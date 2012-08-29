2012 MTV Video Music Awards Predictions

08.30.12

The winners of the MTV Video Music Awards always take a back seat to the stage antics and performances at the annual show, but there are a number of notable entries in this year”s contenders.

Drake and Rihanna lead the pack with five nominations each; Katy Perry has four, while Coldplay, M.I.A. and Watch The Throne (Jay-Z and Kanye West) have three nods each.

Though all eyes will be on Chris Brown and Drake to see if they have an on-air altercation over Rihanna, there will also be performances from Frank Ocean, Rihanna, Pink, Green Day, Alicia Keys, Taylor Swift, and One Direction.

Winners are selected by the fans, who can vote as many times as they”d like during the eligibility period, so our predictions took that into account.

This year”s VMAs, hosted by Kevin Hart, will air live Sept. 6 on MTV.
 

