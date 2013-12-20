Dublin critics are over the moon for ‘Gravity’

Greetings from Ireland — where, coincidentally enough, I touched down shortly before the Dublin Film Critics’ Circle announced their 2013 award winners. And an interesting list it is, too. Don’t look for “12 Years a Slave” here — only films released locally this year are eligible — but “Gravity” took Best Picture, Director and Cinematography. It’s the runner-up lists, however, where their individuality emerges: there are 10 or more in each category (the Irish have a funny way of counting ties, it seems), and choices range from “What Maisie Knew” for Best Picture to Brady Corbet in “Simon Killer” for Best Actor to “Ain’t Them Bodies Saints” for Best Cinematography. A refreshing change from the usual-usual. Full list after the jump; check out every group’s winners so far at The Circuit.

Best Picture

1. “Gravity”

2. “The Great Beauty”

3. “The Act of Killing”

4. “Blue is the Warmest Colour”

5. “Before Midnight”

6. “Behind the Candelabra”

7. “Django Unchained”

8. “Beyond the Hills”

9. “The Selfish Giant”; “Blue Jasmine”;”Zero Dark Thirty”

10. “What Maisie Knew”

Best Director

1. Alfonso Cuarón, “Gravity”

2. Paolo Sorrentino, “The Great Beauty”

3. Clio Barnard, “The Selfish Giant”

4. Kathryn Bigelow, “Zero Dark Thirty; Abdellatif Kechiche, “Blue is the Warmest Color”; Steven Soderbergh, “Behind the Candleabra”; Quentin Tarantino, “Django Unchained”

5. Ben Wheatley, “A Field in England”

6. Richard Linklater, “Before Midnight”

7. Derek Cianfrance, “The Place Beyond the Pines”

8. Shane Carruth, “Upstream Color”

9. Cristian Mungiu, “Beyond the Hills”

10. Joshua Oppenheimer, “The Act of Killing”; Woody Allen, “Blue Jasmine”

Best Screenplay

1. “Before Midnight”

2. “The Great Beauty”

3. “Nebraska”; “Django Unchained”

4. “Blue Jasmine”

5. “Blue is the Warmest Color”

6. “The Place Beyond the Pines”

7. “Prisoners”

8. “Compliance”

9. “Mud”

10. “The Selfish Giant”; “Behind the Candelabra”

Best Actor

1. Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”

2. Tom Hanks, “Captain Phillips”

3. Michael Douglas, “Behind the Candelabra”

4. Daniel Day-Lewis, “Lincoln”

5. Toni Servillo, “The Great Beauty”

6. Matthew McConaughey, “Mud”

7. Hugh Jackman, “Prisoners”

8. Leonardo DiCaprio, “Django Unchained”; Brady Corbet, “Simon Killer”

9. Ethan Hawke, “Before Midnight”; Daniel Bruhl, “Rush”

10. Gael Garcia Bernal, “No”

Best Actress

1.Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”

2. Adéle Exarchopoulos, “Blue is the Warmest Color”

3. Judi Dench, “Philomena”

4. Emma Thompson, “Saving Mr Banks”; Julie Delpy, “Before Midnight”

5. Paulina Garcia, “Gloria”

6. Rooney Mara, “Ain”t Them Bodies Saints”; Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”

7. Greta Gerwig, “Frances Ha”

8. Julianne Moore, “What Maisie Knew”; Emilie Dequenne, “Our Children”

9. Lake Bell, “In a World…”

10. Onata Aprile, “What Maisie Knew”

Best Cinematography

1. Emmanuel Lubezki, “Gravity,” “To the Wonder”

2. Luca Bigazzi, “The Great Beauty”

3. Roger Deakins, “Prisoners”

4. Sean Bobbitt, “The Place Beyond the Pines”

5. Bradford Young, “Ain”t Them Bodies Saints”

6. Larry Smith, “Only God Forgives”

7. Phedon Papamichael, “Nebraska”; Simon Duggan, “The Great Gatsby”

8. Benoit Debie, “Spring Breakers”

9. Mike Eley, “The Selfish Giant”; Barry Ackroyd, “Captain Phillips”

10. Sergio Armstrong, “No”; Oleg Mutu, “Beyond the Hills”

Best Documentary

1. “The Act of Killing”

2. “Blackfish”

3. “West of Memphis”

4. “Far Out Isn”t Far Enough: The Tomi Ungerer Story”

5. “The Summit”

6. “We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks”

7. “McCullin”

8. “Beware of Mr. Baker”

9. “The Gatekeepers”

10. “Michael H – Profession: Director”

Best Irish Film

1. “Good Vibrations”

2. “Pilgrim Hill”; “Citadel”

3. “Broken Song”

4. “The Irish Pub”

5. “The Summit”

6. “Life”s a Breeze”

7. “The Hardy Bucks Movie”

8. “Very Extremely Dangerous”

9. “Jump”; “Black Ice”

10. “Kelly + Victor”

Best Newcomer

Adele Exarchopoulos

Breakthrough of the Year

Lake Bell, Joshua Oppenheimer