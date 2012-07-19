2012 Primetime Emmy Awards nominations

A Partial List of Nominees for the 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards:

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series:

Edie Falco – “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)

Tina Fey – “30 Rock” (NBC)



Amy Poehler, “Parks and Recreation” (NBC)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep” (HBO)

Melissa McCarthy, “Mike & Molly” (CBS)

Zooey Deschanel, “New Girl” (FOX)

Lena Dunham, “Girls” (HBO)



Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series:

Jim Parsons – “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

Alec Baldwin – “30 Rock” (NBC)



Louis C.K., “Louie” (FX)

Jon Cryer, “Two and a Half Men” (CBS)

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

Don Cheadle,” “House of Lies” (Showtime)



Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:

Kristen Wiig – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Julie Bowen, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Sofia Vergara, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Merritt Wever, “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)

Kathryn Joosten, “Desperate Housewives” (ABC)

Mayim Blalik, “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:

Bill Hader, “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)



Ty Burrell, ‘Modern Family” (ABC)

Eric Stonestreet, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Ed O’Neill, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, “Modern Family” (ABC)

Max Greenfield, “New Girl” (FOX)



Outstanding Comedy Series:

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“30 Rock” (NBC)

“Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

“The Big Bang Theory” (CBS)

“Veep” (HBO)

“Girls” (HBO)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series:

Kathy Bates – “Harry’s Law” (NBC)



Claire Danes, “Homeland” (Showtime)

Julianna Margulies, “The Good Wife” (CBS)

Elisabeth Moss, “Mad Men” (HBO)

Glenn Close, “Damages” (DirectTV)

Michelle Dockery, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series:

Steve Buscemi – “Boardwalk Empire” (HBO)

Michael C. Hall – “Dexter” (Showtime)

Jojn Hamm – “Mad Men” (AMC)



Bryan Cranston, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)

Damian Lewis, “Homeland” (Showtime)

Hugh Bonneville, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:

Christina Hendricks, “Mad Men” (AMC)

Maggie Smith, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Archie Panjabi, “The Good Wife” (CBS)

Christine Baranski, “The Good Wife” (CBS)

Anna Gunn, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)

Joanne Froggatt, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:

Aaron Paul, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)

Giancarlo Esposito, “Breaking Bad” (AMC)



Brendan Coyle, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)



Jim Carter, “Downton Abbey” (PBS)



Jared Harris, “Mad Men” (AMC)



Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Outstanding Drama Series:

“Boardwalk Empire” (HBO)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Mad Men” (AMC)

“Breaking Bad” (AMC)

“Homeland” (Showtime)

“Downton Abbey” (PBS)

Outstanding Miniseries or Movie

“Game Change” (HBO)

“American Horror Story” (FX)

“Hemingway & Gellhorn” (HBO)

“Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia” (PBS)

“Luther” (BBC America)

“Hatfields & McCoys” (History) “Game Change” (HBO)“American Horror Story” (FX)“Hemingway & Gellhorn” (HBO)“Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia” (PBS)“Luther” (BBC America)“Hatfields & McCoys” (History) Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie:

Julianne Moore – “Game Change” (HBO)

Connie Britton – “American Horror Story” (FX)

Nicole Kidman – “Hemingway & Gellhorn” (HBO)

Emma Thompson – “The Song of Lunch” (PBS)

Ashley Judd – “Missing” (ABC) Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie:

Woody Harrelson – “Game Change” (HBO)

Clive Owen – “Hemingway & Gellhorn” (HBO)

Benedict Cumberbatch – “Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia” (PBS)

Idris Elba – “Luther” (BBC America”)

Kevin Costner – “Hatefields & McCoys” (History) Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie:

Sarah Paulson – “Game Change” (HBO)

Frances Conroy – “American Horror Story” (FX)

Jessica Lange – “American Horror Story” (FX)

Judy Davis – “Page Eight” (PBS)

Mare Winningham – “Hatfields & McCoys” (History)



Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie

Ed Harris – “Game Change” (HBO)

Denis O’Hare – “American Horror Story” (FX)

David Strathairn – “Hemingway & Gellhorn” (HBO)

Martin Freeman – “Sherlock: A Scandal in Belgravia” (PBS)

Tom Berenger – “Hatfields & McCoys” (History)

Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Series

“The Colbert Report” (Comedy Central)

“Late Night With Jimmy Fallon” (NBC)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” (ABC)

“Real Time With Bill Maher” (HBO)

“The Daily Show With John Stewart” (Comedy Central)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“So You Think You Can Dance” (FOX)

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“Project Runway” ( Lifetime)

“The Voice” (NBC)

“Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

“Top Chef” (Bravo) “So You Think You Can Dance” (FOX)“The Amazing Race” (CBS)“Project Runway” ( Lifetime)“The Voice” (NBC)“Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)“Top Chef” (Bravo) Outstanding Host For a Reality Competition Program

Cat Deeley – “So You Think You Can Dance” (FOX)

Phil Keoghan – “The Amazing Race” (CBS)

Tom Bergeron – “Dancing With the Stars” (ABC)

Ryan Seacrest – “American Idol” (FOX)

Betty White – “Betty White’s Off Their Rockers” (NBC)



Outstanding Guest Actress In A Comedy Series

Dot-Marie Jones – “Glee” (FOX)

Maya Rudolph – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Melissa McCarthy – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Elizabeth Banks – “30 Rock” (NBC)

Margaret Cho – “30 Rock” (NBC)

Kathy Bates – “Two And A Half Men” (CBS) Dot-Marie Jones – “Glee” (FOX)Maya Rudolph – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)Melissa McCarthy – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)Elizabeth Banks – “30 Rock” (NBC)Margaret Cho – “30 Rock” (NBC)Kathy Bates – “Two And A Half Men” (CBS) Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series

Michael J. Fox – “Curb Your Enthusiasm” (HBO)

Greg Kinnear – “Modern Family” (ABC)

Bobby Cannavale – “Nurse Jackie” (Showtime)

Jimmy Fallon – “Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Will Arnett – “30 Rock” (NBC)

Jon Hamm – “30 Rock” (NBC)

The 64th Primetime Emmy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, Sept. 23 at 7 PM ET, 4 PM PT on ABC.