2012 WGA Awards nominations: ‘War Horse’ and ‘Extremely Loud’ take an Oscar hit

As In Contention’s Kris Tapley so eloquently warned us last month, there were many fine screenplays this year that wouldn’t be eligible for the 2012 WGA Awards. Guild awards are a wonderful honor from your peers, but they’re also a union honor and if you don’t play by the rules you can’t get rewarded. So it goes.
Therefore, it’s not too surprising to find a number of unexpected nominees among the field announced by the WGA today. What’s more perplexing is some of the notable omissions (“The Ides of March,” “War Horse”), inclusions (“Dragon Tattoo”) and one outright rejection by the industry’s writers (“Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close”). While guild awards typically signal how their respective Academy branches should vote in regards to nominees and winners, that’s not going to be the case this year with so many ineligible contenders. With that in mind, let’s review the adapted and original fields.
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
“50/50”
Written by Will Reiser
“Bridesmaids”
Written by Annie Mumolo & Kristen Wiig
“Midnight in Paris”
Written by Woody Allen
“Win Win”
Screenplay by Tom McCarthy; Story by Tom McCarthy & Joe Tiboni
“Young Adult”
Written by Diablo Cody
Who missed the cut: “J. Edgar” (thankfully)
Who wasn’t eligible: “The Artist,” “Beginners,” “Shame,” “Like Crazy,” “Margin Call,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene,” “Melancholia,” “Rango,” “Take Shelter”
Lowdown: “Bridesmaids” and “Midnight in Paris” should land Oscar nods. The non-WGA eligible “Artist” should also make the cut. “50/50” (Oscar’s feel good story) and “Win Win” also seem promising, but not convinced on “Young Adult.” “Margin Call” absolutely has a shot to sneak in too.
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
“The Descendants”
Screenplay by Alexander Payne and Nat Faxon & Jim Rash; Based on the novel by Kaui Hart Hemming
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo”
Screenplay by Steven Zaillian; Based on the novel by Stieg Larsson
“The Help”
Screenplay by Tate Taylor; Based on the novel by Kathryn Stockett
“Hugo”
Screenplay by John Logan; Based on the book The Invention of Hugo Cabret by Brian Selznick
“Moneyball”
Screenplay by Steven Zaillian and Aaron Sorkin; Story by Stan Chervin; Based on the book by Michael Lewis
Who missed the cut: “War Horse,” “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close,” “The Ides of March”
Who wasn’t eligible: Albert Nobbs,” “Carnage,” “Drive,” “Jane Eyre,” “My Week with Marilyn,” “Sarah’s Key,” “The Skin I Live In,” “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy”
Lowdown: Egad, “Dragon Tattoo” and “The Help” make it in over “War Horse” and “March” (how about that disappearing boyfriend plot line in “The Help” scripters? Or the CBS crime procedural like script of “Dragon”?). “Descendants,” “Help,” “Moneyball” and “Hugo” are in for Oscar, however, we’re not convinced on “Dragon.” And “Extremely Loud” is slowly turning into Stephen Daldry’s first misfire.
The guild also announced screenplay nominations in the documentary categories. Out of the following nominees, only “If a Tree Falls” and “Pina” were either eligible or qualified for the Academy’s shortlist announced in November. Great to see the fine “Senna” continue to get recognized, however.
DOCUMENTARY SCREENPLAY
“Better This World”
Written by Katie Galloway & Kelly Duane de la Vega
“If a Tree Falls: A Story of the Earth Liberation Front”
Written by Marshall Curry and Matthew Hamachek
“Nostalgia for the Light”
Written by Patricio Guzmán
“Pina”
Screenplay by Wim Wenders
“Position Among the Stars”
Script by Hetty Naaijkens-Retel Helmrich, Leonard Retel Helmrich
“Senna”
Written by Manish Pandey
The WGA announced the 2012 WGA Awards nominees in Television including “Homeland,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “Louie” on Dec. 7.
The 2012 WGA Awards will be handed out on Sunday, Feb. 19 in Los Angeles.
What do you think of this year’s nominees? Can someone please explain “Dragon Tattoo’s” inclusion beyond Zaillon’s rep?
I will only say one thing – Young Adult is unberably awful. If what Tapley said about Jason Reitman coming into his own as a director is true than he is proving that his previous work is no fluke – he really is a judgemental little prick with little idea of how real people think or behave.
Diablo Cody’s incredibly overrated as a writer. She is good for an occasional joke but even those have grow stale. I didn’t believe any character in the movie and actually found it to be done in such a way as to completely negate everything that it was arguing for.
From the very beginning, everything from the use of breast pumps during the phone conversation, which I guess the makers of the film thought clever and I found cheap and obvious was grating.
The most suprising thing about the film is how long it took for Theron’s character (her performance is too good for this movie) to make a pass at Patton Oswald. I guess they really had to make her reach the the absolute bottom to do that, thus insulting and lowering his character even more.
I walked out before the movie was over.
I didn’t dislike “Juno” as much but even that film’s ending was unforgivably irresponsible. I don’t think Mrs. Cody is capable yet of raising her own writing about the “young adult” genre level.
Jason Reitman is a superb director.