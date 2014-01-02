‘Gravity’ wins Best Picture from Central Ohio critics

01.02.14 5 years ago 11 Comments

“Gravity” picked up another Best Picture prize on the critics circuit today as the Central Ohio Film Critics Association handed it the year’s top honor. Alfonso Cuarón won Best Director for the film and Emmanuel Lubezki won Best Cinematography. Top acting honors went to Chiwetel Ejiofor and Adèle Exarchopoulos and James Franco was recognized for his work in “Spring Breakers.” Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and remember to keep track of the season at The Circuit.

Best Picture: “Gravity”

Top 10 Films
1. “Gravity”
2. “Her”
3. “American Hustle”
4. “Frances Ha”
5. “The Wolf of Wall Street”
6. “12 Years a Slave”
7. “Inside Llewyn Davis”
8. “Before Midnight”
9. “Upstream Color”
10. “Nebraska”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”

Best Actress: Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”

Best Supporting Actor: James Franco, “Spring Breakers”

Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Original Screenplay: “Her”

Best Cinematography: Emmanuel Lubezki, “Gravity”

Best Score: “Her”

Best Animated Film: “The Wind Rises”

Best Foreign Language Film: “The Wind Rises”

Best Overlooked Film: “Short Term 12”

Best Ensemble: “American Hustle”

Actor of the Year (for exemplary body of work): Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Mud,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Breakthrough Film Artist: Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color” (actress)

