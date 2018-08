’12 Years a Slave,’ McConaughey, Thompson get lucky with Las Vegas critics

The Las Vegas Film Critics’ Society gives out awards in more categories than most, so this time “12 Years a Slave” can claim Best Costume Design and Best Original Score alongside its wins for Best Picture, Director and Supporting Actress. Their second-favorite film, “Dallas Buyers Club,” took Best Actor and Supporting Actor, while Emma Thompson landed Best Actress for “Saving Mr. Banks.” “Gravity,” meanwhile, settled for four technical prizes and the Best Picture bronze medal, while they even found categories for “Pacific Rim” and “This is the End.” Full list after the jump; everything else at The Circuit