Black Film Critics Circle awards ’12 Years a Slave,’ Brie Larson

12.19.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

The Black Film Critics Circle has named “12 Years a Slave” the best film of the year. Steve McQueen’s drama won five prizes, but the group eschewed the usual bandwagon in the Best Actress field by finding room to recognize “Short Term 12” star Brie Larson. Check out the full list of winners below and remember to stay current with the season’s goings-on at The Circuit.

Best Picture: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Director: Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actress: Brie Larson, “Short Term 12”

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong”o, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “12 Years a Slave”

Best Original Screenplay: “American Hustle”

Best Cinematography: “Gravity”

Best Animated Film: “Frozen”

Best Documentary: “20 Feet from Stardom”

Best Foreign Film: “Blue is the Warmest Color”

Best Ensemble: “12 Years a Slave”

