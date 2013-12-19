’12 Years a Slave’ named best film of the year by Alliance of Women Film Journalists

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists has crowned “12 Years a Slave” the years Best Film and given Ridley Scott’s “The Counselor” a shellacking. The latter film “won” three awards: the AWFJ Hall Of Shame Award, the Actress Most in Need Of A New Agent award (Cameron Diaz) and the Movie You Wanted To Love But Just Couldn”t Award. Well, then. Check out the nominees here and the full list of winners below. As always, keep track of it all via The Circuit.

Best Film: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Director: Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actor: Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”



Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”



Best Adapted Screenplay: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Original Screenplay: “Her”

Best Cinematography: “Gravity”

Best Editing: “Gravity”

Best Film Music Or Score: “Inside Llewyn Davis”

Best Non-English-Language Film: “The Hunt”

Best Documentary: “Stories We Tell”

Best Ensemble Cast: “American Hustle”

EDA FEMALE FOCUS AWARDS

Best Woman Director: Nicole Holofcener, “Enough Said”

Best Woman Screenwriter: Nicole Holofcener, “Enough Said”

Kick Ass Award For Best Female Action Star: Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

Best Animated Female: Anna (Kristen Bell), “Frozen”

Best Breakthrough Performance: Lupita Nyong”o, “12 Years A Slave”

Actress Defying Age and Ageism: Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

AWFJ Award Female Icon Award

Angelina Jolie

For continued commitments to humanitarian causes, and for promoting awareness about breast cancer.

This Year”s Outstanding Achievement By A Woman In The Film Industry

Haaifa Al-Mansour

For challenging the limitations placed on women within her culture by making the film “Wadjda.”

EDA SPECIAL MENTION AWARDS

AWFJ Hall Of Shame Award: “The Counselor”

Actress Most in Need Of A New Agent: Cameron Diaz, “The Counselor”

Movie You Wanted To Love But Just Couldn”t Award: “The Counselor”

Unforgettable Moment Award: “12 Years a Slave” – Solomon hanging

Best Depiction Of Nudity, Sexuality, or Seduction Award: Scarlett Johansson and Joaquin Phoenix, “Her”

Sequel or Remake That Shouldn”t Have Been Made Award: (tie) “Carrie” and “Oz the Great and Powerful”

Most Egregious Age Difference Between The Leading Man and The Love Interest Award: “Last Vegas” – Michael Douglas and Bre Blair (36 years)