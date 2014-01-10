’12 Years a Slave’ sweeps Iowa critics’ awards

01.10.14 5 years ago

I think our 50-state tour of the American critics’ awards is slowly drawing to a close, but not before we hear from the Iowa Film Critics’ Association. And they like “12 Years a Slave” even more than the numerous other groups who have liked “12 Years a Slave” in the past six weeks. Steve McQueen’s film took every award it could from the group, including Best Picture, Director and three acting prizes. (They don’t appear to have a screenplay category.) “American Hustle” and “Nebraska” had strong support, to judge from the runner-up citations, but not enough to halt the sweep. Full list of winners and runners-up (second and third place, if you’re being hyper-specific) after the jump; everything else at The Circuit

Best Picture: “12 Years a Slave”
(runners-up: “Nebraska,” “American Hustle”)

Best Director: Steve McQueen, “12 Years a Slave”
(runners-up: David O. Russell, “American Hustle”; Alfonso Cuaron, “Gravity”)

Best Actor: Chiwetel Ejiofor, “12 Years a Slave”
(runners-up: Oscar Isaac, “Inside Llewyn Davis”; Bruce Dern, “Nebraska”)

Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, “Blue Jasmine”
(runners-up: Amy Adams, “American Hustle”; Sandra Bullock, “Gravity”)

Best Supporting Actor: Michael Fassbender, “12 Years a Slave”
(runners-up: Barkhad Abdi, “Captain Phillips”; Jared Leto, “Dallas Buyers Club”)

Best Supporting Actress: Lupita Nyong’o, “12 Years a Slave”
(runners-up: June Squibb, “Nebraska”; Jennifer Lawrence, “American Hustle”)

Best Documentary: “20 Feet From Stardom”
(runners-up: “Blackfish,” “Stories We Tell”)

Best Animated Film: “Frozen”
(runners-up: “The Wind Rises.” “Despicable Me 2”)

