (HBO)
Denis O’Hare – “American Horror Story” (FX)
David Strathairn – “Hemingway & Gellhorn” (HBO)
Martin Freeman – “Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia” (PBS)
*** Tom Berenger – “Hatfields & McCoys” (History) ***
Outstanding Directing, Miniseries, Movie or Special
*** Jay Roach, “Game Change” ***
Kevin Reynolds, “Hatfields & McCoys”
Philip Kaufman, “Hemingway & Gellhorn”
Sam Miller, “Luther”
Paul McGuigan, “Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia”
Outstanding Writing, Miniseries, Movie or Special
*** Danny Strong, “Game Change” ***
Ted Mann, Ronald Parker & Bill Kerby, “Hatfields & McCoys”
Abi Morgan, “The Hour”
Neil Cross, “Luther”
Steven Moffat, “Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia”
*** “Game Change” (HBO) ***
“American Horror Story” (FX)
“Hemingway & Gellhorn” (HBO)
“Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia” (PBS)
“Luther” (BBC America)
“Hatfields & McCoys” (History)
Outstanding Comedy Series:
*** “Modern Family” (ABC) ***
Outstanding Drama Series:
“Boardwalk Empire” (HBO)
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
