11 Fan Posters From 2013 That Put The Professionals To Shame

If you’re like 98% of people living in a country where films are medium of entertainment, you’ve probably been to the movies in the last year. And if you’re older than twelve, you’ve probably been driven slowly to jaded cynicism over the bland repetitive state of movie posters today.
If you’ve got seven minutes – I know that’s like two hours in Internet time – the folks over at GoodBadFlicks explain our collective malaise in a
concise, amusing way. If you don’t, or you can multi-task, or you want to watch AND see some fantastic fan posters that should make professional designers cry into their pillows at night, skip down below.
Everyone here? Okay, let’s get down to it. There were a lot of bad movie posters in 2013. So much so savvy movie goers wonder if they’re even trying anymore or if it’s just down to plugging the plot elements into an algorithm and letting it spit out actors superimposed over an orange/teal background. But fear not. When a generic poster rears its head the fans are in the wings, waiting to swoop down and create jaw-dropping alternative posters. What qualifies as jaw-dropping? In this case, the criteria were simple: ‘Is this poster worthy of being framed and put on the wall of a college dorm or den?’ And these eleven rose to the occasion. See them all – and their official counterparts for comparison – after the jump!
Wow. Great stuff! I really like the World War Z one.
Pretty good posters! Although I’m surprised youddidn’t note that the Iron Man 3 alt is basically copying Dark Knight Rises and the Pacific Rim alt is clearly copying the Jaws poster.
And I find it pretty embarrassing that she failed to notice that those silhouettes on the AFTER EARTH fan poster are not “some kind of fast-acting mutation running rampant on the native species” but creatures from Shyamalan previous movies, along with their production year.
Well damn, correct you are Roy. Good catch! That slide has been updated to reflect your perception.
Love the Hitchcockiness of the World War Z poster, and the Jaws-homage in Pacific Rim is freaking fantastic, if a little too intentional to be useful as actual marketing.
And Tomorrowland had BETTER have a nice, retro-minimalist poster. Please.
I’ll be honest. Some of the fan posters are great (World War Z, Thor 2) But the other fan posters tell no stories at all, not to mention they look jarringly different and disconnected from the franchise (Which is great for experiment and fanart, bad for business and recognition). If I were a theatre guest I would walk right past it. The audience need an image that they immediately connect to.
The official posters did well on a few fronts: 1) actor recognition 2) they tell a story without giving away too much to those who haven’t watched the movie. The X Men posters are a great example, Gravity is another great example. The marketing for Gravity has been made obscure and unclear, much like space – the great unknown. “She’s afraid, but of what?” The whole ‘unknown’ aspect of it is what really ties in with the movie.
And yeah the whole hero-protecting-heroine thing was ridiculously overplayed, and the only thing I got from that is Thor 2 is trying to be Iron Man (using their humor, tone etc) where all they need to do is stick Loki front and center.
Alright, I realize this article IS pretty old by this point, but you know what? I’ve never let that stop me before.
In your Iron Man 3 poster blurb, you used the word “resigned”.
Not re-signed, resigned. I’m sorry bro, resigned was here first. You’re just going to have to get your hyphen like everyone else.