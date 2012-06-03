2012 MTV Movie Awards Winners and Nominees

A complete list of the 2012 MTV Movie Awards handed out on June 3, 2012 in Los Angeles.

Movie of the Year
» “Bridesmaids”
» “The Hunger Games”
» “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2”
» “The Help”
WINNER » “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”

Best Male Performance
» Daniel Radcliffe, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2”
» Ryan Gosling, “Drive”
» Joseph Gordon-Levitt, “50/50”
WINNER » Josh Hutcherson, “The Hunger Games”
» Channing Tatum, “The Vow”

Best Female Performance
WINNER » Jennifer Lawrence, “The Hunger Games”
» Kristin Wiig, “Bridesmaids”
» Emma Stone, “Crazy, Stupid, Love”
» Emma Watson, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2”
» Rooney Mara, “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”

Breakthrough Performance
» Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
» Rooney Mara, “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”
» Liam Hemsworth, “The Hunger Games”
» Elle Fanning, “Super 8”
WINNER » Shailene Woodley, “The Descendants”

Best Cast
» “Bridesmaids”
WINNER » “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2”
» “The Hunger Games”
» “21 Jump Street”
» “The Help”

Best On-Screen Transformation
WINNER » Elizabeth Banks, “The Hunger Games”
» Rooney Mara, “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo”
» Johnny Depp, “21 Jump Street”
» Michelle Williams, “My Week With Marilyn”
» Colin Farrell, “Horrible Bosses”

Best Fight
» Daniel Radcliffe vs. Ralph Fiennes, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2”
WINNER » Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson vs. Alexander Ludwig, “The Hunger Games”
» Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill vs. Kid Gang, “21 Jump Street”
» Tom Hardy vs. Joel Edgerton, “Warrior”
» Tom Cruise vs. Michelle Nyqvist, “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol”

Best Kiss
» Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, “Crazy, Stupid, Love”
» Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2”
» Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, “The Hunger Games”
» Rachel McAdams and Channing Tatum, “The Vow”
WINNER » Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1”

Best On-Screen Dirt Bag
» Bryce Dallas Howard, “The Help”
» Jon Hamm, “Bridesmaids”
WINNER » Jennifer Aniston, “Horrible Bosses”
» Colin Farrell, “Horrible Bosses”
» Oliver Cooper, “Project X”

Best Music
WINNER » “Party Rock Anthem,” LMFAO (“21 Jump Street”)
» “A Real Hero,” College with Electric Youth (“Drive”)
» “The Devil Is in the Details,” Chemical Brothers (“Hanna”)
» “Impossible,” Figurine (“Like Crazy”)
» “Pursuit of Happiness,” Kid Cudi (Steve Aoki remix) (“Project X”)

Best Comedic Performance
WINNER » Melissa McCarthy, “Bridesmaids”
» Kristen Wiig, “Bridesmaids”
» Zach Galifianakis, “The Hangover Part II”
» Jonah Hill, “21 Jump Street”
» Oliver Cooper, “Project X”

Best Gut-Wrenching Performance
WINNER » “Bridesmaids” (Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Rose Byrne, Melissa McCarthy, Wendi McClendon-Covey and Ellie Kemper)
» “The Help” (Bryce Dallas Howard)
» “21 Jump Street” (Jonah Hill and Rob Riggle)
» “Drive” (Ryan Gosling)
» “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol” (Tom Cruise)

