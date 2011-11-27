2012 Grammy Awards Predictions: Does Adele sweep the nominations?

The Grammy nominations will be announced on Wednesday, Nov. 30, during the Grammy Nominations Concert Live special, airing at 10 p.m. ET.
The hour-long program will shoe-horn a few nomination announcements with a jam-packed evening of performances. Among those slated to play are Lady Gaga, Jason Aldean, Rihanna, Ludacris, Sugarland, the Band Perry and Lupe Fiasco. Among the presenters will be Nicki Minaj and Katy Perry.
Hitfix will offer full coverage of the evening, including an analysis of the nominations, a backstage glimpse at what you don”t see on TV, a full list of nominees, and much more. In the meantime, here are my predictions on who”s likely to hear their names announced in one of the big four categories on Wednesday night.
The 54th annual Grammy Awards will be presented Feb. 12 from Staples Center, Los Angeles. The ceremony will air on CBS. The eligibility period is Oct. 1, 2010-Sept. 30, 2011. Here are some thoughts on some key categories.
BEST NEW ARTIST
Sure Bets
The Band Perry
The Civil Wars
Foster the People
Nicki Minaj
Possibilities
Bon Iver
Hot Chelle Rae
Long shots
LMFAO
Scotty McCreery
Lowdown: It was a strong year for new artists. Although Nicki Minaj had great success in 2010, she didn”t release “Pink Friday” until the current eligibility period, so look for her to triumph here when it comes to a nomination. There”s no Esperanza Spalding-equivalent here, but some artist may come out of the blue. Bon Iver, The Band Perry and The Civil Wars have been commercial and critical faves. Despite LMFAO”s success, like Ke$ha last year, they are likely seen as too cartoonish to warrant a nomination.
RECORD OF THE YEAR
Sure Bets
“Rolling in the Deep,” Adele
“Firework,” Katy Perry
“Grenade,” Bruno Mars
Possibilities
“Pumped Up Kicks,” Foster the People
“Moves Like Jagger,” Maroon 5 featuring Christina Aguilera
“All of the Lights,” Kanye West
“You and I,” Lady Gaga
Long shots
“Super Bass,” Nicki Minaj
“Walk,” Foo Fighters
“Body and Soul,” Tony Bennett featuring Amy Winehouse
Lowdown: This award goes to the artist and producer. “Rolling in the Deep” is going to be hard to beat: it was the biggest cross-over hit in 25 years. You may be wondering where obvious contender “If I Die Young” is : it was nominated for best country song last year, so is not eligible this year. Lady Gaga could have placed a number of songs into contention here, but I”m going with “You and I,” which is a meatier song that “Born This Way.” Though we put it as a long shot, don”t be surprised if the Grammy voters decide to figure out a way to honor Winehouse, whose “Back To Black” swept to Grammys, by nominating “Body and Soul.”
SONG OF THE YEAR
Sure Bets
“Rolling in the Deep,” Adele and Paul Epworth
“Grenade,” Bruno Mars, Philip Lawrence, Ari Levine, Brody Brown, Claude Kelly, Andrew Wyatt
“Firework,” Katy Perry, Mikkel S. Eriksen, Tor Erik Hermansen, Sandy Wilhelm, Ester Dean
Possibilities
“You and I,” Lady Gaga
“Pumped Up Kicks,” Mark Foster (recorded by Foster The People)
“Back To December,” Taylor Swift and Nathan Chapman
Long shots
“The Cave,” Marcus Mumford (Mumford & Sons)
“Paradise,” Will Champion, Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Brian Eno, Guy Berryman (Coldplay)
“I Was Here,” Diane Warren (Beyonce)
Lowdown: This award goes to the songwriter. There was a time when Grammy voters really made a distinction between song and record of the year, but lately there has been a lot of overlap in the nominations, and the winners have been the same four times in the last 10 years. Look for it to happen again when Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” snares song and record.
