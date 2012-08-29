2012 MTV Video Music Awards Predictions

The winners of the MTV Video Music Awards always take a back seat to the stage antics and performances at the annual show, but there are a number of notable entries in this year”s contenders.
Drake and Rihanna lead the pack with five nominations each; Katy Perry has four, while Coldplay, M.I.A. and Watch The Throne (Jay-Z and Kanye West) have three nods each.
Though all eyes will be on Chris Brown and Drake to see if they have an on-air altercation over Rihanna, there will also be performances from Frank Ocean, Rihanna, Pink, Green Day, Alicia Keys, Taylor Swift, and One Direction.
Winners are selected by the fans, who can vote as many times as they”d like during the eligibility period, so our predictions took that into account.
This year”s VMAs, hosted by Kevin Hart, will air live Sept. 6 on MTV.
I’m with you on all the “Will Win’s” (kinda predictable), but many of the “Should Win’s” had me side-eyeing this gallery, starting with M.I.A. “Bad Girls” for Video of the Year.
You messed up slide 4. it doesn’t have the category name on it. I think it’s supposed to say “Best Pop Video”
It’s a shame, but Carly Rae Jepsen is not taking home Best New Artist. With 1D’s rampant fanbase, it’s gonna be them by a mile, regardless of the fact that the video is amateurish.
Also, Rihanna’s fan base is more solid than Katy’s (and her song was more popular). I would say she takes home VOTY.
Madonna should have been nominated as Madonna would have wiped the floor with the lot of ’em. Madonna is the MOST SUCCESSFUL ARTIST EVER, Biggest Selling Female Artist EVER! Artist with MOST NUMBER 1 ALBUMS AND SINGLES! The most famous celebrity of the 3 decades. The most successful touring Act Ever! Too Many to mention – It’s all documented in black and white – the Guinness Book of Records!!!!!!
Madonna is more successful than Michael Jackson, Elvis and the Beatles Hahahahaha.
NO-ONE not anyone will ever ever beat Madonna’s. Not even the karaoke Madonna wannabe Lady BaBa will ever out do Madonna…. Madonna has seen so many come and go – This Queen You’ll Never Over Throw. Madonna The Queen of Music!!!! Lady Baba – Karaoke Madonna Wannabe lol