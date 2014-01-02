‘Gravity’ wins Best Picture from Central Ohio critics

“Gravity” picked up another Best Picture prize on the critics circuit today as the Central Ohio Film Critics Association handed it the year’s top honor. Alfonso Cuarón won Best Director for the film and Emmanuel Lubezki won Best Cinematography. Top acting honors went to Chiwetel Ejiofor and Adèle Exarchopoulos and James Franco was recognized for his work in “Spring Breakers.” Check out the nominees here, the full list of winners below and remember to keep track of the season at The Circuit.
Best Picture: “Gravity”
Top 10 Films
1. “Gravity”
2. “Her”
3. “American Hustle”
4. “Frances Ha”
5. “The Wolf of Wall Street”
6. “12 Years a Slave”
7. “Inside Llewyn Davis”
8. “Before Midnight”
9. “Upstream Color”
10. “Nebraska”
Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”
Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
Best Actress: Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”
Best Supporting Actor: James Franco, “Spring Breakers”
Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”
Best Adapted Screenplay: “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Best Original Screenplay: “Her”
Best Cinematography: Emmanuel Lubezki, “Gravity”
Best Score: “Her”
Best Animated Film: “The Wind Rises”
Best Foreign Language Film: “The Wind Rises”
Best Overlooked Film: “Short Term 12”
Best Ensemble: “American Hustle”
Actor of the Year (for exemplary body of work): Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club,” “Mud,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”
Breakthrough Film Artist: Adèle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color” (actress)
Holy Crap! This changes everything. I thought American Hustle was winning Best Picture because the West Ohio Film Critics picked that but then the East Ohio Film Critics went with 12 Years a Slave which muddled everything but it is now clear that the favorite for Best Picture is Gravity because it won with the Central Ohio Film Critics which are more in line with Academy thinking then the East and West Ohio critics. At least traditionally.
A knee-slapper.
You’re cool
But at least they went with Franco!
Awesome, Mr. Sparkle
Anytime Before Midnight or James Franco get mentions it makes me happy.
I just saw Blue is the Warmest Color last night and I loved Adele, she was heartbreaking in it. But, alas, I really wish Greta could win at least one prize this year. Especially considering how high they ranked Frances Ha.
Happy for Adele & Franco.
Gravity’s cinematography is great. But I really think 12YAS and Llewyn’s is superior. And I give Lubezki a win for Sleepy Hollow in my personal lists, anyway :)
Makes me so glad to be from Columbus.
You, too, huh :)?
They awarded runners-up as well:
director: spike jonze-“her”
actor: matthew mcconaughey-“dallas buyers club”
actress: brie larson-“short term 12”
supporting actor: jared leto-“dallas buyers club”
supporting actress: lupita nyong’o-“12 years a slave”
ensemble: the wolf of wall street
actor of the year: jennifer lawrence
breakthrough film artist: brie larson
cinematography: hoyte van hoytema-“her”
adapted screenplay: john ridley-“12 years a slave”
original screenplay: destin cretton-“short term 12”
score: steven price-“gravity”
documentary: stories we tell
foreign language film: blue is the warmest color
animated film: frozen
overlooked film: mud