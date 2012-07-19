2012 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations

A Partial List of Nominees for the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards:
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:
Edie Falco – “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)
Tina Fey – “30 Rock” (NBC)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:
Jim Parsons – “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)
Alec Baldwin – “30 Rock” (NBC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:
Kristen Wiig – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Julie Bowen, “Modern Family” (ABC)
Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family” (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:
Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Outstanding Comedy Series:
“Modern Family” (ABC)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:
Kathy Bates – “Harry’s Law” (NBC)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:
Steve Buscemi – “Boardwalk Empire” (HBO)
Michael C. Hall – “Dexter” (Showtime)
Jojn Hamm – “Mad Men” (AMC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:
Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Giancarlo Esposito, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)
Brendan Coyle, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)
Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)
Jared Harris, “Mad Men” (AMC)
Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)
Outstanding Drama Series:
“Boardwalk Empire” (HBO)
“Game of Thrones” (HBO)
“Game Change” (HBO)
“American Horror Story” (FX)
“Hemingway & Gellhorn” (HBO)
“Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia” (PBS)
“Luther” (BBC America)
“Hatfields & McCoys” (History)
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie:
Julianne Moore – “Game Change” (HBO)
Connie Britton – “American Horror Story” (FX)
Nicole Kidman – “Hemingway & Gellhorn” (HBO)
Emma Thompson – “The Song of Lunch” (PBS)
Ashley Judd – “Missing” (ABC)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie:
Woody Harrelson – “Game Change” (HBO)
Clive Owen – “Hemingway & Gellhorn” (HBO)
Benedict Cumberbatch – “Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia” (PBS)
Idris Elba – “Luther” (BBC America”)
Kevin Costner – “Hatefields & McCoys” (History)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie:
Sarah Paulson – “Game Change” (HBO)
Frances Conroy – “American Horror Story” (FX)
Jessica Lange – “American Horror Story” (FX)
Judy Davis – “Page Eight” (PBS)
Mare Winningham – “Hatfields & McCoys” (History)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie
Ed Harris – “Game Change” (HBO)
Denis O’Hare – “American Horror Story” (FX)
David Strathairn – “Hemingway & Gellhorn” (HBO)
Martin Freeman – “Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia” (PBS)
Tom Berenger – “Hatfields & McCoys” (History)
“The Colbert Report” (Comedy Central)
“Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)
“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)
“Real Time With Bill Maher” (HBO)
“The Daily Show With John Stewart” (Comedy Central)
“So You Think You Can Dance” (FOX)
“The Amazing Race” (CBS)
“Project Runway” ( Lifetime)
“The Voice” (NBC)
“Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)
“Top Chef” (Bravo)
Outstanding Host For a Reality Competition Program
Cat Deeley – “So You Think You Can Dance” (FOX)
Phil Keoghan – “The Amazing Race” (CBS)
Tom Bergeron – “Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)
Ryan Seacrest – “American Idol” (FOX)
Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series
Dot-Marie Jones – “Glee” (FOX)
Maya Rudolph – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Melissa McCarthy – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Elizabeth Banks – “30 Rock” (NBC)
Margaret Cho – “30 Rock” (NBC)
Kathy Bates – “Two And A Half Men” (CBS)
Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series
Michael J. Fox – “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)
Greg Kinnear – “Modern Family” (ABC)
Bobby Cannavale – “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)
Jimmy Fallon – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)
Will Arnett – “30 Rock” (NBC)
Jon Hamm – “30 Rock” (NBC)
The 64th Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, Sept. 23 at 7 PM ET, 4 PM PT on ABC.
Supporting actor in a comedy is a ridiculous category. All four mod fam men? Insane. Happy for Hader tho, he deserves it and that’s awesone
Agreed. You’ll never convince me that Modern Family has four of the best supporting actors out of all the possible nominees.
A few things jumped out at me when perusing the total nominations list:
The Academy really loves Michael J. Fox. He was nominated for Guest Actor in a Comedy and Guest Actor in a Drama.
John Slattery not nominated for Mad Men. Instead Jared Harris was.
9 of the 12 nominees for Series are non-network. None of the drama series are from ABC, CBS, FOX or NBC, a first in Emmy history.
While I thought Jared Harris was just brilliant this season on MM, I cannot believe John Slattery was omitted.
Very happy about Anna Gunn getting in there! Very disappointed about Emmy Rossum not getting recognized, save for Claire Danes, she had a better season than all of those women. Seriously, Glenn Close? Kathy Bates? Ugh emmy voters just love all that law talk, don’t they?
Lead Actress Drama has nothing to do with acting, at least 3 names should be replaced with Sagal, Enos, and most of all Anna Torv.
Most of the names on that list deliver their lines, that is it.
