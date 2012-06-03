2012 MTV Movie Awards Winners and Nominees

A complete list of the 2012 MTV Movie Awards handed out on June 3, 2012 in Los Angeles.

Movie of the Year

» “Bridesmaids”

» “The Hunger Games”

» “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2”

» “The Help”

WINNER » “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”

Best Male Performance

» Daniel Radcliffe, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2”

» Ryan Gosling, “Drive”

» Joseph Gordon-Levitt, “50/50”

WINNER » Josh Hutcherson, “The Hunger Games”

» Channing Tatum, “The Vow”

Best Female Performance

WINNER » Jennifer Lawrence, “The Hunger Games”

» Kristin Wiig, “Bridesmaids”

» Emma Stone, “Crazy, Stupid, Love”

» Emma Watson, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2”

» Rooney Mara, “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”

Breakthrough Performance

» Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”

» Rooney Mara, “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”

» Liam Hemsworth, “The Hunger Games”

» Elle Fanning, “Super 8”

WINNER » Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”

Best Cast

» “Bridesmaids”

WINNER » “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2”

» “The Hunger Games”

» “21 Jump Street”

» “The Help”



Best On-Screen Transformation

WINNER » Elizabeth Banks, “The Hunger Games”

» Rooney Mara, “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”

» Johnny Depp, “21 Jump Street”

» Michelle Williams, “My Week With Marilyn”

» Colin Farrell, “Horrible Bosses”

Best Fight

» Daniel Radcliffe vs. Ralph Fiennes, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2”

WINNER » Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson vs. Alexander Ludwig, “The Hunger Games”

» Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill vs. Kid Gang, “21 Jump Street”

» Tom Hardy vs. Joel Edgerton, “Warrior”

» Tom Cruise vs. Michelle Nyqvist, “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”

Best Kiss

» Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, “Crazy, Stupid, Love”

» Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2”

» Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, “The Hunger Games”

» Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum, “The Vow”

WINNER » Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”



Best On-Screen Dirt Bag

» Bryce Dallas Howard, “The Help”

» Jon Hamm, “Bridesmaids”

WINNER » Jennifer Aniston, “Horrible Bosses”

» Colin Farrell, “Horrible Bosses”

» Oliver Cooper, “Project X”

Best Music

WINNER » “Party Rock Anthem,” LMFAO (“21 Jump Street”)

» “A Real Hero,” College with Electric Youth (“Drive”)

» “The Devil Is in the Details,” Chemical Brothers (“Hanna”)

» “Impossible,” Figurine (“Like Crazy”)

» “Pursuit of Happiness,” Kid Cudi (Steve Aoki remix) (“Project X”)

Best Comedic Performance

WINNER » Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”

» Kristen Wiig, “Bridesmaids”

» Zach Galifianakis, “The Hangover Part II”

» Jonah Hill, “21 Jump Street”

» Oliver Cooper, “Project X”

Best Gut-Wrenching Performance

WINNER » “Bridesmaids” (Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McClendon-Covey and Ellie Kemper)

» “The Help” (Bryce Dallas Howard)

» “21 Jump Street” (Jonah Hill and Rob Riggle)

» “Drive” (Ryan Gosling)

» “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” (Tom Cruise)