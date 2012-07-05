2012’s Music Winners and Losers — so far

It’s music. We don’t keep score. But if we pretended that we did, there would be some clear winners and losers from this year’s biggest names so far.

Adele, Madonna, Jack White, Black Sabbath, One Direction, Carly Rae Jepsen, Chris Brown and Drake, Usher and Justin Bieber, Lionel Richie, “Rock of Ages” and others have all made headlines. Some who traditionally make headlines — like Jennifer Lopez and her show “American Idol” — haven’t fared as well in the first half of 2012.

In the gallery, we outline some serious winners like Amanda Palmer and others that have succeeded. Others, have lost points. Who should we have included?