Emmy should not use Outstanding Acting etc, when they clearly are NOT about acting.
Emmy just proves that names, chums, and luvvie is what you need to be ,
Anna Torv being none of the above and Australian on top is the only reason I can think of for her not being on the list.
Anna Torv playing an introverted, more closed off, loner woman (3 this season alone) with so much depth and so little material, that is truly Masterclass acting.
While both Bill Hader and Max Greenfield make me happy, I do wish Nick Offerman could have replaced one of the Modern Fam guys.
And Supporting Actor in a Drama is going to be brutal! The last two winners, plus Giancarlo Esposito, Jared Harris, and two of the Downton Abbey guys.
Plus, it wasn’t mentioned here, but Mark Margolis was nominated for Guest Actor. Has anybody won an acting Emmy without any dialogue before?
I don’t know if he got nominated for a specific episode, but he did have dialogue in the flashback scene in “Hermanos,” I think it was.
How do Louie, Parks & Rec and Community all have enough support to get writing noms, but then get shut out for Series?
(Sadly your Parks & Rec for comedy nod is wrong. It’s actually Curb Your Enthusiasm)
Fixed. Sorry about that Larry. Fast and furious on an Emmy nod morning.
Parks and Recreation isn’t nominated as Outstanding Comedy Series. Your list is wrong.
Where in holy hell is Justified and Timothy Olyphant?
Since when do SNL people get Emmy nom’s for acting?
Since 1976 when Chevy Chase won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor.
Since forever. Chevy Chase was the first nominee, and there have been at least a dozen different cast members nominated over the years.
Has anyone in the Academy seen Parks & Rec? Has anyone in there even witness Nick Offerman act?
I thought p&r got snubbed for best comedy?
Am I an idiot for not understanding why there are 7 nominees in Lead Actor Drama and Supporting Actress Comedy? I thought it was six across the board everywhere?
He has repeats on both of those (Wiig and Buscemi).
*However* there actually *are* seven nominees for Best Actress Comedy. I assume there was a tie?
It’s bizarre that almost none of these Downton Abbey actors could get in for the first season (when the show was better, incidently) when they were in the miniseries category, which is far less stacked than the drama categories.
I would have been happy to see any or all of them nominated for the first season. Now? Meh, except for Michelle Dockery. She’s the only one that I think earned her spot.
Some voters started to watched the show only *after* last year nominations (and wins), I guess. That explains this lack of initial recognition.
Think about it: one year Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton are nominated for Friday Night Lights. Next year, they’re back and the series is nominated as well (Drama Series and writing). People *actually* watching the show equals two wins.
*watch
Louis C.K. received six nominations (a record?):
Actor for Louie.
Writing for Louie.
Directing for Louie.
Directing for Louis C.K. Live at The Beacon Theater.
Writing for Louis C.K. Live at The Beacon Theater.
Picture Editing for Louis C.K. Live at The Beacon Theater.
no community love? has the academy not been watching the single best piece of television to hit the air in the past 20 years?
Remedial Chaos Theory got a writing nod, but there exclusion can’t be surprising.
You know it’s business as usual for the Emmys when the announcement of nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series is followed by dead silence in the auditorium
Write a comment…You know it’s business as usual for the Emmys when the announcement of nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series is followed by dead silence
The sad thing is, it’s not really a terrible list. Modern Family and Big Bang Theory are expected, and the other 4 are all solid shows (or so I’ve heard…)
That said, there’s no way Parks & Rec and Louie should not be nominated.
I don’t get it. Poehler’s nominated, and they have not one but TWO writing noms for two different episodes, so clearly the Emmy watches the show, and likes it enough to give them those nods. And yet….no best comedy? What the flying fuck.
isn’t writing like kinda important?
Louis CK got acting, writing, and directing nominations and he IS Louie, yet the show didn’t get a nom. Sometimes it’s just weird.
Uma Thurman’s nomination for Smash pretty much invalidates everything. And I’ve ben a huge defender of American Horror Story, but all those nominations are ridiculous (Dennis o’hare, Frances Conroy)
Good for Sherlock’s many nominations (there are more than are listed here) – maybe now more people in U.S. will be curious enough to watch it.
Amazing that TO not nominated for Justified which is a glaring example of the shortcomings with these awards – and, all awards. There’s a decent amount of good programming on the air on a zillion different networks/channels now, but a limited number of nominations that can be made.
I would have expected these award shows to have been significantly revised by now to reflect the new landscape of television programming. Maybe someday.
