GLAAD Media Award nods include ‘Dallas Buyers Club,’ ‘Blue is the Warmest Color,’ ‘Philomena’

It’s unusual that at least two of this year’s Best Picture Oscar nominees — “Philomena” and “Dallas Buyers Club” — deal with gay or transgender identity, even if neither film has a wholly LGBT protagonist. Both, naturally, are among the films singled out for recognition in the GLAAD (Gay and Lesbian Defiance Against Defamation) Media Awards, Joining them, unsurprisingly, were “Blue is the Warmest Color” and “Kill Your Darlings,” though “The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones” isn’t exactly an obvious call. (“Frozen” would fit the bill too, though they haven’t gone there.)

Below are nominees in the principal film and TV categories; you can check out the full list, with nominations for journalism, blogs, comic books and more, here. Keep up with the season thus far at The Circuit.

Outstanding Film – Wide Release

“Blue is the Warmest Color”

“Dallas Buyers Club”

“Kill Your Darlings”

“The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones”

“Philomena”

Outstanding Film – Limited Release

“Concussion”

“Geography Club”

“Out in the Dark”

“Reaching for the Moon”

“Yossi”

Outstanding Documentary

“Bridegroom”

“Call Me Kuchu”

“God Loves Uganda”

“The New Black”

“Valentine Road”

Outstanding TV Film or Miniseries

“Behind the Candelabra”

“In the Flesh”

Outstanding Drama Series

“The Fosters”

“Gray’s Anatomy”

“Orphan Black”

“Pretty Little Liars”

“Shameless”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“Glee”

“Modern Family”

“Orange is the New Black”

“Please Like Me”

Outstanding Episode (in series without regular LGBT character)

“Drop Dead Diva” (“Secret Lives”)

“Elementary” (“Snow Angels”)

“Necessary Roughness” (“There’s the Door”)

“Soul Man” (“Bride and Prejudice”)

“Supernatural” (“LARP and the Real Girl”)