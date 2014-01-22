‘Gravity’ wins big with Denver critics

01.22.14 5 years ago 2 Comments

We’re about a week late in wising up to the Denver Film Critics Society’s list of winners this year but, well, better late than never. “Gravity” was the big winner, taking prizes for Best Picture, Best Director, Best Score and Best Sci-Fi/Horror Film. The acting categories all went to the frontrunners save Best Supporting Actress, which went to “American Hustle’s” Jennifer Lawrence rather than “12 Years a Slave’s” Lupita Nyong’o. Steve McQueen’s slavery drama, which was nominated for seven awards, received no trophies. Check out the nominations here, the winners below and keep track of the season at The Circuit.

Best Picture: “Gravity”

Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

Best Actor: Matthew McConaughey, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

Best Supporting Actor: Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”

Best Supporting Actress: Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”

Best Adapted Screenplay: “The Wolf of Wall Street”

Best Original Screenplay: “American Hustle”

Best Score: “Gravity”

Best Song: “Let it Go” from “Frozen”

Best Animated Film: “Frozen”

Best Documentary: “The Act of Killing”

Best Foreign Language Film: “The Grandmaster”

Best Sci-Fi/Horror Film: “Gravity”

Best Comedy: “This is the End”