I’m shocked that the Academy actually nominated the six best shows for Outstanding Drama Series. This might be the first time that has ever happened. As for everything else, I’m thrilled that Michelle Dockery, Giancarlo Esposito and basically everything associated with Sherlock’s “A Scandal in Belgravia” was nominated. On the other hand, I don’t like that all the actresses on Game of Thrones (especially Lena Headey and Maisie Williams) were ignored. And I really can’t figure out how “Blackwater” didn’t get a directing nomination. It was arguably the best battle scene in the history of television. What else needed to happen? Neil Marshall got screwed. And I’m struggling to figure out how any of the Downton Abbey men other than Hugh Bonneville got nominated. Coyle and Carter are fine performers, but they weren’t anywhere near good enough to crack such a loaded field. Oh well.
Why was American Horror Story nominated as a miniseries as opposed to a regular series?
AHS I get, but ‘Missing’ was a miniseries? Were ‘Work It’ and ‘Alcatraz’ also eligible?
@Ryan – I wondered the same thing and learned….
It qualifies as both drama and mini-series
I read an article and it said
Something about AHS being a show that will reboot each season with new actors/characters and story line makes it a mini-series. Also something about more competition in the drama category and liking its chances for a win better in the mini-series category.
Here’s a link to the article if you’re interested
[www.washingtonpost.com]
Stunningly horrible comedy nominations, when the drama nominations are actually good.
For some reason, I’m more offended by Veep being in the Best Comedy picture than anything else. Maybe because I expect the color-by-numbers BBT and Modern Family to be in there, but Veep was basically eight episodes of no development and mediocre comedy. Somehow, it beats out Parks and Rec and Community.
The lead actor list looks like “Who are the six biggest stars we can convince to come to the Emmys”
Lead Actress is the closest to being right at least, even with the token Falco nomination
The supporting actress is largely a “whatever”. Bialik? Meh. I knew, in my heart, Aubrey Plaza or Gillian Jacobs weren’t going to get nominations, but it kind of sucks to see who got in over them.
Supporting Actor’s what’s going to break my heart. Max Greenfield’s Schmidt was the best character in comedic TV this year. He deserves it. Bill Hader’s probably long overdue for a nom. But it’s going to be a MF guy, whether it’s Ed O’Neill Memorial Hour or PHIL DUNPHY IS SO LOL.
I’m so happy Veep and Girls got in, but Louie and Parks and Rec should have gone before them. Actually, get rid of Big Bang Theory and Modern Family to put those two shows in.
Community, Louie, and Parks and Recreation were the three best comedies last season and yet none are nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series. (Yes, I do realize that Community never stood a chance.) Ridiculous.
Was ‘Missing’ actually a miniseries? I always thought it was a series that was cancelled.
Also, Louis CK getting a best actor nom but the show not getting best series nom is very confusing. I’d rather see that flipped…
I’m rooting for Jim parsons and the Big Bang Theory!
I’m rooting for Jim Parsons and the Big Bang Theory!
I’m rooting against Jim Parsons and The Big Bang Theory! Down with the nerd minstrel show.
I am rooting for Jim Parsons and the Big Bang Theory!
Super upset Jason Isaacs and the team for “Awake” didn’t get any nods. That show was amazing and not only was it cancelled, but none of the amazing actors have been recognized. Such a shame..
– Speaking of Downton Abbey, both the “staff” and the “family” received three acting nominations each.
– Veena Sud killed her own show by not revealing the identity of the Rosie Larsen’s killer.
– Voters love the women of Good Wife but all the (regular) men were snubbed.
– No nominations for Mariska Hargitay, The Office, writers of 30 Rock and Modern Family. Were Glee and Grey’s Anatomy canceled?
– Girls was the only show nominated for both Writing and Comedy Series. Instead, Mad Men got ONLY 3 nominations for Writing!
– Lead actresses who received at least one more nomination this year: Tina Fey (30 Rock), Amy Poehler (writing),
Melissa McCarthy (SNL) and Lena Dunham (Girls, writing and directing)
– HBO dominated Outstanding Comedy Series category (3/6).
– When are the kids from Modern Family going to be nominated?
– Was Jeff Probst eligible???
– Betty White is going to win another Emmy! Poor Cat, Poor Ryan.
Worst: Kathy Bates, I’m sorry but your this year Mariska – being nominated for a NBC procedural (except that SVU is more interesting than Harry’s Law!)
Where are the Guest Actor/Actress in a Drama nominees?
Is there a full nomination list somewhere?
The Emmys are a load of BS. Anyone remember Arrested Development? Won a lot of Emmys – show still got canceled. Says to me that the Emmys are no measure of anything’s success or viability in Hollywood. And even when talent is recognized it doesn’t mean the talent is fostered or promoted or protected from obscurity. I hope Sofia Vergara takes note…
God I wish they’d bring the Bluths back. I hope there really is a mini-season and movie in the works.