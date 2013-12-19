Black Film Critics Circle awards ’12 Years a Slave,’ Brie Larson

The Black Film Critics Circle has named “12 Years a Slave” the best film of the year. Steve McQueen’s drama won five prizes, but the group eschewed the usual bandwagon in the Best Actress field by finding room to recognize “Short Term 12” star Brie Larson. Check out the full list of winners below and remember to stay current with the season’s goings-on at The Circuit.
Best Picture: “12 Years a Slave”
Best Director: Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Actress: Brie Larson, “Short Term 12”
Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”
Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong”o, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “12 Years a Slave”
Best Original Screenplay: “American Hustle”
Best Cinematography: “Gravity”
Best Animated Film: “Frozen”
Best Documentary: “20 Feet from Stardom”
Best Foreign Film: “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Best Ensemble: “12 Years a Slave”
Man, I hope all of this recent love for Brie Larson can translate into a surprise nomination come Oscar morning. She’s been taking a few of these critic circles and after the BFCA earlier this week I’m still holding on.
Also, is there any way to unlike a comment? I feel kind of pompous now for accidentally liking my own. :x
I gotta say, Kris, that I’m loving the (occasional) opportunities you & In Contention have had to publish stills of Brie Larson in “Short Term 12” under recent headlines. I haven’t seen the film yet, but she’s an incredible, inspiring talent who absolutely deserves the exposure. Hopefully — again, without having seen the film — Oscar voters who frequent this site will now have an easier time keeping her in mind.
How is this group different from the African-American critics group? Does it include international critics or something?