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Sure Bets
“21,” Adele
“My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy,” Kanye West
“Speak Now,” Taylor Swift
Possibilities
“Duets ll,” Tony Bennett
“So Beautiful or So What,” Paul Simon
“Born This Way,” “Lady Gaga
“4,” Beyonce
Long shots
“Bon Iver,” Bon Iver
“Wasting Light,” Foo Fighters
“My Kinda Party,” Jason Aldean
Lowdown: We did a longer piece on album possibilities here. To summarize, the award is Adele”s to lose, but she has some tough competition from past winners Swift and Bennett, who will likely edge out Simon for the “veteran” spot. Arcade Fire”s win this February was a shock and a bid to show that the Grammys can be hip, so that slot this year could go to Bon Iver, if the voters are really feeling adventurous, or the Foo Fighters if they want to show they rock.
Who do you think is going to be nominated this year? Who do you think will be snubbed? Share your thoughts below.
Wonder if Adele could get nominated for “Someone Like You” as well. That’s a pretty strong song!
She could, but generally, a label doesn’t want an artist competing against him/herself and splitting votes, so Columbia probably only put “Rolling In the Deep” forward for best song/record.
If so, they should have submitted “Someone like you” for song of the year – I think that was better song writing.
I’m confused why Bon Iver would be considered a new artist. His album “For Emma, Forever Ago” came out in 2008, didn’t it?
Yes, but the rules are that an artist may have released no more than three albums and that this is the album that brought the act to prominence. You could definitely argue that “For Emma” did that for Bon Iver, but since this album debuted at No. 2, you could also argue that this album did that. It’s deliberately vague.
Ah gotcha, thanks! Silly Grammy rules
“Rolling in the Deep,” Adele and Paul Epworth was not submitted in the “Record of the Year” category, instead only in the “Song of the Year” slot. A sly move on Adele’s part.
I don’t get it. Why would that be a sly move? Shouldn’t she want to be nominated for record of the year?
JJ: I didn’t see a final ballot, but if they did that, I’m not sure why they would. A song can compete for both song and record of the year (and often win both, as Lady A did last year).
You are leaving out 26 time Grammy winner Alison Krauss?…….REALLY?
The only reason she didn’t win last year is because she didn’t have a new album.
This year she does, “Paper Airplane”.
Do I hear 30 Grammy’s for Alison?
She’s remarkable. I don’t think this will get an album of the year nod, though (the two times she’s won that award before–or been nominated– was for collaborations, not with Union Station). It will probably get a country album of the year nod, however, or in the Americana Roots field.
11-year-old crossover artist Jackie Evancho should be nominated for best new artist. Her voice and talent is extraordinary, and her “Dream With Me” CD-Album sold several hundred thousand copies.
I strongly agree!! She’s already gone platinum (“Oh Holy Night”), has reached gold (500K) and still counting with “Dream With Me,” and is selling out places like Lincoln Center in NYC and Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. And David Foster is her producer.
She’s a dark horse, but she could surprise us with a best new artist nod and there’s usually a left-field candidate, whether it was Esperanza Spalding last year or someone like Ledesi a few years ago…
Jackie was snub by Grammys, And a lot of people was expecting Jackie to be nominated. I most like will not even watch the grammys this year because of Jackie being snubbed and quite a few other artist that wasn’t even concidered. Most not all but most of the nomination should never have been picked
The best song of the year: “Somebody that I used to know” by GOTYE and KIMBRA.
There isn’t better song in this year. Why none is not considering this song?!?!
Beacause of Gotye comes form Australia? So what?
Song is first!!! Just listen to this record.
Childish Gambino for best new artist?
The album came out too late for consideration this year
What about Elton John and Leon Russell The Union. A very great album. Perhaps one of the best from Elton John, and he has lots of great albums.
Wonderful album and EJ/LR may see some love in some other categories (although the dropping from 109 to 78 categories makes it rougher for everyone), but it’s highly unlikely for a best album nod.
