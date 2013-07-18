Emmys 2013: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘American Horror Story’ earn most noms

The 2013 Emmys nominations list has been revealed, and among the most nominated were favorite cable dramas “Game of Thrones” and “Mad Men,” the FX miniseries “American Horror Story: Asylum” and HBO’s film “Behind the Candelabra.” On the comedy side, the departed “30 Rock” ruled the roost, alongside “Modern Family” — an annual juggernaut in the acting categories — and the variety show “Saturday Night Live” with such A-list guest stars as Justin Timberlake and Kristen Wiig.

Check out the shows with the most nominations here:

